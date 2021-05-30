Online bots are coming to Destruction AllStars outside of "peak times"

Online bots are coming to Destruction AllStars in order to bolster player numbers during quiet periods.

It's a move to enable players to keep on trucking even when they're playing at quieter times when fewer players are online.

"With a community the size of Destruction AllStars, spread out across the world we do have peak times and low times of player activity for online matchmaking," the development team explained in a post on Reddit (thanks, Eurogamer).

After explaining that concurrent users peak around 4 pm - 10 pm UTC weekdays and UTC 2 pm until 1 am on the weekends, the update adds: "We want to ensure that matches are filled to capacity with as many real players as possible, but when missing X amount of players when queuing for a match, AI bots will take the remaining places. The exception to this is Blitz, as a competitive mode, Blitz will never feature Bots."

Other improvements include reducing and mitigating "ghost hits", as well as "changes, improvements, and overall tighten[ing] up" of Slams. There are also plans to take a "new look" at how some characters' abilities interact with other AllStars in the game.

"To a certain generation of PlayStation players, Destruction AllStars will feel like a crash course in nostalgia," Josh wrote when he spent time with the game ahead of launch earlier this year .

"No matter your experience or familiarity with the vehicular combat genre, Destruction AllStars is a good time with enough room around it to gather some momentum."