Phoebe Waller-Bridge reveals she added “dialogue polishes” to the No Time To Die script

Phoebe Waller-Bridge has revealed that she was asked to offer “dialogue polishes” and "alternatives" to the script of No Time to Die, the upcoming James Bond movie.

The award-winning Fleabag creator told Chris Evans, as part of his Virgin Radio show, that she was “constantly in touch” with Daniel Craig about the script, adding that the process was “a big melting pot of everybody’s ideas the whole time.”

Daniel Craig previously said that he had specifically requested that the Fleabag creator come aboard No Time to Die, suggesting that she could “bring her wit and quirkiness to the screenplay.” Seeing as Waller-Bridge walked home with three Emmy awards earlier this year for her fourth-wall-breaking comedy Fleabag, it’s no surprise that she’s in high demand.

(Image credit: Universal)

Waller-Bridge joins director Cary Fukunaga, Neal Purvis and Robert Wade as a credited screenplay writer on No Time to Die. Shockingly, she’s only the second woman ever to receive a credit on a Bond film’s script – the first being Joanna Harwood, who worked on the very first Bond movie, Dr. No, and From Russia With Love.

Craig’s final performance as 007 will reunite the actor with co-stars Ben Whishaw, Ralph Fiennes, and Naomie Harris. Following immediately on from the events of Spectre, Bond is faced with new friends, new foes, and an added sprinkle of betrayal. Partner all that with Rami Malek’s mysterious masked villain and we reckon that No Time to Die will be a suitably dramatic exit for Craig’s version of the iconic spy.

Can’t wait till April for your 007 fix? Here’s a handy guide to all the other Bond movies for your inevitable rewatch.