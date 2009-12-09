No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle is easily one of our most anticipated Wii games of 2010, nestled right alongside Epic Mickey and Super Mario Galaxy 2. Lucky for Ubisoft, NMH2 lands considerably ahead of the latter two, so let’s go ahead and focus your attention on that, okay? Here, this outta help:



Above: Sylvia adopts a new look, much to the delight of young men everywhere

The video below focuses on Sylvia Christel, Travis Touchdown’s vixenly bloodsport coordinator. Don’t let that innocent new look scare you off - Syl is still sporting those luscious blonde locks in this hotly anticipated sequel. And as you’ll see from the trailer, her status as one of gaming’s greatest cockteases hasn’t diminished one bit, either.

No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle gyrates onto store shelves January 27th, and we should have an updated look at the game going live shortly. Click here to read our latest preview.

Dec 8, 2009