No Man's Sky heading to Xbox Game Pass in June

No Man's Sky is heading to Xbox Game Pass next month.

The news came in an Xbox Wire post by one of the sci-fi game's creators, Sean Murray. He not only confirmed that the massive exploration sim would be coming to Game Pass in June, he also revealed that it will be launching on Windows 10 on the Microsoft store. An exact date is yet to be given.

In the post, Murray said: "For those who have already jumped into No Man’s Sky on Xbox One, I want to say thank you for being on this journey with us these past few years. Our small team have many more exciting things to come and we can’t wait to show you what we’ve been working on."

Of course, what makes this a particularly noteworthy announcement is that No Man's Sky started life as PS4 console exclusive, before making the jump to Xbox in 2018. Its release on Microsoft's console then also coincided with the Next update, which brought full multiplayer to the game, and one of many large updates the game's enjoyed since it's 2016 release.

In her reappraisal of No Man's Sky in the Next update in 2018, Sam Loveridge was full of praise for the work that had gone into the game: "It's refreshing to see the community excited by No Man's Sky again, because this is as close to Hello Games' original promise as we've ever been, and I couldn't be happier with the way it's all evolved."

Two years on from that mammoth update, we're also excited to see what else lies on our journey with No Man's Sky.