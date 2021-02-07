Nioh 2 PC players report performance issues on Steam

Players playing Nioh 2 on PC via Steam for the first time are warning of performance issues, as well as button-prompt woes for players using a mouse and keyboard.

Nioh 2 had been sitting on a "mixed" review rating since the game was released, although a flood of more positive thoughts today has seen it bumped to "mostly positive". That said, many players are reporting that on-screen prompts refer to controller input even when a controller isn't being used.

"The issue is that this is a 'proper' action game, with loads of combos, special forms, secret abilities, rhythmic button-presses, etc," opined one reviewer (thanks, PCGN ).

"So not knowing where a button is is a pretty major problem. Worse, a lot of the button-combinations that appear on controllers are single-button presses for mouse and keyboard. To work out what the game is asking you to do, you'll have to consult your list of keybinds until you memorize it – which is fine, except that some of the controls you need aren't actually listed in the keybinds. Combine this with the fact that the game's tutorial is kind of ass at actually explaining what you need to do, and playing on M&KB becomes a massive slog, at least early on."

"Basically, Nioh 2 is a good game, but at the moment I just can't recommend it," added another . "I played it for a long time on PS4 and it went really well. The PC version is just cheeky. Absolutely carelessly implemented... Especially a game like Nioh shouldn't have any FPS drops. I have an i9 9900k, a 1080ti, 16 GB Ram and the whole thing on an SSD and still I have drops @1080p."

"I guess showing keyboard shortcuts while playing was too much to ask for a PC port," said another unhappy M&KB player.

In related news, The Nioh Collection on PS5 is now available. It bundles together Nioh Remastered, Nioh 2 Remastered, and all of the DLC for both games in a next-gen package with a fresh coat of paint. If you already own Nioh 2 or any of its DLCs on PS4, you'll be able to upgrade to the PS5 versions for free.