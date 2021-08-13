Nintendo Switch equals a 32-year-old game sales record set by the Famicom in Japan

Nintendo just matched a 32-year-old sales record set by the Famicom.

That record is, as explained in the tweet below from the Game Data Library organization, completely dominating the top 30 best-selling retail games in Japan. That means last week in Japan, the top 30 games sold at retail throughout the country were all Nintendo Switch titles, a combination of both first- and third-party games.

All Top 30 best selling retail games in Japan last week were Nintendo Switch titles, first time a Top 30 is from a single console since at least November 1988, when the Top 30 was Famicom only. https://t.co/NgQx0p1EoOAugust 13, 2021 See more

That's an absolutely staggering feat to think about. As the Twitter account for Game Data Library notes above, this hasn't been accomplished by any one platform in Japan since November 1998, when the Famicom system completely ruled the roost for the top 30 games at retail (with Dragon Quest 3 taking pole position as the number one game at retail, it should be noted).

Even the Game Data Library account notes that this is a nearly unprecedented win for Nintendo. As the account explains, throughout the 1990s it wasn't uncommon for the top 30 retail games in Japan to be a combination of the Famicom, Super Famicom, and Game Boy.

For what it's worth, the number one game at retail this past week in Japan was Minecraft on the Nintendo Switch. Following shortly behind is The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, the re-release of the original Wii game from 2011 which debuted last month on the Nintendo Switch.

