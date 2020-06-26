Nintendo Switch deals are back in stock - move fast!

Red alert everyone, Nintendo Switch deals are back in stock. It's kind of a big deal after the COVID-19 crisis made production of the console difficult, it's been almost impossible to find online.

Of all the Nintendo Switch deals we've seen in stock, a special offer from Gamestop might be the best. It offers pretty incredible value: it gets you the console; Animal Crossing: New Horizons; The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild; Minecraft; and a Pro Controller for $519.99. Yes, it's a bit higher than we'd usually recommend, but considering how much top-tier stuff you're getting, it's value is excellent and really makes it worth investing in.

As for the UK, the console is finally back in stock as well. It's available at Very for £279.99, or with Animal Crossing: New Horizons for £319.99 (alternatively, you can get the console with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for £319.99 as well). Meanwhile, the console by itself can be found on Amazon for £299.99 (perhaps worth looking into if any of the above go out of stock).

How long will these Nintendo Switch deals stay in stock? We can't be sure, but judging by the last few months, they'll probably be gone before the week is out. As such, we'd recommend jumping on the bandwagon sooner than later to avoid disappointment.

Nintendo Switch deals

Nintendo Switch (Neon Blue/Red) | £279.99 at Very

This offer is for the console by itself, but considering how difficult they've been to get hold of until now, it's worth jumping on. It's cheaper than competitors like Amazon, too, so don't miss out!

Nintendo Switch (Neon Blue/Red) + Animal Crossing: New Horizons | £319.99 at Very

Animal Crossing is one of the happiest and most chilled-out games Nintendo has ever produced, so it's perfect for these uncertain times. You can grab it at Very with a console for just £320.

Nintendo Switch (Neon Blue/Red) + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe | £319.99 at Very

The same offer is available with crowd-pleasing Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, if you'd prefer. Because the controller can be split, it also means you can get two-player multiplayer matches right out of the box. Perfect.

Want some handy extras to go with your console? Check out our guide to must-have Nintendo Switch accessories. And if you'd prefer to spend less, don't forget to check out the best Nintendo Switch Lite price and offers page!

Don't forget, you can always check for more deals via our guide to the best Nintendo Switch bundles.