Nintendo Direct confirmed for June 28 with 25 minutes of third-party games

A new Nintendo Direct mini will air Tuesday, June 28 with "roughly 25 minutes" of details on upcoming third-party Switch games.

Nintendo announced (opens in new tab) the Direct partner showcase this morning, confirming ceaseless rumors that the company would host another event as a follow-up to the Xenoblade Chronicles 3-specific Direct that aired just a week ago. If something is rumored long enough, eventually it'll have to be real, right?

The Direct Mini starts tomorrow at 6am PT / 9am ET / 2pm BST and will be hosted on Nintendo's YouTube (opens in new tab) channel as per usual.

The stage is wide open with big-hitters like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 and Metroid Prime 4 off the docket. We can only assume that Xenoblade Chronicles 3 won't be featured in tomorrow's show since developer Monolith Soft only just dropped a boatload of information in its own Direct. This leaves room for plenty of other third-party games, potentially including follow-ups on some of the games shown at the full-fat February Direct .

It's a little greedy, but additional updates or more footage for Bayonetta 3 and Hollow Knight: Silksong would certainly be welcome, as both have graduated from mere myths to Actual Real Things in just the past few months. Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is just days away and may drop some more monsters, we haven't seen Ubisoft's Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope in some time, and the Switch versions of games like Marvel's Midnight Suns and No Man's Sky are still up in the air . There's plenty of space for surprises, too, which may end up being the most exciting parts of the show.