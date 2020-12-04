All the new Star Wars comics, graphic novels, and collections arriving in 2020 and beyond

George Lucas's Star Wars was inspired by comic books, and in the ’90s Dark Horse comics proved to be a fertile hotbed for the franchise's revitalization before the film series restart that continues to this day.

Marvel Comics is home to the key Star Wars comics for hardcore fans, as they're confirmed in-continuity with the movies and TV shows. The House of Ideas currently has four ongoing Star Wars titles - Star Wars, Darth Vader, Doctor Aphra, and Bounty Hunters - with a fifth, The High Republic, beginning on January 6.

Meanwhile, IDW has been serving an all-ages counterpoint to those with several tremendous Star Wars ongoings and limited series, including an adaptation of Greg Rucka's prose novel Smuggler's Run.

Speaking of adaptations, Viz Media is also releasing a Rucka prose novel adaptation: Guardian of the Whills, in the style of manga.

One thing conspicuously absent from the comic book lines to date has been any tie-in to Disney Plus's The Mandalorian. Disney announced plans to eventually create Mandalorian comics back in June, but to date, Mandalorian comics have been M.I.A.

And that's not to mention the numerous new Star Wars collections coming out at almost a weekly clip from Marvel, IDW, Viz, and others, putting recent arcs all in one place and, in some cases, bringing back in print storylines that haven't been available for years.

Here's a week-by-week rundown of new Star Wars comics:

Wednesday, December 9:

Star Wars #9 by writer Charles Soule and artist Jan Bazaldua

by writer Charles Soule and artist Jan Bazaldua Star Wars Legends Epic Collection: Tales of the Jedi Vol. 1 TPB Collects Dawn of the Jedi: Force Storm #1 - #5, Dawn of the Jedi: Prisoner of Bogan #1 - #5, Dawn of the Jedi: Force War #1 - #5, and Dawn of the Jedi #0

Wednesday, December 16:

Star Wars: Darth Vader #8 by writer Greg Pak and artist Raffaele Ienco

Wednesday, December 23:

Star Wars Adventures: Smuggler’s Run #1 (of 2) by writer Alec Worley and artist Ingo Römling, based on a prose novel by Greg Rucka

by writer Alec Worley and artist Ingo Römling, based on a prose novel by Greg Rucka Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #8 by writer Ethan Sacks and artist Paolo Villanelli

Wednesday, December 30:

Star Wars Adventures #3 by writers Michael Moreci and Sam Maggs, with artists Megan Levens

Wednesday, January 6, 2021:

Star Wars: The High Republic #1 by writer Cavan Scott and artist Ario Anindito

by writer Cavan Scott and artist Ario Anindito Star Wars #10 by writer Charles Soule and artist Jan Bazaldua

Wednesday, January 13, 2021:

Star Wars: Darth Vader #9 by writer Greg Pak and artist Raffaele Ienco

by writer Greg Pak and artist Raffaele Ienco Star Wars Adventures #4 by writers Michael Moreci and Jordan Clark, with artists Megan Levens and Yael Nathan

by writers Michael Moreci and Jordan Clark, with artists Megan Levens and Yael Nathan Star Wars Adventures #5 by writers Katie Cook and Casey Gilly, with artists Cara McGee and Ethen Beavers

Wednesday, January 20, 2021:

Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #7 by writer Alyssa Wong and artist Minkyu Jung

Wednesday, January 27, 2021:

Wednesday, February 3, 2021:

Wednesday, February 10, 2021:

Star Wars: Darth Vader #10 by writer Greg Pak and artist Raffaele Ienco

by writer Greg Pak and artist Raffaele Ienco Star Wars: The Phantom Menace Graphic Novel Adaptation by writer Alessandro Ferrari and various artists, adapting the movie fo the same name

Wednesday, February 17, 2021:

Star Wars Adventures #6 by writers Katie Cook and Shaun Manning, with artists Cara McGee and Ficio Ossio

by writers Katie Cook and Shaun Manning, with artists Cara McGee and Ficio Ossio Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Graphic Novel Adaptation by writer Alessandro Ferrari and various artists, adapting the movie of the same name

Wednesday, February 24, 2021:

Star Wars Legends Epic Collection: The New Republic Vol. 5 TPB Collects Star Wars: Dark Empire #1 - #6; Star Wars Dark: Empire II #1 - #6; Star Wars: Empire's End #1 - #2; Star Wars Handbook #1 and #3; and material from Star Wars #8, #11, #16, and #17.

Wednesday, March 10, 2021:

Star Wars: Doctor Aphra Omnibus Vol. 1 HC Collects Doctor Aphra #1 - #40; Star Wars: Doctor Aphra Annual #1 - #3; Darth Vader #3, #4, #8, #21, #25; Star Wars #13, #19, #31, #32; Star Wars: The Screaming Citadel #1; and material from Star Wars: Empire Ascendant #1

Wednesday, April 7, 2021:

Wednesday, May 5, 2021:

Star Wars: Guardians of the Whills: The Manga OGN by writer Jon Tsuei and artist Subaru, based on the prose novel by Greg Rucka

Wednesday, June 23, 2021:

Star Wars Adventures: The Light and the Dark TPB Collects Star Wars Adventures #1 - #6

Wednesday, August 18, 2021:

