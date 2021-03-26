New STALKER 2 video, 15 new Game Pass titles, and everything else from the ID@Xbox showcase

A new look at STALKER 2 was a highlight of the ID@Xbox showcase, in which Microsoft teamed up with /twitchgaming to take viewers on a nearly four hour tour of news, trailers, and interviews.
On top of showing off a new behind-the-scenes look at the free roaming survival horror shooter (including its custom NPC teeth tech), the ID@Xbox showcase went in-depth with dozens of games. It's especially good news for Xbox Game Pass subscribers, since a full 22 of the games featured will join the service's lineup for free as soon as they launch.
Here's the full list of games featured at the ID@Xbox Showcase, followed by the list of games coming to the service on day one.
All the games featured at the ID@Xbox showcase
- Adios (Mischief)
- Aerial_Knight's Never Yield (Headup Games)
- Airport for Aliens Run By Dogs (Strange Scaffold)
- Alba: A Wildlife Adventure (Plug In Digital, ustwo games)
- Alchemic Cutie (PM Studios, Viridian Software, Vakio)
- Among Us (Innersloth)
- Art of Rally (Funselektor)
- Astria Ascending (Dear Villagers, Artisan Studio)
- Atrio: The Dark Wild (Isto)
- Blaster Master Zero (IntiCreates)
- Chivalry 2 (Koch Media, Tripwire Interactive, Torn Banner Studios)
- Cloud Gardens (Noio Games)
- Clouzy! (TinyMoon)
- Craftopia (Pocketpair )
- Dark Alliance (Wizards of the Coast, Tuque Games, ForwardXP)
- Death's Door (Devolver Digital, Acid Nerve)
- Demon Turf (Fabraz)
- Despelote (solimporta)
- Echo Generation (Cococucumber)
- Enlisted (Gaijin Distribution, Darkflow Software)
- Exo One (Future Friends Games, Exbleative)
- Exomecha (TwistedRed, Nail AKINCI)
- Griftlands (Klei Entertainment, Skymap Games)
- Hello Neighbor 2 (tinyBuild)
- Iron Corbo: Kung Fu Janitor (2DOS Games)
- Knight Squad 2 (Chainsawesome Games)
- Lake (Whitethorn, Gamious)
- Last Oasis (Snail Games, Donkey Crew)
- Lawn Mowing Sim (Curve Digital)
- Little Witch in the Woods (SKT, Sunny Side Up)
- Loot River (straka.studio)
- Lost Eidolons (Ocean Drive Studio)
- Mad Streets (Craftshop Arts)
- Moonglow Bay (Coatsink Software, Bunnyhug)
- Narita Boy (Team17, Studio Koba)
- Nobody Saves the World (Drinkbox Studios)
- Omno (Studio Inkyfox)
- Onsen Master (Whitethorn, WakingOni)
- Princess Farmer (Whitethorn, Samobee Games)
- Rust (Double11, Facepunch Studios)
- Second Extinction (Systemic Reaction)
- Song of Iron (Escape)
- Soup Pot (Chikon Club, Chryse)
- Spaceline Crew (Coffeenauts)
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 (GSC Gameworld)
- Super Space Club (GrahamOfLegend)
- The Ascent (Curve Digital, Neon Giant)
- The Big Con (Skybound Games, Mighty Yell Studios)
- The Forest Cathedral (Whitethorn, Wakefield Interactive)
- The Last Stop (Annapurna Interactive, Variable State)
- The Riftbreaker (Exor Studios)
- The Wild at Heart (Humble Bundle, Moonlight Kids)
- Twelve Minutes (Annapurna Interactive, Luis Antonio)
- Voidtrain (HypeTrain Digital, Nearga)
- We are the Caretakers (Heart Shaped Games)
ID@Xbox games coming to Xbox Game Pass
- Art of the Rally (Funselektor Labs Inc.) (Cloud and Console)
- Astria Ascending (Plug in Digital, Artisan Studio) (Cloud and Console) – 2021
- Backbone (Raw Fury, EggNut) (Cloud and Console)
- Boyfriend Dungeon (Kitfox Games) (Console and PC)
- Craftopia (Pocketpair) (Console and PC)
- Dead Static Drive (Team Fanclub) (Console and PC)
- Edge of Eternity (Dear Villagers, Midgar Studio) (Cloud and Console) – 2021
- Hello Neighbor 2 (tinyBuild Games, Dynamic Pixels, Gearbox Software) (Cloud and Console)
- Library of Ruina (Project Moon) (Cloud and Console)
- Little Witch in the Woods (SKT, Sunny Side Up) (Cloud and Console)
- Moonglow Bay (Coatsink Software, Bunnyhug) (Cloud and Console)
- Narita Boy (Team17, Studio Koba) (Cloud and Console)
- Nobody Saves the World (Drinkbox Studios) (Cloud and Console)
- Omno (Studio Inkyfox) (Cloud and Console) – Summer 2021
- Recompile (Dear Villagers, Phigames) (Cloud, Console and PC) – 2021
- Sable (Raw Fury, Shedworks) (Console and PC)
- She Dreams Elsewhere (Studio Zevere) (Console and PC)
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 (GSC Game World) (Cloud and Console)
- The Ascent (Curve Digital, Neon Giant) (Cloud, Console and PC)
- Undungeon (tinyBuild Games, Laughing Machines) (Cloud, Console and PC)
- Way to the Woods (One Pixel Dog) (Cloud and Console)
- Wild at Heart (Humble Bundle, Moonlight Kids) (Console)
See what else is on the way with our guide to all the biggest upcoming Xbox Series X games for 2021 and beyond.