New Somerville trailer gives a fresh look at Limbo co-creator's upcoming sci-fi game

Somerville, a brand new sci-fi adventure game from the co-creator of Limbo and Inside, debuted a new trailer at The Game Awards 2021.

Due to launch on Xbox platforms and PC sometime in 2022, Somerville was announced with a brief trailer during Microsoft's E3 2021 showcase. The moody platformer is the debut title from Jumpship, a new studio headed up by Playdead co-founder Dino Patti and film animator Chris Olsen.

The story involves a young family of four (including the dog, of course) navigating the aftermath of some sort of large-scale catastrophe, through which you'll need to "find the means to make your family whole again." There's a dark, gloomy, post-apocalyptic vibe to the environments, which are brought to life with a visual style comparable to Limbo and Inside - particularly to the latter.

Even without the influence of Playdead's other co-founder, Arnt Jensen, Somerville already looks vaguely like a spiritual successor of sorts, even if the setting and characters are entirely original. We'll have to wait until it launches next year to see exactly what it borrows from Limbo and Inside and what new stuff it adds to the formula.

