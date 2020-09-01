New Resident Evil 8 reveals coming this month thanks to the Tokyo Game Show

Resident Evil 8, also known as Resident Evil Village, will be at Capcom's Tokyo Game Show presentation.

The Asian site for the publisher's TGS lineup confirms that the next Resident Evil game will make an appearance on Sunday, September 27, but that's about all it tells us. The other half of Capcom's main show, coming on Saturday, September 26, will feature the Champion Edition of Street Fighter 5. The publisher will also participate in the Thursday, September 25 TGS Online stream, so we may see some teasers from that stream fleshed out the following Sunday.

Capcom's Tokyo Game Show content will be streamed in Japanese on Twitch , but English and Chinese translations will be available live, so other fans will be able to join in the fun. Resident Evil 8 is easily the headliner for Capcom's showings, as many questions about the sort-of sequel still need to be answered.

Resident Evil 8 has been the subject of several rumors and alleged leaks since its announcement, and ongoing play tests continue to turn up spicy reports. Most recently, a reputable Capcomo insider claimed that Resident Evil 8 will be the longest game on the RE Engine , the same one used for the recent Resident Evil 2 and 3 remakes. In late July, play testers claimed to have encountered a spider-like boss, a mysterious merchant woman, and a castle level – much of which lines up with snippets seen in previous trailers. We haven't gotten any official updates on Resident Evil 8 in a while, so hopefully this TGS showcase can put some facts to these rumors.