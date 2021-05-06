New Quiet Place 2 trailer promises a terrifying sequel

A new trailer for A Quiet Place Part 2 has dropped, and it's every bit as nerve-wracking as you'd expect from the horror sequel.

Following the deadly events of 2018's A Quiet Place , the Abbott family must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond their home.

Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, and Noah Jupe reprise their roles from the first movie, and Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou have joined the cast for the sequel. That's right – there are more people out there in this silent version of the world.

Writer-director John Krasinski also appears in newly filmed flashback scenes, one of which features in the trailer. In it, we get a glimpse of what life was like before the killer creatures with no sight and super-sensitive hearing descended: a shop bell rings, plastic bags rustle, people chat. But not everything is as it seems – this is what life was like when things started to go wrong.

As for what lies in store for Evelyn (Blunt) and her kids (including a newborn baby), it's safe to say that things aren't going to be easy. And as for the new characters, will they be friends or foes? We think we can probably guess.