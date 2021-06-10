New PlayStation game coming from ex-Treyarch bosses' Deviation Games

A new PlayStation exclusive is coming from ex-Call of Duty developers.

Two of the creators of the Call of Duty: Black Ops series from Treyarch have struck out to form their own studio, and their first project is a special collaboration with Sony.

Deviation Games made its grand debut on the stage of the Summer Game Fest Kickoff event, featuring an appearance from co-studio heads Dave Anthony and Jason Blundell. Though they weren't ready to announce any details about what Deviation's first game will be, it seems safe to assume that it will be a console exclusive on PlayStation.

"To be creatively unleashed and given the freedom to build something entirely new is a dream come true" says Deviation CEO Dave Anthony. "It's an honor to be working with Sony and their entire team. Their track record of producing high-quality, award-winning games is unparalleled, and we could not be more thrilled to embrace the opportunity to expand PlayStation's portfolio."

Deviation Games already has a team of more than 100 employees based out of Los Angeles environment, where Anthony and Blundell aim to create a working environment that "puts ego aside and creativity first." Questions will naturally follow about what their big project with PlayStation will actually be, and while it seems safe to assume that it's a shooter of some kind, given the leadership, even that isn't a sure thing.

The news of PlayStation's partnership with Deviation arrives as Sony makes a massive push to invest in games from external developers as well as its own, internal PlayStation Studios . A similar announcement came back in March as Assassin's Creed co-creator Jade Raymond announced that her new studio, Haven, is working on a PlayStation exclusive for its first project.

PlayStation Studios boss Hermen Hulst has confirmed that the company currently has 25 first-party PS5 games in development, with almost half of them set to be the start of brand new franchises. It's an exciting time to be a PlayStation fan - and also to play PlayStation games on PC , as long as you don't mind the wait.