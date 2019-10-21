New on Netflix (October 2019): Every movie and TV show you can stream this month

Want to find out what's new on Netflix this month? You've come to the right place! Every fresh arrival is waiting for you down below, including the longlist of TV shows, movies, documentaries and Netflix Originals coming to the streaming service in October.

This week, there's a whole host of new series to get stuck into. Chief among them is the first half of BoJack Horseman season 6, the final entry in the saga of the Will Arnett-voiced sourpuss star. If you like your humour a little more on the nose, Prank Encounters, a devilishly-sadistic prank show hosted by Gaten Matarazzo, might be your thing.

Elsewhere, there's Daybreak, which is a wonderfully weird mashup of a post-apocalyptic series that can perhaps best be described as Mad Max meets every high school comedy you've ever seen. One to add to your Watch List, for sure.

For those of you wanting to get the jump start on new Tomb Raider 2 director Ben Wheatley's work, you could do a lot worse than slick shootout film Free Fire, which is also coming to Netflix this week.

Finally, to ensure we haven't left out those of you across the pond, we've even got a quick rundown of every major series coming to Netflix UK this week. Enjoy!

New Netflix TV shows (October 2019)

Carmen Sandiego season 2 – October 1

Nikki Glaser: Bangin' – October 1

Bring It On, Ghost season 1 – October 1

Cheese in the Trap season 1 – October 1

Chicago Typewriter season 1 – October 1

Signal season 1 – October 1

Tomorrow With You season 1 – October 1

Tunnel season 1 – October 1

Seis Manos – October 3

Big Mouth season 3 – October 4

Creeped Out season 2 – October 4

Peaky Blinders season 5 – October 4

Raising Dion – October 4

Super Monsters season 3 – October 4

Super Monsters: Vida's First Halloween – October 4

Legend Quest: Masters of Myth – October 5

Match! Tennis Juniors – October 7

Deon Cole: Cole Hearted – October 8

The Spooky Tale of Captain Underpants Hack-a-ween – October 8

Schitt's Creek season 5 – October 10

Ultramarine Magmell – October 10

Haunted season 2 – October 11

Insatiable season 2 – October 11

Plan Coeur season 2 – October 11

YooHoo to the Rescue season 2 – October 11

Ghosts of Sugar Land – October 16

The Unlisted – October 17

The Yard – October 18

Baby season 2 – October 18

The House of Flowers season 2 – October 18

Living With Yourself – October 18

Mighty Little Bheem: Diwali – October 18

Spirit Riding Free: Pony Tales Collection 2 – October 18

Tell Me Who I Am – October 18

Toon season 1 – October 18

Toon season 2 – October 18

Unnatural Selection – October 18

Jenny Slate: Stage Fright – October 22

Daybreak – October 24

BoJack Horseman season 6, part 1 - October 25

Brigada Costa del Sol – October 25

Brotherhood – October 25

Greenhouse Academy season 3 – October 25

Prank Encounters – October 25

The Kominsky Method season 2 – October 25

It Takes a Lunatic – October 25

Little Miss Sumo – October 28

Shine On with Reese – October 28

Arsenio Hall: Smart and Classy – October 29

Kengan Ashura part 2 – October 31

Nowhere Man – October 31

New Netflix Movies (October 2019)

93 Days – October 1

A.M.I. – October 1

Along Came a Spider – October 1

Bad Boys – October 1

Bad Boys 2 – October 1

Blow – October 1

Charlie's Angels – October 1

Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle – October 1

Crash – October 1

Exit Wounds – October 1

Good Burger – October 1

Harold and Kumar Escape From Guantanamo Bay – October 1

Honey 2 – October 1

House of the Witch – October 1

Lagos Real Fake Life – October 1

Men in Black 2 – October 1

Moms at War – October 1

No Reservations – October 1

Ocean's Thirteen – October 1

Ocean's Twelve – October 1

One Direction: This is Us – October 1

Payday – October 1

Rugrats in Paris: The Movie – October 1

Scream 2 – October 1

Sin City – October 1

Sinister Circle – October 1

Supergirl – October 1

Superman Returns – October 1

Surf's Up – October 1

The Bucket List – October 1

The Flinstones – October 1

The Flinstones in Viva Rock Vegas – October 1

The Island – October 1

The Pursuit of Happyness – October 1

The Rugrats Movie – October 1

The Time Traveler's Wife – October 1

Trainspotting – October 1

Troy – October 1

Unaccompanied Minors – October 1

Walking Out – October 1

Ready to Mingle – October 2

In The Tall Grass – October 4

The Water Diviner – October 7

After – October 9

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie – October 11

Fractured – October 11

La influencia – October 11

The Awakenings of Motti Wolenbruch – October 11

The Forest of Love – October 11

Banlieusards – October 12

Dark Crimes – October 15

Sinister 2 – October 16

The Karate Kid – October 17

Eli – October 18

Living With Yourself - October 18

The Laundromat – October 18

Upstarts – October 18

Men in Black – October 19

Echo in the Canyon – October 21

Free Fire – October 21

Master Z: The Ip Man Legacy – October 23

Revenge of Pontianak – October 24

A Tale of Love and Darkness – October 25

Assimilate – October 25

Dolemite is My Name – October 25

Rattlesnake – October 25

Raging Bull – October 31

New Netflix Documentaries (October 2019)

Senna – October 1

Living Undocumented – October 2

Rotten season 2 – October 2

Meateater season 8 – October 18

Breakfast, Lunch, and Dinner – October 23

Dancing With the Birds – October 23

Monzon – October 25

A 3 Minute Hug – October 28

New Netflix Reality Series (October 2019)

Rhythm and Flow – October 9 (weekly)

Interior Design Masters – October 18

New on Netflix UK (October 2019)