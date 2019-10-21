New on Netflix (October 2019): Every movie and TV show you can stream this month

Want to find out what's new on Netflix this month? You've come to the right place! Every fresh arrival is waiting for you down below, including the longlist of TV shows, movies, documentaries and Netflix Originals coming to the streaming service in October.
This week, there's a whole host of new series to get stuck into. Chief among them is the first half of BoJack Horseman season 6, the final entry in the saga of the Will Arnett-voiced sourpuss star. If you like your humour a little more on the nose, Prank Encounters, a devilishly-sadistic prank show hosted by Gaten Matarazzo, might be your thing.
Elsewhere, there's Daybreak, which is a wonderfully weird mashup of a post-apocalyptic series that can perhaps best be described as Mad Max meets every high school comedy you've ever seen. One to add to your Watch List, for sure.
For those of you wanting to get the jump start on new Tomb Raider 2 director Ben Wheatley's work, you could do a lot worse than slick shootout film Free Fire, which is also coming to Netflix this week.
Finally, to ensure we haven't left out those of you across the pond, we've even got a quick rundown of every major series coming to Netflix UK this week. Enjoy!
Best shows on Netflix | Best movies on Netflix | Best Netflix horror movies | Best comedies on Netflix | Best Netflix action movies | Best thrillers on Netflix | Best documentaries on Netflix | Best VPN for Netflix | Netflix September 2019
New Netflix TV shows (October 2019)
- Carmen Sandiego season 2 – October 1
- Nikki Glaser: Bangin' – October 1
- Bring It On, Ghost season 1 – October 1
- Cheese in the Trap season 1 – October 1
- Chicago Typewriter season 1 – October 1
- Signal season 1 – October 1
- Tomorrow With You season 1 – October 1
- Tunnel season 1 – October 1
- Seis Manos – October 3
- Big Mouth season 3 – October 4
- Creeped Out season 2 – October 4
- Peaky Blinders season 5 – October 4
- Raising Dion – October 4
- Super Monsters season 3 – October 4
- Super Monsters: Vida's First Halloween – October 4
- Legend Quest: Masters of Myth – October 5
- Match! Tennis Juniors – October 7
- Deon Cole: Cole Hearted – October 8
- The Spooky Tale of Captain Underpants Hack-a-ween – October 8
- Schitt's Creek season 5 – October 10
- Ultramarine Magmell – October 10
- Haunted season 2 – October 11
- Insatiable season 2 – October 11
- Plan Coeur season 2 – October 11
- YooHoo to the Rescue season 2 – October 11
- Ghosts of Sugar Land – October 16
- The Unlisted – October 17
- The Yard – October 18
- Baby season 2 – October 18
- The House of Flowers season 2 – October 18
- Living With Yourself – October 18
- Mighty Little Bheem: Diwali – October 18
- Spirit Riding Free: Pony Tales Collection 2 – October 18
- Tell Me Who I Am – October 18
- Toon season 1 – October 18
- Toon season 2 – October 18
- Unnatural Selection – October 18
- Jenny Slate: Stage Fright – October 22
- Daybreak – October 24
- BoJack Horseman season 6, part 1 - October 25
- Brigada Costa del Sol – October 25
- Brotherhood – October 25
- Greenhouse Academy season 3 – October 25
- Prank Encounters – October 25
- The Kominsky Method season 2 – October 25
- It Takes a Lunatic – October 25
- Little Miss Sumo – October 28
- Shine On with Reese – October 28
- Arsenio Hall: Smart and Classy – October 29
- Kengan Ashura part 2 – October 31
- Nowhere Man – October 31
New Netflix Movies (October 2019)
- 93 Days – October 1
- A.M.I. – October 1
- Along Came a Spider – October 1
- Bad Boys – October 1
- Bad Boys 2 – October 1
- Blow – October 1
- Charlie's Angels – October 1
- Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle – October 1
- Crash – October 1
- Exit Wounds – October 1
- Good Burger – October 1
- Harold and Kumar Escape From Guantanamo Bay – October 1
- Honey 2 – October 1
- House of the Witch – October 1
- Lagos Real Fake Life – October 1
- Men in Black 2 – October 1
- Moms at War – October 1
- No Reservations – October 1
- Ocean's Thirteen – October 1
- Ocean's Twelve – October 1
- One Direction: This is Us – October 1
- Payday – October 1
- Rugrats in Paris: The Movie – October 1
- Scream 2 – October 1
- Sin City – October 1
- Sinister Circle – October 1
- Supergirl – October 1
- Superman Returns – October 1
- Surf's Up – October 1
- The Bucket List – October 1
- The Flinstones – October 1
- The Flinstones in Viva Rock Vegas – October 1
- The Island – October 1
- The Pursuit of Happyness – October 1
- The Rugrats Movie – October 1
- The Time Traveler's Wife – October 1
- Trainspotting – October 1
- Troy – October 1
- Unaccompanied Minors – October 1
- Walking Out – October 1
- Ready to Mingle – October 2
- In The Tall Grass – October 4
- The Water Diviner – October 7
- After – October 9
- El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie – October 11
- Fractured – October 11
- La influencia – October 11
- The Awakenings of Motti Wolenbruch – October 11
- The Forest of Love – October 11
- Banlieusards – October 12
- Dark Crimes – October 15
- Sinister 2 – October 16
- The Karate Kid – October 17
- Eli – October 18
- Living With Yourself - October 18
- The Laundromat – October 18
- Upstarts – October 18
- Men in Black – October 19
- Echo in the Canyon – October 21
- Free Fire – October 21
- Master Z: The Ip Man Legacy – October 23
- Revenge of Pontianak – October 24
- A Tale of Love and Darkness – October 25
- Assimilate – October 25
- Dolemite is My Name – October 25
- Rattlesnake – October 25
- Raging Bull – October 31
New Netflix Documentaries (October 2019)
- Senna – October 1
- Living Undocumented – October 2
- Rotten season 2 – October 2
- Meateater season 8 – October 18
- Breakfast, Lunch, and Dinner – October 23
- Dancing With the Birds – October 23
- Monzon – October 25
- A 3 Minute Hug – October 28
New Netflix Reality Series (October 2019)
- Rhythm and Flow – October 9 (weekly)
- Interior Design Masters – October 18
New on Netflix UK (October 2019)
- A.M.I. - October 1
- Carmen Sandiego - October 1
- Colossal - October 1
- He's Just Not That Into You - October 1
- Inmates - October 1
- Nikki Glaser: Bangin' - October 1
- Star Trek (2009) - October 1
- Sex and the City: The Movie - October 1
- The Big Bang Theory season 12 - October 1
- The Neverending Story - October 1
- Living Undocumented - October 2
- Ready to Mingle - October 2
- Ash vs. Evil Dead season 2 - October 3
- Big Mouth season 3 - October 4
- In the Tall Grass - October 4
- Raising Dion - October 4
- Rotten - October 4
- Seis Manos - October 4
- Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen - October 4
- El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie - October 11
- Power Rangers: Beast Morphers - October 15
- Eli - October 18
- Living With Yourself - October 18
- Tell Me Who I Am - October 18
- The Laundromat - October 18
- Unnatural Selection - October 18
- Wounds - October 18
- Daddy's Home 2 - October 19
- Kong: Skull Island - October 19
- Jenny Slate: Stage Fright - October 22
- Replicas - October 22
- Arctic - October 24
- Daybreak - October 24
- BoJack Horseman season 6, part 1 - October 25
- Dolemite Is My Name - October 25
- Greenhouse Academy season 3 - October 25
- Prank Encounters - October 25
- Rattlesnake - October 25
- The Kominsky Method - October 25