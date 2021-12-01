New on Disney Plus in December 2021: All the new movies and shows

December brings loads of new movies and TV shows to Disney Plus, with the most anticipated title landing this month being The Book of Boba Fett, the Star Wars spin-off series about the titular bounty hunter. Hawkeye continues, too, and if you're in the UK, you'll be able to enjoy Ridley Scott's The Last Duel from the comfort of your own home, as well as Paddington and Paddington 2. Encanto also lands free on the streamer this December 24, just in time for a holiday movie marathon – and Ron's Gone Wrong is heading to Disney Plus as well.

We've rounded up absolutely everything new on Disney Plus this December, and we've even highlighted our top three choices to make choosing something to watch that much easier. All three are available in both the UK and US, and we've also got separate lists for both countries. So, without further ado, scroll on to see all the new movies and TV shows landing on Disney Plus this month.

Ron's Gone Wrong – December 15

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

Ron's Gone Wrong comes from 20th Century Studios, and follows Barney and his titular B-bot device Ron, or his 'Best Friend Out of the Box.' As you might expect, Ron is prone to malfunctions. Expect a heartwarming and funny tale of friendship in the digital age in this film, which boasts a voice cast that includes Jack Dylan Grazer, Zach Galifianakis, Olivia Colman, and Rob Delaney.

Encanto – December 24

(Image credit: Disney)

Encanto arrives on Disney Plus free of charge this Christmas Eve. The film focuses on Mirabel Madrigal (Stephanie Beatriz), who is the only member of her family without a magical 'gift' – but she could save the day when the Madrigals' magic comes under threat. Encanto marks Disney's 60th animated feature film, and has been well received by critics and audiences alike. Hamilton's Lin-Manuel Miranda wrote original songs for the movie.

The Book of Boba Fett – December 29

(Image credit: Disney/Lucasfilm)

The legendary bounty hunter returns in his own Star Wars spin-off show, The Book of Boba Fett. The series will be seven episodes long, kicking off this December 29. Temuera Morrison returns as the titular bounty hunter, and Ming-Na Wen is back as Fennec Shand. The official synopsis promises the duo will be delving into Tatooine's underworld to try and take over from Jabba the Hutt's previous reign – and, thanks to our sister publication SFX magazine, we know a big question about the bounty hunter will be answered.

New on Disney Plus US in December 2021

New on Disney Plus: December 1

Hawkeye episode 3

Disney Insider episode 111

New on Disney Plus: December 3

Christmas…Again?!

Diary of a Wimpy Kid

Disney Holiday Magic Quest

Edward Scissorhands

Ice Age

Ice Age: Continental Drift

Mickey & Minnie Wish Upon A Christmas

Million Dollar Arm

Mr. Popper's Penguins

The Rescue

New on Disney Plus: December 8

Hawkeye episode 4

Disney Insider episode 112

The Chicken Squad season 1, 4 episodes

Gabby Duran & The Unsittables season 2, 11 episodes

Life Below Zero: Northern Territories season 1

Muppet Babies season 3, 4 episodes

Spidey And His Amazing Friends season 1, 4 episodes

Welcome to Earth

Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks season 8, 10 episodes

New on Disney Plus: December 10

Tron: Legacy

New on Disney Plus: December 15

Hawkeye episode 5

Ron's Gone Wrong

Disney's Magic Bake-Off season 1, 4 episodes

Foodtastic, 11 episodes

Gigantosaurus season 3

Life Below Zero season 17

Science Of Stupid season 8

New on Disney Plus: December 17

Arendelle Castle Yule Log: Cut Paper Edition

Home Alone 4

Home Alone: The Holiday Heist

New on Disney Plus: December 22

Hawkeye episode 6

Minnie's Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals season 1, 5 episodes

New on Disney Plus: December 24

Encanto

King Tut in Color

Lost Tombs Of The Pyramids

New on Disney Plus: December 29

T.O.T.S. season 3

Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett episode 1

New on Disney Plus: December 31

80s Top Ten season 1

New on Disney Plus UK in December 2021

New on Disney Plus: December 1

American Dad season 17 episode 22

American Horror Story: Double Feature episode 7

Bless the Harts season 2 episode 17

Da Vinci's Demons seasons 1 – 3

Devs

Disney Insider episode 111

Dopesick episode 5

Drain the Oceans season 3

Family Guy season 20 episode 5

Gabby Duran and the Unsittables season 2

Gigantosaurus episodes 47 – 52

Hawkeye episode 3

India From Above season 1

Last Man Standing season 9 episode 19

Mixed-ish season 1 episode 16

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir season 4 episode 10

Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi season 1

The Big Leap episode 1

The Great North season 1 episode 11

The Last Duel

New on Disney Plus: December 3

Christmas Again

The Day After Tomorrow

Diary of a Wimpy Kid

Die Hard

Mickey & Minnie Wish Upon a Christmas

Pearl Harbor

The Rescue

New on Disney Plus: December 5

The First Wave

New on Disney Plus: December 8

American Horror Story: Double Feature episode 8

Black-ish season 7

Bless The Harts season 2 episode 18

Brickleberry seasons 1 – 3

Dopesick episode 6

Hawkeye episode 4

Last Man Standing season 9 episode 20

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir season 4 episode 11

Mixed-ish season 1 episode 17

Spidey and His Amazing Friends season one episodes 8 –12

Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi season 2

The Big Leap episode 2

Welcome to Earth

New on Disney Plus: December 10

Disney Holiday Magic Quest

From the Ashes

The Heat

Juno

No Sleep Til Christmas

The Last Ice

What A Man

New on Disney Plus: December 15

American Horror Story: Double Feature episode 9

Atlas of Cursed Places season 1

Bless the Harts season 2 episode 19

Disney Insider episode 112

Disney Magic Bake-off season 1 episodes 10 – 12

Dopesick episode 7

Family Guy season 20 episode 6

Foodtastic 11 episodes

Gigantosaurus season 3 episodes 1 – 10

Gordon Ramsay: Unchartered season 2

Hawkeye episode 5

Last Man Standing season 9 episode 21

Malcolm in the Middle seasons 1 – 7

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir season 4 episode 12

Mixed-ish season 1 episode 18

Ron's Gone Wrong

Sonny with a Chance seasons 1 – 2

The Big Leap episode 3

New on Disney Plus: December 17

Arendelle Castle Yule Log: Cut Paper Edition

Being the Queen

Eyewitness D-Day

Ghosting: The Spirit of Christmas

Jojo Rabbit

King Arthur

The Joy Luck Club

New on Disney Plus: December 22

American Horror Story: Double Feature episode 10

American Housewife seasons 1 – 5

Bless The Harts season 2 episode 20

Chicken Squad season one episodes 14 – 20

Dian Fossey: Secrets in the Mist season 1

Dog with a Blog seasons 1 – 3

Dopesick episode 8

Family Guy season 20 episode 7

Hawkeye episode 6

Made in a Day season 1

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir season 4 episode 13

Mixed-ish season 1 episode 19

The Big Leap episode 4

The Con

The Wonder Years episode 1

New on Disney Plus: December 24

Al Davis vs The NFL

Big Shot

Bryan and the Boz

Downhill

Encanto

Fantastic Lies

Hawaiian: The Legend of Eddie Aikau

Life and Death in Paradise: Crocs in the Caribbean

Life of Pi

Same Time Next Christmas

Silly Little Game

The Man with One Red Shoe

This Magic Moment

New on Disney Plus: December 29

Airport Security: Brazil season 5

Bless the Harts season 2 episode 21

Bless This Mess seasons 1 – 2

Club Mickey Mouse season 4

Family Guy season 20 episode 8

Ice Road Rescue season 5

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir season 4 episode 14

Mixed-ish season 1 episode 20

Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett episode 1

T.O.T.S. season 3 episodes 1 – 10

The Big Leap episode 5

The Choe Show

The Ghost and Molly McGee season 1 episodes 1 – 10

The Salisbury Poisonings

The Wonder Years episode 2

New on Disney Plus: December 31