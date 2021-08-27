New on Amazon Prime Video in September 2021: All the new movies and shows

Fall is here, and with it comes a bunch of new movies and shows on Amazon Prime. And it's certainly a bumper month for movies, with plenty of new Amazon Originals arriving on the platform – there's everything from musical fairytale Cinderella to creepy thriller The Voyeurs. There are plenty of old favorites arriving too, from anti-rom-com (500) Days of Summer to '90s slasher I Know What You Did Last Summer.
If you're looking for a new series to get stuck into, try crime drama The Killing or, if you're in the UK, you can start binge watching all eight seasons of comedy drama Weeds. You can find the entire list for both the US and UK below, meaning you're ready to stream whichever side of the pond you're on. So, without further ado, scroll on to check out our complete list of all the new titles streaming on Amazon Prime this September, with three highlights at the top.
Cinderella – September 3
The classic fairytale gets a modern twist from Pitch Perfect screenwriter Kay Cannon in this version of Cinderella. Camila Cabello appears in the title role as an ambitious young woman whose dreams are bigger than the world will allow. However, with the help of her Fab G (Billy Porter), her genderless fairy godparent, she musters the courage to make her dreams come true. Idina Menzel, Pierce Brosnan, and Missy Elliott also star.
The Voyeurs – September 10
Sydney Sweeney, who recently appeared in the HBO series The White Lotus, and Detective Pikachu's Justice Smith star in this new thriller. They play couple Pippa and Thomas who move into their dream apartment only to discover that they can see directly into the home opposite theirs – and the attractive and volatile couple who live there. When Pippa and Thomas try to anonymously get involved in their lives, things take a dark turn.
Everybody's Talking About Jamie – September 17
The coming of age musical comes to the small screen in this movie adaptation of the West End show Everybody's Talking About Jamie. Newcomer Matt Harwood plays Jamie, a misfit teenage boy who dreams of being a drag queen. With the support of his mother and his friends, can he beat the prejudice and his bullies to achieve his goals? The movie also stars Richard E. Grant and Sharon Horgan.
Everything new on Amazon Prime Video US this September
New on Amazon Prime Video US: September 1
- (500) Days Of Summer
- 21 Grams
- A Feeling Home
- The Alamo
- American Me
- Ancient Civilizations of North America season 1
- Apollo 13
- Arachnophobia
- Armageddon
- As Good As It Gets
- The A-Team
- The A-Team (Extended Cut)
- August Creek
- The Bastards of Pizzofalcone season 1
- The Best Man
- Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son
- The Blood Pact season 1
- The Boy
- Can’t Hardly Wait
- Cirque Du Freak: The Vampire’s Assistant
- Closer
- Craig Ross Jr.’s Monogamy season 1
- Creepshow season 1
- Daddy Day Care
- Daredevil
- Daredevil (Director’s Cut)
- Death At A Funeral
- The Descent
- Do The Right Thing
- The Flintstones season 1
- Forensic Factor season 1
- Grown Ups
- Heist
- The Host (English subtitled)
- I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer
- I Am Bolt
- I Am Duran
- I Know What You Did Last Summer
- I Still Know What You Did Last Summer
- Jennifer’s Body
- The Karate Kid
- The Kids Are All Right
- The Killing season 1
- Land Girls season 1
- The Last Of The Mohicans
- Latino Americans season 1
- Mail Call season 1
- Nacho Libre
- Native Peoples of North America season 1
- The Omen
- Open Range
- Planet Of The Apes
- Predators
- Republic of Doyle season 1
- Romeo + Juliet
- Rudy
- Sicko
- Sleepless In Seattle
- The Social Network
- Soul Food
- Stuart Little
- Stuart Little 2
- Traffic
- The Unborn
- The Unborn (Unrated)
- We’ll Meet Again season 1
- Year One
- Young Frankenstein
New on Amazon Prime Video US: September 3
- Cinderella
New on Amazon Prime Video US: September 10
- LuLaRich
- The Voyeurs
New on Amazon Prime Video US: September 12
- Desperado
New on Amazon Prime Video US: September 17
- American Traitor: The Trial of Axis Sally
- Do, Re & Mi season 1
- Everybody’s Talking About Jamie
- The Mad Women’s Ball
New on Amazon Prime Video US: September 24
- Goliath season 4
Everything new on Amazon Prime Video UK this September
New on Amazon Prime Video UK: September 1
- (500) Days Of Summer
- 12 Rounds
- 21 Grams
- A Feeling Home
- The Alamo
- Alpha and Omega 3: The Great Wolf Games
- American Hustle
- American Me
- The A-Team
- The A-Team (Extended Cut)
- Ancient Civilizations of North America season 1
- Apollo 13
- Arachnophobia
- Armageddon
- The Artist
- As Good As It Gets
- August Creek
- Banacek seasons 1-2
- The Bastards of Pizzofalcone season 1
- Begin Again
- The Best Man
- Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son
- Biutiful
- The Blood Pact season 1
- The Boy
- Bring It on Again
- Can't Hardly Wait
- Cedar Rapids
- Cirque Du Freak: The Vampire's Assistant
- Closer
- Clue
- Craig Ross Jr.'s Monogamy season 1
- Creepshow season 1
- Daddy Day Care
- Daredevil
- Daredevil (Director's Cut)
- Death At A Funeral
- The Descent
- Die Hard
- Die Hard 2
- Die Hard: With a Vengeance
- Do The Right Thing
- Escape Plan
- Exodus: Gods and Kings
- The Flintstones season 1
- Forensic Factor season 1
- Grown Ups
- Heist
- The Host (English subtitled)
- The House Bunny
- How to Be a Latin Lover
- The Hunger Games
- The Hunger Games: Catching Fire
- The Hunger Games: Mocking Jay Part 1
- The Hunger Games: Mocking Jay Part 2
- I'll Always Know What You Did Last Summer
- I Am Bolt
- I Am Duran
- I Know What You Did Last Summer
- I Still Know What You Did Last Summer
- Interrogation
- Jennifer's Body
- The Karate Kid
- The Kids Are All Right
- Killers
- The Killing season 1
- L.A. Confidential
- Land Girls season 1
- The Last Of The Mohicans
- Latino Americans season 1
- Mail Call season 1
- Marley & Me
- McCloud seasons 1-7
- McMillan & Wife seasons 1-6
- Monster Family
- Mortdecai
- Mystery Men
- Nacho Libre
- Native Peoples of North America season 1
- Need for Speed
- New Tricks seasons 1-12
- No Good Deed
- Notorious
- The Omen
- Open Range
- People Like Us
- Planet Of The Apes
- Predators
- Republic of Doyle season 1
- The Return of Sam McCloud
- Robin Hood
- The Rockford Files seasons 1-6
- Romeo + Juliet
- Rudy
- Sicko
- Sleepless in Seattle
- The Social Network
- Soul Food
- The Spy Who Dumped Me
- Stuart Little
- Stuart Little 2
- Super Troopers 2
- This Means War
- Traffic
- The Unborn
- The Unborn (Unrated)
- Undercover Brother
- Victor Frankenstein
- The Walk
- We'll Meet Again season 1
- What’s Your Number?
- Year One
- Young Frankenstein
New on Amazon Prime Video UK: September 3
- Cinderella
New on Amazon Prime Video UK: September 10
- LuLaRich
- Pretty Hard Cases season 1
- The Voyeurs
New on Amazon Prime Video UK: September 12
- Desperado
New on Amazon Prime Video UK: September 14
- Searching
New on Amazon Prime Video UK: September 15
- Weeds seasons 1-8
New on Amazon Prime Video UK: September 16
- As Above, So Below
New on Amazon Prime Video UK: September 17
- American Traitor: The Trial of Axis Sally
- Do, Re & Mi season 1
- Everybody’s Talking About Jamie
- The Mad Women’s Ball
New on Amazon Prime Video UK: September 24
- Goliath season 4
New on Amazon Prime Video UK: September 25
- Despicable Me 2
New on Amazon Prime Video UK: September 27
- Sorry to Bother You
