New on Amazon Prime in December 2020: All the new movies and shows

Get ready for lots of cosy nights in this December – there are plenty of movies and shows new on Amazon Prime next month to keep you occupied, and we’ve put them all in a handy list for you.
When it comes to Amazon Originals, you’ve got everything from a new season of sci-fi drama The Expanse to Riz Ahmed’s latest movie, Sound of Metal. There’s some classic Bond material coming to the U.S. as well, in the form of Dr. No, Goldfinger, and The Spy Who Loved Me.
For some light relief, look out for comedies like The Little Hours starring Aubrey Plaza and Alison Brie, or the animated Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs. There are romcoms a-plenty too, including Letters to Juliet and Nick and Nora’s Infinite Playlist.
As for TV, try award-winning series The Affair, starring Dominic West and Ruth Wilson, political thriller Roadkill with Hugh Grant, or period drama Mr Selfridge. Still hungry for more? Here's everything new on Amazon Prime in the US in December 2020, with the five biggest highlight at the top.
- New on Netflix in December 2020
- The best movies on Amazon Prime
The Expanse season 5 – December 16
The Expanse season 5 is finally here. You can watch the first three episodes on December 16, with the rest of the season’s ten episodes dropping weekly. Set in in a future where humans have colonised the Solar System, the series follows a group of antiheroes who find themselves in the middle of a conspiracy that threatens life as they know it. Originally cancelled after three seasons, Amazon picked up the show for a further three – season 5 is its penultimate instalment.
Sound of Metal – December 4
Sound of Metal tells the story of a drummer (played by Rogue One: A Star Wars Story actor Riz Ahmed) who starts to go deaf. Ahmed’s character Ruben is in a band with his girlfriend Lou (Olivia Cooke) and when he suddenly starts to lose his hearing, he fears his career is over. That is, until he’s introduced to a community of deaf people who help him as he struggles to accept his situation.
The Wilds season 1 – December 11
This new Amazon Original series follows a group of teenage girls whose plane crashes on a school trip gone wrong, leaving them stranded on a deserted island. Part angsty teen drama, part survival adventure, there’s a twist – they haven’t ended up there by accident. The series’ showrunner is Amy B. Harris, who produced Sex and the City. Plus, all episodes are available to stream straight away, so you can binge watch to your heart’s content.
The Hurt Locker – December 1
Kathryn Bigelow’s war thriller The Hurt Locker stars MCU actors Jeremy Renner and Anthony Mackie alongside Ralph Fiennes and Brian Geraghty. The movie follows an Iraq War Explosive Ordnance Disposal team that is targeted by insurgents. It’s based on journalist Mark Boal’s experiences in Iraq and explores the characters’ responses to the stress of combat. It was nominated for nine Oscars and won six of them, including Best Picture and Best Director.
Dr. No – December 1
Still impatiently waiting for No Time to Die? Go back to the start with Dr No, the first movie in the James Bond franchise. Released in 1962, it stars the late Sean Connery in the role of 007 and sees Bond sent to Jamaica to investigate the disappearance of another British agent. While he’s there, he finds out that Dr. Julius No, played by Joseph Wiseman, is plotting to disrupt an American space launch from Cape Canaveral.
Everything new on Amazon US this December
New on Amazon Prime: December 1
- 12 Disasters
- 2012
- The Affair season 1
- A House Divided season 1
- Air Force One
- A League Of Their Own
- Anaconda
- Angels & Demons
- Assassin Of Youth
- The Berlin Dance School season 1
- Body Of Evidence
- Cake
- Christmas Chalet
- City On A Hill season 1
- The Chumscrubber
- Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs
- Diary Of A Mad Black Woman
- Enterprice season 1
- Euphoria
- Full Moon High
- Gandhi
- George Gently season 1
- Ghost Town
- Goldeneye
- Goldfinger
- Gringo: The Dangerous Life of John McAfee
- Gun Brothers
- Harold & Kumar Escape From Guantanamo Bay
- Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle
- Hemingway's Garden Of Eden
- Hot Air
- How the States Got Their Shapes season 1
- Idiomatic season 1
- Into The Blue
- The King's Speech
- The Kingmaker
- Letters To Juliet
- Lidia Celebrates America Home for the Holidays season 1
- Los Rodriguez el más allá
- Love at the Christmas Table
- L Word Generation Q season 1
- Mr. Selfridge season 1
- Murder in the Bayou season 1
- My Crazy Ex season 1
- The Natural
- Nick And Norah's Infinite Playlist
- No Passport Required season 1
- NOVA: The Planets season 1
- Outlaw's Son
- The People Vs. Larry Flynt
- Priest
- The Pursuit Of Happyness
- Ray Donovan season 1
- Roadkill season 1
- Snowbound for Christmas
- Spanglish
- Spanish Princess season 1
- The Spy Who Loved Me
- Thank You For Smoking
- Tom & Jerry Tales season 1
- Tombstone
- True Confessions
- True Lies
- Why Did I Get Married?
- Wild Kratts: China Adventure season 1
- Work in Progress season 1
- Year One
New on Amazon Prime: December 7
- Valley Girl
New on Amazon Prime: December 8
- The Bernie Mac Show seasons 1-5
- Mad About You seasons 1-8
New on Amazon Prime: December 11
- Clifford the Big Red Dog season 3
- I’m Your Woman
- Victoria Small (Pequeña Victoria) season 1
New on Amazon Prime: December 17
- La Pachanga
New on Amazon Prime: December 18
- Blackbird
- The Grand Tour Presents: A Massive Hunt
New on Amazon Prime: December 23
- The Little Hours
- Pawn Sacrifice
- Someone Marry Barry
New on Amazon Prime: December 25
- Soldiers of Fortune
- Sylvie's Love
New on Amazon Prime: December 27
- The House Sitter
New on Amazon Prime: December 28
- Hope Gap
New on Amazon Prime: December 30
- Yearly Departed
New on Amazon Prime: December 31
- Supervized