New Netflix rom-com casts Ashton Kutcher alongside Reese Witherspoon for ultimate '00s nostalgia

Ashton Kutcher has joined Reese Witherspoon in new Netflix rom-com Your Place or Mine, according to Deadline .

Written and directed by Aline Brosh McKenna in her feature directorial debut, the movie follows two long-distance best friends who live on opposite US coasts. They swap homes for a week and, in typical rom-com fashion, see their whole lives turned upside down. Brosh McKenna was the co-creator and showrunner of the musical comedy series Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, as well as the critically acclaimed screenwriter of The Devil Wears Prada starring Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep.

This will be Kutcher's first rom-com role in a decade – once a mainstay of the genre, with credits including No Strings Attached , What Happens in Vegas , and Just Married , he hasn't appeared in one since 2011's New Year's Eve . Instead, he's taken on roles in movies including Steve Jobs biopic Jobs, movie musical Annie, and Netflix comedy drama series The Ranch.

Witherspoon, meanwhile, was also a '00s rom-com star, appearing in titles like Legally Blonde , Just Like Heaven , and Sweet Home Alabama . More recently, she's taken on small-screen roles in shows with all-star ensemble casts including HBO's Big Little Lies, Apple TV Plus' The Morning Show, and Hulu's Little Fires Everywhere, as well as taking on producing roles behind the scenes with her production company Hello Sunshine.