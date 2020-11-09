New Demon’s Souls gameplay shows off HUD and character creator

Sony has revealed a surprise Demon's Souls-focused State of Play presentation.

In the State of Play presentation below, Sony Entertainment Interactive Studios creative director Gavin Moore gives a walkthrough of how the team at Bluepoint approached the remake of Demon's Souls. Firstly, there's an extended look at the retooled character creation system, which it's safe to say is looking a fair bit better in the PS5 version of the game than in the PS3 original.

Next, Moore gives an overview of the Gates of Boletaria area, but not before revealing that the team at Bluepoint reunited the majority of the voiceover cast from the original Demon's Souls. The voices you know and love, now in HD.

The director also details how Demon's Souls performs on the PS5. The remake completely retools enemy designs and movements to an increased frame rate of 60FPS, while also recapturing the spirit of their original design with mirrored attacked and movement patterns.

There are two options in which to play Demon's Souls: performance mode, or graphics mode. The former mode priorities the frame rate, boosting the game up to 60FPS, while the latter option puts a greater emphasis on the 4K, ray tracing visuals, but bumping the frame rate down to 30FPS.

There are now just a few days to go until you can play Bluepoint's Demon's Souls remake for yourself. It's just one of several PS5 launch games, some of the other standouts from Sony being Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Astro's Playroom, and Sackboy: A Big Adventure.

