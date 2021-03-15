New Cruella trailer teases the origins of Disney's iconic villain

Disney has released a new teaser trailer for its upcoming 101 Dalmatians villain origin story , Cruella – and there are outrageous outfits (and some, uh, questionable face paint) aplenty in the one-minute clip.

Set in '70s London, the movie follows Emma Stone's Estella (AKA Cruella-to-be) and shows how she went from living on the streets with a pair of thieves and scrubbing floors in Liberty, the city's famous department store, to be the ruthless fashion icon with iconic two-toned hair. We see that Estella has a penchant for fashion design, and it's this flair for style that catches the eye of the frightening Baroness von Hellman.

The new teaser shows Estella in conversation with the Baroness – played with steely aloofness by Emma Thompson – who insists that Estella will need a killer instinct as well as talent to survive in the fashion industry. It soon becomes clear that Estella has killer instinct by the bucketload, and this conversation sets the wheels in motion for her to grab the black and white hair dye and become the revenge-obsessed villain with a penchant for dalmatian fur.

The live-action Disney origin story is directed by I, Tonya helmer Craig Gillespie and co-written by The Favorite screenwriter Tony McNamara. Joel Fry, Emily Beecham, Mark Strong, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, and Jamie Demetriou also star.