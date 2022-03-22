Two new star-studded Amazon movies in the works

Two new Amazon movies have been announced, both with star-studded casts attached.

One of these is I Helped Destroy People starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, who will also produce the movie alongside Michael B. Jordan. Based on the 2021 New York Times article of the same name, the movie will center around an FBI agent who was tasked with infiltrating Muslim communities after 9/11 as the only Black agent at his bureau. He became so disillusioned by the war on terror that he became a whistleblower, which ultimately led to him being sent to prison.

Abdul-Mateen II can next be seen in Ambulance, the Michael Bay-directed action thriller, alongside Jake Gyllenhaal and he'll also reprise his role as Black Manta in the DC sequel Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

Meanwhile, Deadline reports that Secret Daughter will star Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sienna Miller, a movie based on the novel of the same name by Shilpi Somaya Gowda. Directed by Singaporean filmmaker Anthony Chen, it follows two women, one who cannot have children and one who must give up her child.

Chopra Jonas was last seen in The Matrix Resurrections (alongside Abdul-Mateen II), while Miller has recently appeared in movies like 21 Bridges and Wander Darkly.

Prime Video's other recent star-studded output includes the Oscar-nominated Being the Ricardos, starring Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem, as well as The Tender Bar, starring Ben Affleck and directed by George Clooney.