Netflix picks up new World War 2 drama starring Colin Firth

Netflix has picked up the upcoming World War 2 movie Operation Mincemeat starring Colin Firth, Deadline reports. Matthew Macfadyen, Kelly Macdonald, Jason Isaacs, Johnny Flynn, and Mark Gatiss also star in the historical drama.

Set in 1943 when things were make or break for the Allies fighting Hitler in Europe, the movie is based on real events. The story follows intelligence officers Ewen Montagu (Firth) and Charles Cholmondeley (Macfadyen) who come up with an improbable disinformation strategy centered on an unlikely secret agent – a dead man. Their plan helped turn the tide of the whole war.

The movie comes from the same production company as The King's Speech , the 2010 historical drama that won Firth the Oscar for Best Actor for his portrayal of King George VI. It was directed by John Madden, whose previous work includes the Academy Award-winning Shakespeare in Love (in which Firth also starred) and The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel . Operation Mincemeat is the director's first movie since 2016's Miss Sloane with Jessica Chastain.

Meanwhile, Firth's most recent performance was in 2020's Supernova, as the long-term partner of a man (played by Stanley Tucci) who develops early-onset dementia. He also had a role in the recent adaptation of The Secret Garden.

Operation Mincemeat will be coming to Netflix US soon, although the movie doesn't have an official release date. It will join other new additions to the platform including the Liam Neeson-led action thriller The Ice Road, which Netflix recently bought for a record-breaking deal .