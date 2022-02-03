New Netflix trailer reveals first look at the streamer's biggest 2022 movies – including Knives Out 2

Netflix has announced its all-star movie lineup for 2022 – and the streamer is promising new movies every single week.

A new teaser highlights some of the big hitters you should be paying attention to in the next 12 months. Among the standouts Rian Johnson’s Knives Out 2, the first footage of which can be seen in the above trailer. It may be a teeny-tiny clip, but it does feature the welcome return of Daniel Craig’s detective Benoit Blanc. Behind him is a cast of would-be suspects, including Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista. It's reportedly set to release this fall.

Also taking prominence in the Netflix 2022 sizzle reel is The Gray Man, the upcoming thriller starring Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans, helmed by Avengers: Endgame directors Anthony and Joe Russo.

Of course, Netflix isn’t done there. Not even close. There are extended looks at Ryan Reynolds’ new time travel adventure The Adam Project, Jason Momoa in Slumberland, Chris Hemsworth in Spiderhead, Jonah Hill and Eddie Murphy in You People, plus Jamie Foxx (Day Shift, The Cloned Tyrone) and Adam Sandler (Hustle, Spaceman) pulling double duty in a pair of lead roles in 2022.

Enola Holmes fans have probably deduced that the Sherlock spinoff sequel was coming in 2022, but this is the first time we’ve seen Millie Bobby Brown (and Henry Cavill) back in motion and breaking the fourth wall.

Away from the trailer, Netflix is also gearing up to present features from Judd Apatow, Noah Baumbach, Paul Feig, and a directorial debut from Dev Patel. The stars are also coming out in their droves in 2022: Christian Bale, Adam Driver, Jessica Chastain, Rege-Jean Page, and Jennifer Lopez are just some of the major names heading to Netflix this year.

According to the streamer, we can also expect to see new movies from *deep breath* John Boyega, Don Cheadle, Lily Collins, Emma Corrin, Colman Domingo, Colin Firth, Greta Gerwig, Henry Golding, Dakota Johnson, Mila Kunis, Queen Latifah, Anthony Mackie, Carey Mulligan, Jack O’Connell, Teyonah Parris, Jesse Plemons, Florence Pugh, Noomi Rapace, Eddie Redmayne, Chris Rock, Jason Segel, and Rebel Wilson. Phew.

While you wait for the streamer’s 2022 extravaganza, here are the current best Netflix movies you should be seeking out right now.