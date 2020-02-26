Neil Druckmann on making another Uncharted: "Maybe one day, we'll see"

Creative director Neil Druckmann teased that Naughty Dog may return to the Uncharted series during a recent livestream with Troy Baker, Ashley Johnson, and Nolan North - respectively the voices of Joel and Ellie from The Last of Us, and Nathan Drake from Uncharted. Skip to 44:30 in the stream archive to listen in.

"We're lucky that we have the freedom that Sony gives us where we can choose," Druckmann said of the studio's future plans. "We made Uncharted 4 and we haven't made another Uncharted since. Maybe one day we will, we'll see."

"We'll talk about it," North adds. "And by the way, what you just said, the internet just exploded."

Druckmann is a lot like God of War director Cory Barlog in that any time he so much as discusses potential projects, fans' eyes light up and their imaginations run wild, as North pointed out. But it's worth noting that this is just an off-the-cuff remark from Druckmann. There's no reason to believe that Naughty Dog is even actively considering an Uncharted 5 , especially with the studio buckled down to ship The Last of Us 2 .

That said, another Uncharted isn't off the table, either. Uncharted 4 was a fitting sendoff for series protagonist Nathan Drake, but Uncharted: The Lost Legacy proved that Uncharted doesn't necessarily need Nathan Drake to be great. If Naughty Dog wanted to return to the series' tomb-raiding, temple-scaling, wise-cracking splendor, it could certainly do so via a new cast. For now though, that's just wishful thinking.