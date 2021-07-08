Mutants hit the corporate convention circuit in X-Corp #3 preview

Comic conventions are on their way back, and in July 14's X-Corp #3 the mutant team is attending a convention of their own.

Angel, Penance, Wind Dancer, and Trinary are attending the business summit Technology TALKS, and they're there to hype up the reveal of their first new product: something called IBG, which they say will "change the world."

While they're keeping details of IBG under wraps, it follows up Krakoan's medicine program and the tech behind the surprisingly floating island that doubles as X-Corp HQ.

Check out this preview of X-Corp #3 by writer Tini Howard and guest artist Valentine De Landro:

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) X-Corp #3 preview Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Although Madrox the Multiple Man isn't in the preview, he will apparently be the star of this third issue.

"Multiple men, multiple solutions! He's everywhere you want to be. He's never not in the office. And his direct reports always fall in line," reads Marvel's description of X-Corp #3. "How does X-CORP meet their nearly impossible quotas with maximum synergy and minimal bandwidth? They've got Dr. Jamie Madrox, and he's the world's best boss."

Madrox and his fellow X-Corp members have some big competition in the mutant tech space - not only are there the stalwarts like Stark Industries, but there's also the JP Kol of Noblesse Pharmaceuticals - whom they made an enemy of in X-Corp #1 , and began his corporate counterattack in X-Corp #2 .

X-Corp #3 is drawn by guest artist Valentine De Landro, who rose to fame showing the bad side of corporations in the hit series Bitch Planet . He is scheduled to be drawing the new Black Manta series this fall, but before he does he's making a guest stop here in X-Corp.

David Aja has drawn the primary cover to X-Corp #3, with artist Mike Del Mundo drawing a magnificent Madrox-centric variant cover. Here they are:

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) X-Corp #3 covers Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

And from enemies to potential friends who you wouldn't want to make enemies, Hellfire Club alums Selene and Mastermind return in August's X-Corp #4. Mastermind convinced Penance and Angel to dub him their third CXO, while Selene is still vying for that fourth and final seat.

X-Corp #3 goes on sale on July 14.