The best Ms. Marvel merch to suit any budget

Jersey City's latest superhero is as delightful as we could've hoped, so how's about some Ms. Marvel merch to go with that kick-ass new TV show? We've scoured the internet to bring you the best toys, t-shirts, and accessories based on this MCU series.

There are plenty of options to suit any budget, so you should be sorted regardless of how much you want to spend on Ms. Marvel merchandise. Just be sure to check each product's release date. Although some Ms. Marvel merch is available right now, a few products aren't due to land until later this year. It's a good idea to double-check before hitting checkout to avoid disappointment!

In terms of what's available now, most t-shirts are fair game (as an example, one based on Kamala's own 'Ladies Get Information' tee is currently $22.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)). Similarly, the usual PopSockets and phone cases are also up for grabs as we speak. Action figures and are a bit more complicated, though. Ms. Marvel merch like the super-accurate Marvel Legends Ms. Marvel ($24.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)) isn't due out until Fall, and the only toy we could find on shelves right now is a Kamala Khan plush for $19.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab).

Let's get to it, shall we? Keep reading or hit the relevant section to jump straight to the best Ms. Marvel merchandise. Meanwhile, those needing to catch up on the series can find out how to watch Ms. Marvel online for as little as possible with our guide.

Ms. Marvel merchandise - t-shirts

(opens in new tab) Graffiti Airbrush Poster t-shirt | Check price at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Sometimes you've just gotta keep it simple, and this tee excels at that. It's one of our favorite pieces of Ms. Marvel merchandise thanks to that vibrant design, and you can get it in multiple colors. It's available in men's, women's, or youth fits with sizing from small to 3X-large.



(opens in new tab) Doodle Logo t-shirt | Check price at Amazon (opens in new tab)

There's a bouncy, infectious enthusiasm to Ms. Marvel's new series, and this doodle tee represents it perfectly. It's available in women's, men's, and youth fits in sizes small to large. Multiple colors are available as well.



(opens in new tab) Ladies Get Information t-shirt | Check price at Amazon

(opens in new tab)Based on the shirt Kamala wears in the show, this tee is perfect Ms. Marvel merchandise - it's been ripped straight from the show and into reality. We love it. You can get this one in women's, men's, or youth fit with sizes ranging from small to 3X-large.



(opens in new tab) Bubble Gum Silhouette t-shirt | Check price at Amazon (opens in new tab)

There are plenty of Ms. Marvel tees out there, but we keep coming back to this one. It manages to capture the show's quirky style and youthful imagination better than most of the others we've seen. Available in men's, women's, and youth fits with sizes small to 3X-large. There are multiple colors on offer too, so you don't need to stick with the black background if you'd prefer something brighter.



(opens in new tab) New Jersey Avengercon Mr. Tree t-shirt | Check price at Amazon (opens in new tab)

OK, this is just too cute. This is literally one of the tees on sale at Avengercon in episode one of Ms. Marvel, so being able to get your own version in real life is dope. Now, when are we getting our own Avengercon? Available in sizes small to 3X-large in men's, women's, and youth fits.



(opens in new tab) Sloth Baby Doodle t-shirt | Check price at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Actually, scratch everything we've said before now - this might be the cutest Ms. Marvel merchandise out there. Based on Kamala's Sloth Baby YouTube channel, it's a subtle but awesome reference fans will appreciate. You can get it in women's, men's, and youth fits in multiple colors from sizes small to 3X-large.



(opens in new tab) Lightning Bolt Icon t-shirt | Check price at Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you want a more realistic version of the doodle logo listed above, this is perfect. It takes Ms. Marvel's lightning bolt symbol from the show and adds in her glowing, crystalline powers around it. You can find it in women's, men's, and youth fits with sizes small to 3X-large. And yes, there are a few different colors to choose from too.



Ms. Marvel merchandise - toys

(opens in new tab) Marvel Legends Ms. Marvel | Check price at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Releases September 1 - Besides being the spitting image of Ms. Marvel star Iman Vellani, this action figure does an excellent job of capturing her costume's sheen and texture. Standing at six inches tall with "premium articulation", it should be incredibly posable like other toys from the Legends line. We'll hopefully be able to see it in person before launch, but if previous figures are anything to go by, it's a very safe purchase. It's a shame no 'power effects' are included in the box as per Scarlet Witch or Doctor Strange, but other than that, it's pretty spot-on.



(opens in new tab) Funko POP! Ms. Marvel | Check price at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Releases October 21 - These cute figures are always a good option thanks to their affordable price and personality, and the fully costumed Ms. Marvel POP is a great example of why Funko have so effectively cornered the market. It's one of the best bits of Ms. Marvel merchandise.



(opens in new tab) Ms. Marvel plush | Check price at Amazon

(opens in new tab)As a 'Kuricha plush', this toy is hand-sewn with soft velboa fabric and given a bean bag base so that it can sit wherever you put it. It's just too cute (which makes sense, considering the fact its design is based on the Chibi artwork style).



(opens in new tab) Funko POP! Kamala Khan | Check price at Zavvi (opens in new tab)

Releases August 4 - Part of what makes Kamala so appealing is her nerdiness and adoration of all things superhero. That's represented well here with her homemade Captain Marvel cosplay, complete with a helmet that really does look like it's made out of cardboard. Funko's outdone themselves with this one.



(opens in new tab) Funko POP! Bruno | Check price at Zavvi (opens in new tab)

Releases August 4 - Oh Bruno, you're just too precious for this world. Kamala's bestie has been stealing everyone's heart even after a couple of episodes of the show, so this is the ideal bit of Ms. Marvel merchandise if you're a fan of airbrushing and tech-extraordinaire Bruno.



Ms. Marvel merchandise - giftware

(opens in new tab) Ms. Marvel iPhone case | Check price at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Need a new case for your iPhone? Love Ms. Marvel? Well, you lucky thing, do we have the Ms. Marvel merchandise for you. You can get this design (which is also featured on the PopSocket above) for everything from iPhone 12 Pro to 7 Plus.



(opens in new tab) Funko POP! Ms. Marvel keychain | Check price at Zavvi (opens in new tab)

Releases September 26 - Looking for cheap and cheerful Ms. Marvel merchandise or a gift for a loved one? This Funko keychain fits the bill nicely. It's exactly the same as the POP figure below but on a much smaller scale (and on a keychain, obviously).



(opens in new tab) Ms Kamala Khan Patchwork Quilt Throw Pillow | Check price at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Of all the Ms. Marvel merchandise we've seen on our travels, we're the fondest of this. An eye-catching design that blends Kamala's superhero identity with her Pakistani heritage, it's a gorgeous piece that you can also get as a tote bag (opens in new tab). We're unsure of how it'll feel in person because there aren't any user reviews yet, but the design is top-notch.



