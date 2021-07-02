Mortal Kombat 11 DLC support ends as NetherRealm focuses on its next game

Mortal Kombat 11 has seen its last piece of new downloadable content as NetherRealm Studios turns its full attention to its next project.

The studio announced on its official Twitter account that it had ended active development on the fighting game, more than two years after it was initially released in April 2019. This means no new characters, skins, or other additional content is planned for the game, though it doesn't rule out the possibility of another surprise addition here or there if the spirit takes NetherRealm.

NetherRealm is now focusing on its next project and after more than two years of supporting Mortal Kombat 11, DLC for the game, including characters, has come to an end.July 2, 2021 See more

NetherRealm made some extensive expansions to the game after it came out, growing the base game's roster of 25 to eventually include 37 fighters. Post-launch contenders such as Sindel and Mileena came in from deeper in Mortal Kombat history, while others such as The Joker, Robocop, and Rambo extended the battle to franchise-crossing proportions.

The announcement specifies that NetherRealm is "focusing on its next project" - though it stops short of saying what that project actually is. The studio hasn't uttered an official peep about where it may be turning its attention next, though it's a pretty good guess that it will probably involve punching people, possibly in slow motion.

Creative director Ed Boon did send out a Tweet back in May that sent folks furiously speculating about the possibility of a NetherRealm fighting game made with Marvel characters, though that's admittedly reading quite heavily into a few words followed by a thinking emoji . On the other hand, Boon has been known to enjoy seeding teases for upcoming projects into his social media in the past, so it's something to keep in mind even if it's far from a sure thing.

What's more certain is that NetherRealm and the rest of WB Games seem to be sticking together, at least for the foreseeable future. While WB Games' fate was uncertain after a corporate merger , a press release (via PCGamesN ) indicates that EA's purchase of Golf Clash studio Playdemic will be the only change to the WB Games portfolio.