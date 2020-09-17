MODOK gets his own title with writer Patton Oswalt

MODOK – the sinister super scientist known as the Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing – will once again break out on his own in a new Marvel Comics title this December titled MODOK: Head Games, written by Patton Oswalt and Jordan Blum. the showrunners of Hulu's upcoming MODOK animated series.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Oswalt is no stranger to comic books, having written for DC, Dark Horse, and even Marvel before. He's also the voice of MODOK in the comedic animated show, which has been in development for some time.

The series, revealed in Marvel's just-released December 2020 solicitations, is titled MODOK: Head Games, and is planned to run for four issues. It'll feature art by Scott Hepburn, with Cully Hamner, Skottie Young, and Doaly providing covers for MODOK: Head Games #1.

"From Patton Oswalt and Jordan Blum, showrunners of the upcoming animated Marvel's MODOK show on Hulu, comes a journey into the mind of one of the biggest heads in the Marvel Universe!" reads the publisher's official description of the comic book series.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"MODOK is the ruthless and brilliant leader of the terrorist organization AIM, outsmarting heroes and outmaneuvering his cutthroat colleagues gunning for his position," it continues. "But when he begins to be haunted by memories of a family he never had, it leaves him unsure if he is losing his freakishly-large mind, or if perhaps there is a lot more to this enormous mind… or if there is something more sinister behind these visions."

Created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, MODOK first debuted in 1967. MODOK was originally George Tarleton, an AIM maintenance worker whose intelligence was boosted to extreme levels, disfiguring his body and leaving him essentially a gigantic head in a floating chair. He headlined the 2008 limited series MODOK's Eleven, along with a 2009 one-shot.

MODOK: Head Games #1 is due out December 2.

