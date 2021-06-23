Miss Minutes voice actor says "there’s much more to be revealed" about her character on Loki

Miss Minutes voice actor Tara Strong has teased her character's future on Loki, and apparently "there's much more to be revealed" about the clock with the Southern drawl.

For the uninitiated, Miss Minutes is an animated anthropomorphic clock and the mascot of the Time Variance Authority, AKA the body tasked with keeping the universe's timeline in check, in the Marvel show. In episode 1, she appeared in a TVA orientation video that got Loki (Tom Hiddleston) up to speed with the organization, but it seems like we may be seeing some more of her before season 1 is through.

"I can cryptically tease that you’ll see her again," Strong told The Hollywood Reporter . "There’s much more to be revealed, and it’s fun to watch that unfold. The beautiful thing about this character is you don’t really know who she is, where she’s from, what her origin story is, how sentient she is, if she has a horse in this race at all, and what her intentions are, if any. Like any good, exciting adventure, TV or film, you are left wondering that all the time. So she’s an intriguing character, and that will continue."

Strong has had a prolific voice acting career spanning nearly 35 years – she's voiced iconic characters on the small screen like Batgirl, Harley Quinn, and Bubbles the Powerpuff Girl. She's also voiced characters in movies like the English dub of Studio Ghibli's Princess Mononoke, Monsters University , and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker , to name just six of nearly 600 parts.

As for the rest of the Loki cast, it includes Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, and Sophia Di Martino. The show is set during Avengers: Endgame and the TVA is not best pleased with Loki after he steals the Tesseract and disrupts the course of his destiny, so they attempt to get him on board to set things straight (or not…). Add some Loki variants into the mix, and you've got a recipe for trouble.