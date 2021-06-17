Milla Jovovich would return for more Resident Evil movies: "There doesn't seem to be a downside"

Milla Jovovich may have a new video-game movie out, Monster Hunter, but we can't stop (won't stop) talking about her six Resident Evil films – there's a reason, after all, that they are one of the highest-grossing horror series of all time.

However, the Resident Evil movies are now being rebooted on Netflix, with a new set of actors due to play the inhabitants of Racoon City. That doesn't mean that, should Netflix come calling, Jovovich wouldn't be prepared to revisit the series.

"I mean, I never say never," she tells SFX Magazine in the new issue. "Resident Evil was always such a wonderful part of my life. I love Alice and I love the franchise... and I love Netflix! So, I mean, there doesn't seem to be a downside."

Here's a snippet from the rest of that Q&A with Jovovich:

SFX: Do you find that you get a lot of love from sci-fi fans?

Milla Jovovich: There was a thing that came out a few years ago about on-screen kills. They said that I had the most kills: more than Sylvester Stallone, and more than Jet Li. And I'm thinking, "God bless the sci-fi fans that sit at home and count every single kill". Do you know what I mean? Because who else would take the time to do that? Imagine how much work that was, so time-intensive. It's not a machine that does that, it's a human!

Next year is the 25th anniversary of The Fifth Element. Did you have any idea that it would become so iconic?

Well, yes and no. I mean, definitely not like that, like Leeloo would be a phenomenon. But at the same time, I knew she was something special, because I'd never experienced anything like her. I didn't realise that there were going to be people wearing her costume 25 years later at Halloween, but I knew she was special. I think she was one of those once in a lifetime characters that I was very lucky to play.

Might there be more Monster Hunter in future?

I hope so. I loved making that movie and I know that I would love to make another one. We'll see. Hopefully.

