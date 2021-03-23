Mighty Valkyries #1 gets mighty variants from Skottie Young & Mahmud Asrar

Two new variant cover for Marvel Comics' Mighty Valkyries #1 have been revealed - along with news of a second artist being added to draw the comic book itself.

(Image credit: Mahmud Asrar (Marvel Comics))

Former Valkyrie cover artist Mahmud Asrar has returned to the fold, drawing a Mighty Valkyries #1 variant cover featuring the titular Jane Foster - as well as longtime foe of the Valkyries, Loki. And yes, he's up to his old tricks (as you can see).

Meanwhile, Skottie Young brings his energetic style to the book for a Mighty Valkyries #1 variant cover pitting Thor against the new, as-yet-unnamed Valkyrie (who looks a lot like Tessa Thompson from Thor: Love and Thunder) in a verbal sparring session over Jarnbjorn - the Asgardian battle axe Thor wielded during his 'unworthy' days. Turns out it was made for this mysterious Valkyrie, and he only wielded it second-hand (although he may not agree with that).

(Image credit: Skottie Young (Marvel Comics))

Inside the pages of Mighty Valkyries #1, Erica D'urso has been added as a second artist on the book - in addition to the originally-solicited Mattia de Iulis.

"JANE FOSTER GETS A FRESH START – AND ALLIES BOTH NEW AND OLD! Jane Foster believed she was the only Valkyrie left – but the fight against Knull, the King in Black, proved her wrong," reads Marvel's description of the five-issue series. "Now the Valkyries must redefine their roles in a changing world – and Asgard's not going to make it easy. When Loki comes to Jane with rumors of a beast stalking the souls of Midgard, she leaps into action – but she's not the only one after the strange wolf's hide.

"She'll need backup...but her ancient coworker has other priorities. Years ago, the warrior made a promise to a woman she loved. And now, it's time to follow through. Get the real story behind the Marvel Universe's newest star – and don't miss the start of an all-new epic adventure from powerhouses Jason Aaron, Torunn Grønbekk, and Mattia de Iulis!"

Here's an unlettered preview of Mighty Valkyries #1, drawn by de Iulis.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Mattia de Iulis (Marvel Comics)) Mighty Valkyries #1 unlettered preview Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: Mattia de Iulis (Marvel Comics)) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: Mattia de Iulis (Marvel Comics)) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: Mattia de Iulis (Marvel Comics)) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: Mattia de Iulis (Marvel Comics))

Mighty Valkyries #1 (of 5) goes on sale on April 21.

Mighty Valkyries will be available digitally the same day it does in print. For the best digital comics experience, check out our list of the best digital comics readers for Android and iOS devices.