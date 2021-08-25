Inside the Midnight Sons comic book that Marvel passed on in 2017

Greg Smallwood is currently working on DC's The Human Target with writer Tom King, but a couple of years back he pitched an interesting idea to Marvel fresh off his run on Moon Knight: a new Midnight Sons team book. With a Midnight Suns game just announced, we thought it the perfect time to look back at what almost was.

Midnight Sons concept art (Image credit: Greg Smallwood)

"My interest in Midnight Sons came from my work on Moon Knight. I really dug the idea of Moon Knight on a team and the Midnight Sons seemed like the most obvious choice," Smallwood told Newsarama at the time.

"I've always loved the darker characters at Marvel but a lot of them have receded into the background since their heyday in the '90s. With a lot of '90s nostalgia coming back in a big way, I thought now would be a perfect time to bring these heroes back together but in a contemporary style. Johnny Blaze is essentially the heart and soul of the story I developed but each of the characters is given their moment to shine."

Originally created in 1992, the Midnight Sons were the central team and brand for a mini-line of Marvel horror titles in the mid-'90s which included Ghost Rider, Morbius, Werewolf by Night, and others. The team has rarely appeared since the late '90s, save for one-off appearances such as in 2009's Marvel Zombies 4 and a reunion in the 'Damnation' event.

For his pitch, Smallwood incorporated longtime Midnight Sons members such as Blade, Ghost Riders Danny Ketch and Johnny Blaze, Morbius , Jennifer Kale, Hellstrom, and the Punisher. He also brought Moon Knight into the team, which Marvel would do a year later in the aforementioned 'Damnation,' for which Smallwood drew variant covers.

Here are Smallwood's character sketches for his Midnight Sons pitch:

Image 1 of 8 (Image credit: Greg Smallwood) Midnight Sons concept art Image 2 of 8 (Image credit: Greg Smallwood) Image 3 of 8 (Image credit: Greg Smallwood) Image 4 of 8 (Image credit: Greg Smallwood) Image 5 of 8 (Image credit: Greg Smallwood) Image 6 of 8 (Image credit: Greg Smallwood) Image 7 of 8 (Image credit: Greg Smallwood) Image 8 of 8 (Image credit: Greg Smallwood)

Marvel ultimately passed on Smallwood's Midnight Sons idea, and the artist/writer shared several cover concepts and character designs for the aborted project on his social media at the time.

(Image credit: Greg Smallwood)

"There are a lot of folks at Marvel who are interested in the project but it's a logistical nightmare for editors," Smallwood told Newsarama in December 2017. "A variety of issues at play - continuity, character availability, scheduling, marketability - make movement on the project difficult. But the folks at Marvel have been hugely supportive of the concept and I know they're doing what they can to make it happen."

To date, Smallwood's Midnight Sons book hasn't happened, however he drew the 'Damnation' variants as well as a horror-themed Marvel Comics #1000 variant. His 'exclusive' contract with Marvel ended in 2018 and he branched out to make his writing debut on Archie's Vampironica, co-writing it with his sister, Megan Smallwood. He's currently drawing the aforementioned The Human Target series at DC.