DC to launch new Human Target title by Tom King and Greg Smallwood

The Human Target is apparently returning to DC.

Writer Tom King's recent tweet promising the announcement of a new project initially put us in the mind of the Justice League International, as several arms of characters relevant to that run appear in the cropped image. But the clever visual ploy might actually be hinting at who the arms are aiming at - a Human Target.

The Black Label title will be illustrated by Greg Smallwood, and with DC's October 2021 solicitations just around the corner, King's timing almost certainly indicates an October debut, appropriate given it's the month millions of people dress up in costumes.

While there have been two characters that have gone by the title the Human Target in DC comics history, the new King-Smallwood title almost certainly will be focused on the second - Christopher Chance.

Created by the comic book brand names Len Wein, Carmine Infantino, and Dick Giordano in 1972, the character first appeared in Action Comics #419 as a backup story 'The Assassin-Express Contract.'

Most of his early appearances were in backup stories in Action Comics, The Brave and the Bold, and Detective Comics, and guest appearances.

Inspired by witnessing his own father's murder when he was a boy, Chance is a private investigator, and sort-of bodyguard who as opposed to protecting individuals in danger of more powerful criminals and killers, disguises himself as his clients and assumes their identity to even the odds.

The concept has inspired two TV series - a short-lived 1992 ABC series starring post-'Jesse's Girl' Rick Springfield and then a 2010 Fox series starring Mark Valley that aired for two seasons.

The character has also appeared a couple of times in the fifth and sixth seasons of the WB's Arrow played by actor Wil Travel, sometimes coming to the aid of Green Arrow's team.

Writer Peter Milligan adapted the character for a 1999 Vertigo Human Target limited series, which was followed by a graphic novel Human Target: The Final Cut, and another Vertigo Human Target series that lasted 21 issues.

Another DC Comics' Human Target series written by co-creator Len Wein was published to coincide with the 2010 TV series.

But don't forget about the Justice League International era connection just yet. The late '80s series by J. M. DeMatteis, Keith Giffen, Kevin Maguire may still play some role in the new King-Smallwood title.

