Microsoft is removing the ability to directly share Xbox clips on Twitter

Microsoft is removing the ability for Xbox players to post game clips directly to Twitter.

The news came via the latest Xbox Insider update, a beta-type program that lets the Xbox faithful test and debug new features before they're rolled out to the masses, although at the time, it wasn't clear if the removal was intentional or simply a temporary measure.

As spotted by Windows Central , players now have to send their clips to their phones or smart devices if they have a cool clip they'd like to share with their Twitter followers. While initially it was thought it may have been a mistake, an update to Xbox Insider builds now confirms that social media icons only show up in the "mobile sharing" option, emphasizing that a mobile device is required.

The move hasn't been publicly acknowledged, so no one's really sure why the feature has been removed, but Windows Central posits Microsoft may fall back on the well-used justification that it had "low usage". We're also not sure if Microsoft had to compensate Twitter for access to its systems this way, but if so, that too may have impacted the decision.

Hopefully, the feature is being removed to make way for something bigger and better. Let's watch this space, eh?

