Metroid meets Hellboy in Death Transit Tanager from Karl Kerschl

The Eisner Award-winning DC writer/artist Karl Kerschl is launching a new creator-owned webcomic with a new manga-inspired bent titled Death Transit Tanager - and in a surprise move, it is available now just as it was announced.

Death Transit Tanager centers on a young woman named Tanager Ray who has the ability to talk to the dead. In this alternate reality, that ability has become a job - a Death Transit - and it is Tanager's job to 'ferry' dead souls to the afterlife - whether they like it or not.

Check out a preview:

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Karl Kerschl) Death Transit Tanager #1 preview Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Karl Kerschl) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Karl Kerschl) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Karl Kerschl)

"I started this series to cope with life in quarantine and it quickly took over my creative brain," Kerschl says in the announcement. "All of my years of reading and loving manga have been channeled into this story and every page makes me happy."

(Image credit: Karl Kerschl)

The first issue of Death Transit Tanager follows her as she attempts to help a space trucker with a broken heart.

While Kerschl is best known for his work on DC's Gotham Academy and Image Comics' Isola, Kerschl first major work was the 2011 webcomic The Abominable Charles Christopher - which won an Eisner Award, which he continues to work on to this day.

"It's important for me to be able to make my work available for free to anyone who wants to read it, without commitment," Kerschl. "I can build an audience for the comic who can then choose to support it if they like it, either by purchasing digital and print collections or through the website subscription."

Death Transit Tanager #1 is available now at www.karlkerschl.com for free.

