Metroid Dread is your Nintendo Game of the Year at the Golden Joystick Awards

You've crowned Metroid Dread as this year's winner of the Nintendo Game of Year at the Golden Joystick Awards.

Nintendo has had an interesting year of releases, with end of year conversations dominated by the return to form of Animal Crossing: New Horizons. However, for your Nintendo Game of the Year, there was a clear winner in Samus' latest adventure - Metroid Dread. Samus won out over the likes of New Pokemon Snap and Monster Hunter Rise to take the gong this year.

The full list of nominees was:

Bravely Default 2

Metroid Dread (winner)

Monster Hunter Rise

Neo: The World Ends with You

New Pokemon Snap

WarioWare: Get It Together

Released in October this year, Metroid Dread is Samus' first original 2D side-scrolling adventure in 19 years, wrapping up a tale that's been some 35 years in the making.

For game series that caused the birth of the entire Metroidvania genre, it was so wonderful to see the masters return. While it might have stiff competition from the likes of Hollow Knight and Ori and the Blind Forest, the classic Metroid series hasn't suffered from its leave of absence, with excellent - and tough - boss fights, brilliant platforming, and a slew of new abilities to unlock. And that's without highlighting the terrifying E.M.M.I. robot sections that require stealth and fast reactions in equal measure to embody the titular dread.

In our review, we highlighted how "Dread captures a sense of uncertainty through its world structure and sound design that can easily enrapture your attention for hours on end. The series' ever-distinctive game flow easily willing you further into a world that will frequently feel both insurmountable and irresistible."

Metroid Dread is available now exclusively on Nintendo Switch.