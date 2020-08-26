Meet the League of Legends gamer who overcame a broken neck to become one of the best players in Europe

A young gamer whose neck was broken in a tragic accident has turned himself into one of the best League of Legends players in Europe.

Conrad Hildebrand may not be able to move his fingers, but by using a trackpad and low-profile keyboard, he has mastered the wildly popular online game.

He tells Totally Game: “What I like about League of Legends is that I can control where my character is moving with just one click. There’s a lot less input but it still has the action and the combat of any other game.

“I’m currently ranked in the top 15 percent of players in Europe on my server but the best I have ever been is in the top 8 percent.

“I’m trying to actually go beyond that. My goal in the game is to hit the Diamond tier of players, which would be around the top 1 percent of the players on my server.”

Hildebrand is no stranger to pushing himself to the top, as the Stockholm native was a Swedish, Estonian, and Baltic champion as a swimmer before his accident.

This champion's spirit has helped him through the tough times after the injury he suffered, and he tells Totally Game: "I wanted to show everyone how I was gaming and that it’s still possible to play these games with a disability on a pretty good level."

