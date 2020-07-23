Matthew Rosenberg joins Amazing Spider-Man writing team

Marvel's Amazing Spider-Man title will hit its 50-issue mark this October, and it will serve as the kick-off for a new arc, and the addition of a co-writer alongside Nick Spencer. This was revealed in Marvel's just-released October 2020 solicitations.

'Last Remains' will have the long-simmering machinations of Kindred - a villain Nick Spencer introduced early into his run on the title - come to a boil.

"Spider-Man just took the beating of his life and we're just getting started," reads Marvel's description of Amazing Spider-Man #50. "Kindred is stepping out on stage for the first time and Spider-Man is not ready for the havoc that Kindred is going to let loose."

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Amazing Spider-Man #50 covers Image 2 of 6 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 6 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 4 of 6 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 5 of 6 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 6 of 6 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Rotating series artist Patrick Gleason will be returning to draw this arc. In his cover for the issue, Spider-Man is featured alongside Silk, Ghost-Spider, Miles Morales/Spider-Man, and Spider-Woman.

The idea of a Spider-heroes team-up comes to fruition with a special spin-off of Amazing Spider-Man #50 - Amazing Spider-Man #50.LR (LR as in 'Last Remains'). In this one-shot written by the incoming Matthew Rosenberg (with Spencer listed as co-writer), those heroes - and Spider-Girl according to the cover - team up against the threat of Kindred.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Amazing Spider-Man #50.LR covers Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"'Last Remains' is so huge it cannot be contained within the pages of Amazing Spider-man," reads Marvel's solicitation for this issue. "Kindred's assault is so epic, it's going to sweep the other Spider-Heroes of the Marvel Universe up in its wake."

Apparently something surprising will happen in September's Amazing Spider-Man #49, which Marvel frames in these October solicits as a "bombshell" which will "roll towards one of Marvel fandom's favorite characters."

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Amazing Spider-Man #51 covers Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Amazing Spider-Man #51 will continue the arc, with Peter Parker seeking the help of Dr. Strange in the fight against Kindred.

Following that, a second spin-off issue - Amazing Spider-Man #51.LR - promises that the Order of the Web is still trying to help Peter. Who is the Order of the Web? Previously teased in September's Spidey solicits, it appears to be that group of Spider-Heroes: Silk, Ghost-Spider, Miles Morales/Spider-Man, Spider-Woman, and Spider-Girl.