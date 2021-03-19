Mass Effect Legendary Edition squadmate renders show off the updated graphics

Mass Effect Legendary Edition is only a few months away, and these squadmate renders might help hold you over until it finally drops.

Reddit user u/Audemus77 shared 19 images showing off the updated Mass Effect Legendary Edition squadmate renders, and Shepard's crew is looking good. The images feature all of the characters available to join your squad throughout the trilogy, from the core group of Kaiden Alenko, Ashley Williams, Liara T'Soni, Tali'Zorah nar Rayya, Garrus Vakarian, and Urdnot Wrex in the original game to the rather large crew Shepard rolls with by the end of Mass Effect 3 that includes Protheans, Asari, Krogan, and more.

The brand-new renders look fabulous, with beautiful lighting, intricate armor details, and colors that look more vibrant than ever. Scroll through and you'll spot Zaeed Massani, bounty hunter and mercenary; Legion, Geth mobile platform turned teammate; and Kasumi Goto, master thief and wearer of fantastic lipstick. The whole crew is here, down to anthropomorphized EDI, who is looking especially shiny, and Thane, whose eyes look even more profoundly sad than normal. Garrus is still inexplicably hot and Samara is still scary. The only squadmate who doesn't really benefit from the visual upgrade is Kaiden - poor boy just looks tired.

The main focus of the remaster are visual enhancements: there are thousands of upgrade textures, remastered characters, improved shadows, volumetrics, depth-of-field, and more. Mass Effect Legendary Edition releases for Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PS4, PS5, and PC on May 14.