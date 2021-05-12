Mass Effect 3 endings - how to get the best ending in Mass Effect 3

The Mass Effect 3 endings were a particularly controversial part of the game, as some players felt they didn't provide enough choice or accurately reflect the decisions made over years through the course of the whole trilogy adventure. Changes and an additional outcome were added with the Extended Cut update, which is included with the Mass Effect Legendary Edition, to try and address this but everything you've done on your journey pretty much boils down to a single choice at the end. Ultimately it's a matter of personal opinion when deciding which is the best of the Mass Effect 3 endings, but we've got the lowdown on all of them so you can make an informed choice.

The Effective Military Strength you've managed to amass will directly affect the Mass Effect 3 endings you have available, as with an EMS of less than 1750 you will only have one possible outcome – either the Destruction ending if Shepard destroyed the Reaper Base at the end of Mass Effect 2, or the Control ending ending if Shepard saved the Reaper Base. At an EMS of 1750 or above you can choose between those two options, and at 2800 or more the third Synthesis ending is also available. You can check your EMS value by accessing the War Terminal within the War Room on the Normandy, so before you start Act 3 and pass the point of no return you should ensure you've reached the level you require for your choice from the Mass Effect 3 endings.

Your Mass Effect 3 Effective Military Strength is based on a combination of the crew, weapons, ships, armies, items, and technology you gather throughout the campaign, known collectively as War Assets. Some of your EMS comes from squad members who survived the events of Mass Effect 2, while other items that add to your total will unlock as you work through the main story missions. To increase your Effective Military Strength further and open up the best Mass Effect 3 endings, you should complete as many side missions as possible, and scan planets through the Galaxy Map to collect additional War Assets to bolster the strength of your forces.

Mass Effect 3 ending - Destruction (Red)

For this first Mass Effect 3 ending, take the right hand path in the Crucible towards the red light then repeatedly shoot the panel on the machinery to send out a destructive blast across the galaxy and wipe out all synthetic life including the Reapers. At lower Effective Military Strength this will destroy everything else too, though if you're prepared enough then it's possible to save Earth, the Normandy crew, and Shepard. Note that this is the only ending choice where Shepard can survive.

Mass Effect 3 ending - Destruction (Red) EMS Earth Normandy Shepard <1750* Vaporized Everyone dies Dies 1750-2049 Vaporized Everyone dies Dies 2050-2649 Ravaged Squad survives Dies 2650-3099 Saved Squad survives Dies ≥3100 Saved Squad survives Survives

* this choice at <1750 EMS is only available if Shepard destroyed the Reaper Base at the end of Mass Effect 2

Mass Effect 3 ending - Control (Blue)

This second Mass Effect 3 ending is available by taking the left hand path in the Crucible, towards the blue light then grabbing the two beams. This will cause Shepard to sacrifice themselves to merge with the Reapers, taking command of their forces and leading them away. There is no way to save Shepard in this scenario, and the only difference with increased EMS is that Earth is spared from taking any significant damage.

Mass Effect 3 ending - Control (Blue) EMS Earth Normandy Shepard <1750* Ravaged Squad survives Dies 1750-2349 Ravaged Squad survives Dies ≥2350 Saved Squad survives Dies

* this choice at <1750 EMS is only available if Shepard saved the Reaper Base at the end of Mass Effect 2

Mass Effect 3 ending - Synthesis (Green)

Should your Effective Military Strength be at 2800 or higher then this third Mass Effect 3 ending is also possible, by heading along the central path in the Crucible towards the main beam of energy. Shepard will take a run up and dive into the beam, sacrificing themselves to merge all organic and synthetic life in the galaxy. This renders the Reapers obsolete and prevents further attack, though again there isn't any way to keep Shepard alive and only one outcome can be achieved where everyone else is saved by being synthesized.

Mass Effect 3 ending - Synthesis (Green) EMS Earth Normandy Shepard <2800 n/a n/a n/a ≥2800 Saved Squad survives and are synthesized Dies

Mass Effect 3 ending - Refusal

This fourth Mass Effect 3 ending was added to the game later, allowing you to refuse all three of the previous outcomes by telling the Child "I reject these choices!" Shortly after, the Child says "The cycle continues" and Reapers can be seen wreaking destruction outside the Crucible before the main beam goes out. A message of hope from Liara is later shown being broadcast to an underground bunker, recounting the war with the Reapers, and the Stargazer states that this knowledge was used to protect future civilizations.