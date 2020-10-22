Marvel's Runaways making a surprise return to comic books in just six days

Marvel's Runaways comic book series has been on hiatus since the onset of the COVD-19 pandemic, but good news is here: the book will be resuming schedule in just six days.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

In a bit of a last-minute surprise, Marvel has announced that Runaways #32 will go on sale October 28, seven months after the release of #31 on March 18.

"The Runaways have always been full of surprises," says editor Nick Lowe. "So we're following in their footsteps and surprising you with Runaways #32 at comic shops next week. Gert, Chase, Nico, Karolina, Molly, Victor, Old Lace, and Gib barely survived a stint as Doc Justice's J-Team. What they do to pick up the pieces will shock you and the new arc 'Come Away With Me' is the most devastating yet!”

In a bit of luck, the Runaways series went on hiatus just after it finished the 'Cannon Fodder' arc.

Here's a preview of Runaways #32:

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Runaways #32 preview Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"After the events of last issue, the Runaways are in a dark and scary place," reads Marvel's synopsis for Runaways #32. "There are so many pieces to pick up and choices to be made and if the Runaways are good at anything it's making bad choices."

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Natacha Bustos draws Runaways #32, with regular series artist Andres Genolet returning next issue - with guest stars Wolverine and Pixie.

Runaways #33 doesn't have a release date yet, but Marvel has begun teasing a "milestone 100th issue" for the series. Counting up all the issues between the five volumes of Runaways so far, that would end up being this volume's #34 (not counting any annuals, specials, or other side material).

Runaways will be available in print and digitally - check out our list of the best comics readers for Android and iOS devices.