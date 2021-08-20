Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy changes the team's origin stories

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy is changing up the origins of the intergalactic superhero team.

Just yesterday on August 19, Eidos Montreal senior creative director Jean-Francois Dugas dropped some new information on Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy over on the PlayStation Blog. Dugas reveals that Marvel gave the studio permission for a "carte blanche" take on the superhero team, leading Eidos Montreal to change up some aspects of Peter Quill, Drax, Gamora, Rocket, and Groot.

Perhaps chiefly, there's a change to Star-Lord's origins. While still maintaining that he was kidnapped from Earth at a young age, Eidos Montreal's game has Quill finding his 'Star-Lord' moniker from his favorite band on Earth, instead of seemingly plucking it out of thin air like he does in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Dugas also revealed a very different backstory to the wider Marvel universe in Eidos Montreal's game. In this universe, there was a massive intergalactic war involving the Chitauri roughly 12 years ago, which feeds into the backstories of the individual Guardians. For example, Drax killed Thanos during this war, and Gamora defected from Thanos and the Chitauri to help end the ongoing war.

It's nice that Eidos Montreal has been given free rein on their own interpretation of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so there'll be plenty of new details for even lifelong Marvel fans to uncover. Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy launches later this year on October 26 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Nintendo Switch.

For a deeper dive into the making of the new game, head over to our Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy interview with some of the leading minds at Eidos Montreal.