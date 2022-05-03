Marvel boss Kevin Feige is surprisingly chill about MCU spoilers

Marvel boss Kevin Feige has opened up about spoilers – and he's surprisingly laidback about them.

"The unfortunate truth is you don't [ keep it all under wraps], and therefore you need to make sure that the experience itself works regardless of what has been spoiled or not," Feige said at a press briefing for Doctor Strange 2 (via The Direct ). "We still do as good of a job as we can. I think a lot of people are getting good at not spreading it. Somebody steals something, don't spread it around because it just potentially lessens the experience."

"But in a lot of ways, [ Spider-Man: No Way Home ] showed us that [spoilers] did not lessen the experience," he added, referencing the latest Spider-Man movie that saw Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's versions of Peter Parker join Tom Holland on the big screen.

Next up for the MCU is Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which sees Spider-Man veteran Sam Raimi take over the director's chair for the Benedict Cumberbatch-led sequel. The cast also includes Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, and Chiwetel Ejiofor – plus some other names that may come as more of a surprise. Or at least they would if Marvel hadn't already revealed their involvement in promotional material. Is the studio trying to get ahead of its own spoilers?