Marvel MMO from The Matrix Online devs has been cancelled

A Marvel MMO led by genre veterans has been cancelled.

Earlier today, EG7 announced (opens in new tab) it would be discontinuing development of a Marvel MMO being worked on by Daybreak Games. The announcement lists "development risk profile, size of investment, and the long-term product portfolio strategy for the group" as major reasons for the cancellation of the MMO.

The company revealed during the announcement that it originally planned to invest more than 500 million Swedish krona (around $50 million) into the Marvel project over the next three years.

Instead of working on the bigger Marvel MMO, EG7 announced it'll be focusing on smaller projects instead, continuing working on projects like The Lord of the Rings Online and DC Universe Online instead. That's in addition to original IPs in the works at E7-owned development studios.

Unfortunately, the Marvel MMO by Daybreak Games will now never see the light of day. If you're unfamiliar with the project, it was only announced relatively recently in November 2021, with genre veteran Jack Emmert heading up development, having previously tackled games like Star Trek Online and DC Universe Online.

In fact, Emmert was revealed to be leading NetEase's new U.S.-based studio earlier this month. The Chinese company announced it'd be opening its first U.S.-based studio with Emmert at the head to develop PC and console games alike, which perhaps should've been an indicator that work on the Marvel MMO at Daybreak Games wasn't going so well.

