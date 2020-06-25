Marvel launches new prose line with Dr. Doom, Domino, Thor, and more

Marvel Comics has partnered with Aconyte to create a line of prose novels featuring some of Marvel's biggest characters, and even some who are less well-known. Announced in March, Marvel and Aconyte have now offered new details of the line, including the initial titles on the way.

The novels will be published in four different segments, which line up with different aspects of the Marvel Universe, from Asgard, to the X-Mansion, and beyond. Those "strands" as they are called are known as 'Legends of Asgard,' 'Marvel Heroines,' 'Xavier's Institute,' and 'Marvel Untold' – and each has its own ethos and mission statement around the characters inherent to each "strand".

In line with its branding, 'Legends of Asgard' will focus on the heroes and villains most associated with Thor, with novels centering on Heimdall in The Head of Mimir and Tyr (Thor's lesser-known brother in comic books) in The Sword of Surtur already in the works.

Likewise, 'Xavier's Institute' follows stories of the X-Men and other mutants, the first of which tells a tale of two unnamed teen mutants taking on sentinels in Liberty & Justice For All.

Then there's the 'Marvel Heroines' line, which focuses on the women of the Marvel Universe, starting with luck-bending mutant Domino in a novel titled Strays.

Finally, 'Marvel Untold' covers, well, just about everything else - "the best villains, magic-wielding heroes, and more from the furthest corners of the Marvel Universe", according to Marvel and Aconyte. 'Marvel Untold' kicks off with The Harrowing of Doom, focusing on Dr. Doom as he indulges his magic pursuits amidst a growing rebellion in Latveria.

Four of the titles - The Sword of Surtur, Domino: Strays, The Harrowing of Doom, and The Head of Mimir - were previously announced in name only.

Here are the individual descriptions of each novel:

Domino: Strays by Tristan Palmgren

"Sharp-witted, luck-wrangling mercenary Domino takes on both a dangerous cult and her own dark past, in this explosive introduction to the new series of Marvel prose novels. The job: infiltrate a Chicago conman’s cult to liberate some brainwashed twins. For former X-Force operative Domino, that’s a “hell no”. Fanatics are bad news. She still has nightmares about Project Armageddon, the super-soldier program that wrecked her life and destroyed her family. If only she’d had someone to help her back then, someone… like her. It’s a total pain in the ass, but maybe it is time to finally face those demons. With her probability manipulating superpowers she can turn even the worst of situations to her advantage."

The Head of Mimir by Richard Lee Byers

"The young Heimdall must undertake a mighty quest to save Odin – and all of Asgard – in the first heroic fantasy novel set in Marvel’s incredible Legends of Asgard. It is a dark time for Asgard. The Allfather is trapped in a bewitched Odinsleep, inspiring an all-out assault from the Frost Giants. They evade the gods’ defenses with uncommon ease as if guided by augury. Heimdall, a quick-witted young warrior still finding his place amongst Asgard’s defenders, believes it no coincidence that Odin lies enchanted and that the Giants are so well-informed. Sneaking into Odin’s inner chambers, he discovers that the severed head of Mimir, a great source of wisdom, is missing. Accompanied by his sister, Lady Sif, Heimdall must quest across the Ten Realms to retrieve it, lest mighty Asgard fall."

Liberty & Justice For All by Carrie Harris

"Two exceptional students face their ultimate test when they answer a call for help, in the first thrilling Xavier’s Institute novel, focused on the daring exploits of Marvel’s mutant heroes. As part of their training at the New Charles Xavier Institute, Triage and Tempus are allowed to attempt their first solo flying mission. Some way into their mission, they pick up an urgent SOS message – Sentinels are attacking a superpowered mutant, who is struggling to protect an injured politician. When they abandon their lesson and answer the call, however, the identity of both will cause the two young X-Men far more problems than they bargained for."

The Harrowing of Doom by David Annandale

"Our thrilling new line bringing new tales of Marvel’s Super Heroes and villains begins with the infamous Doctor Doom risking all to steal his heart’s desire from the very depths of Hell. Notorious villain Doctor Victor von Doom has finally found a solution for his oldest obsession: rescuing his mother’s soul from the clutches of Hell. An alliance with the reclusive sage, Maria von Helm, has provided the key to Doom’s latest invention. Fusing their super-science and sorcery, Doom has created the Harrower, a device that will open a rift and wrench his mother’s soul from the netherworld. Back in the human world, however, rebel forces threaten to overrun Latveria and topple its dark leader – and revolution couldn’t come at a more dangerous time than when the gates of Hell itself have been unlocked."

The Sword of Surtur by C L Werner

"The God of War must explore a terrifying realm of eternal fire to reclaim his glory, in this epic fantasy novel of one of Odin’s greatest heroes. Tyr, God of War and elder brother of Thor, embarks on a quest to seal his place at Odin’s side. Spurred on by loyal young Bjorn Wolfbane and the bewitching Lorelai, the trio set out to steal a sliver of Twilight, the sword of the fire giant Surtur, who will one day bring about Ragnarok and destroy Asgard. But the fiery realm of Muspelheim is fraught with volcanic trolls, lava Kraken, and Surtur’s brood of murderous warriors. Tyr must overcome both his own feelings and the motives of his allies, or risk triggering the apocalypse and cursing his name forever."

The entire Marvel/Aconyte prose line launches in October with Domino: Strays and The Head of Mimir, followed by Liberty & Justice For All in November, and The Harrowing of Doom and The Sword of Surtur in December.