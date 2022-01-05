Scarlet Witch, Spider-Gwen, Silver Surfer, Brute Force highlight Marvel 2022 Infinity Comics preview

Marvel previews of the "future of Marvel Unlimited" with 28 images including Stephen Strange, Vision, and Shuri

Infinite Possibilities #1 excerpt
Infinite Possibilities #1 excerpt

On December 29 Marvel Comics released Timeless #1, its latest one-shot special that serves as something of narrative introduction/teaser to many of its big 2022 storylines and events, including the major summer Avengers-X-Men-Eternals showdown Judgment Day.

Infinite Possibilities #1 excerpt

One week later on January 5, the publisher released a somewhat similar concept, in this case for its vertical format digital Infinity Comics imprint on its Marvel Unlimited digital platform.

Called Infinite Possibilities #1, it's a "sneak peek at the future of Marvel Unlimited," by artist Geoffo and colorist Dee Cunniffe.

But unlike Timeless #1, there is no framing story or narrative device, just vertical pin-ups of characters and concepts presumably receiving Infinity Comics series or one-shots in 2022.

The pin-ups are Interspersed with the proper adjectives (some very familiar to Marvel readers): Strange, Invincible, Courageous, Mysterious, Inspiring, Uncanny, Adorable, Majestic, Magnificent, Vigilant, and Chaotic. 

The images include (take a deep breath)... 

Infinite Possibilities #1 excerpt
  • Doctor Strange
  • Ironheart
  • Vision
  • Captain America and Winter Soldier
  • Black Widow
  • Nick Fury (Junior)
  • Mystique
  • Rocket and the Milano (or a ship like it)
  • America Chavez
  • Captain Marvel
  • Brute Force (no, really)
  • Hawkeye (Kate Bishop)
  • Iceman
  • Falcon
  • Wolverine (Laura)
  • Jeff the Land Shark
  • Black Panther
  • Okoye
  • Shuri
  • Miles Morales (in his old costume)
  • Ms. Marvel
  • Spider-Gwen
  • Moon Knight
  • She-Hulk
  • Howard the Duck
  • The Watcher
  • Silver Surfer
  • Scarlet Witch (in her Kevin Wada era costume)

No other details were given, but by the appearance of the recently killed Stephen Strange and costumes from previous eras on some characters like Miles Morales and Scarlet Witch, it appears Infinity Comics will not necessarily concern itself with stories set in present-day continuity but will have the run of any Marvel era.

While no digital-first or only story has qualified yet, nothing is stopping them from someday being regarded as one of the best Marvel Comics stories of all time.

