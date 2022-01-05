Scarlet Witch, Spider-Gwen, Silver Surfer, Brute Force highlight Marvel 2022 Infinity Comics preview

On December 29 Marvel Comics released Timeless #1, its latest one-shot special that serves as something of narrative introduction/teaser to many of its big 2022 storylines and events, including the major summer Avengers-X-Men-Eternals showdown Judgment Day.

One week later on January 5, the publisher released a somewhat similar concept, in this case for its vertical format digital Infinity Comics imprint on its Marvel Unlimited digital platform.

Called Infinite Possibilities #1, it's a "sneak peek at the future of Marvel Unlimited," by artist Geoffo and colorist Dee Cunniffe.

But unlike Timeless #1, there is no framing story or narrative device, just vertical pin-ups of characters and concepts presumably receiving Infinity Comics series or one-shots in 2022.

The pin-ups are Interspersed with the proper adjectives (some very familiar to Marvel readers): Strange, Invincible, Courageous, Mysterious, Inspiring, Uncanny, Adorable, Majestic, Magnificent, Vigilant, and Chaotic.

The images include (take a deep breath)...

Doctor Strange

Ironheart

Vision

Captain America and Winter Soldier

Black Widow

Nick Fury (Junior)

Mystique

Rocket and the Milano (or a ship like it)

America Chavez

Captain Marvel

Brute Force (no, really)

Hawkeye (Kate Bishop)

Iceman

Falcon

Wolverine (Laura)

Jeff the Land Shark

Black Panther

Okoye

Shuri

Miles Morales (in his old costume)

Ms. Marvel

Spider-Gwen

Moon Knight

She-Hulk

Howard the Duck

The Watcher

Silver Surfer

Scarlet Witch (in her Kevin Wada era costume)

No other details were given, but by the appearance of the recently killed Stephen Strange and costumes from previous eras on some characters like Miles Morales and Scarlet Witch, it appears Infinity Comics will not necessarily concern itself with stories set in present-day continuity but will have the run of any Marvel era.

