Marvel Comics October 2020 trade paperback and graphic novel solicitations revealed

The Marvel October 2020 solicitations are out, but they're not just about new comics - they also include collections of older stories, compiled in various formats.

Arguably the centerpiece of the collections in Marvel's October 2020 solicitations is the 300th release in its Marvel Masterworks line. Originally conceived back in 1987, the Masterworks collections bring together some classic (but also overlooked) comics from the House of Ideas' past in a prestige format with restored pages and in many cases better printing than their original comic book releases.

So what is the 300th volume of Marvel Masterworks? The first 12 issues of the 1976 Howard the Duck series, along with some related material from other books. And in a rare move, Marvel is offering three versions of the collection - one with a primary cover, and two exclusive to comic book shops.

Switching back to current releases, for those trade-waiting the current Empyre event the first collections of those stories are now available for pre-order. There are trade paperbacks solicited for the main Empyre limited series, as well as Empyre: X-Men, Empyre: Captain America & Avengers together, and the various Empyre: Lords of Empyre one-shots.

Several Marvel omnibuses are being reprinted after being out-of-print for a while: Captain America by Ed Brubaker, The Amazing Spider-Man Vol. 2, Uncanny X-Men Vol. 4, and New Warriors Classic Vol. 1.

Jason Aaron's recent Conan the Barbarian run is being collected in hardcover format. Timed for release in February 2021, this collects Conan the Barbarian #1-#12 drawn by Mahmud Asrar, Gerardo Zaffino, and Garry Brown. For people who want to read it sooner in collection, two softcover collections of this material is already on-sale as The Life of Conan Book One and Book Two.

THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC RAMOS COVER - NEW PRINTING!

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by STAN LEE

Penciled by JOHN ROMITA, DON HECK, LARRY LIEBER, JIM MOONEY & MARIE SEVERIN

Covers by HUMBERTO RAMOS & JOHN ROMITA SR.

The Stan Lee/John Romita era starts here! Lee and Romita transformed the web-slinger into Marvel's top title with stories that raised your spirits, tore at your heartstrings and kept you on the edge of your seat. From the revelation of the Green Goblin's secret identity to the unforgettable entrance of Mary Jane Watson, these classics define Spidey to this day — with star-studded debuts including the Kingpin, the Rhino and Captain Stacy; Spidey's disastrous first tryout with the Avengers; the iconic "Spider-Man No More!" issue; the true story of Peter Parker's parents; and an epic battle against the Green Goblin! Collecting AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1963) #39-67 and ANNUAL #3-5, and SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN (1968) #1-2.

992 PGS./All Ages …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-92794-3

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC ROMITA COVER (DM ONLY - NEW PRINTING)

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

992 PGS./All Ages …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-92795-0

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

CAPTAIN AMERICA BY ED BRUBAKER OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC (NEW PRINTING)

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by ED BRUBAKER

Penciled by STEVE EPTING, MIKE PERKINS, MICHAEL LARK, MARCOS MARTIN & LEE WEEKS

Covers by STEVE EPTING

Ed Brubaker's legendary take on the life and death of Captain America begins here — including the pursuit of the mysterious Winter Soldier, the fight against a deadly new incarnation of the Red Skull and a slow-burning conspiracy that seeks to shatter Cap's world. Full of political intrigue and suspense, fast action, high adventure, and explosive art by Steve Epting, Michael Lark, Mike Perkins and more, Captain America has never been more noble, more decisive and more ready to give his all for freedom than in Brubaker's definitive run of stories. Collecting CAPTAIN AMERICA #1-25, CAPTAIN AMERICA 65TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL and WINTER SOLDIER: WINTER KILLS.

744 PGS./Rated T+ …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-92792-9

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

CAPTAIN AMERICA BY ED BRUBAKER OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC VARIANT (NEW PRINTING)

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

744 PGS./Rated T+ …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-92793-6

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

THE UNCANNY X-MEN OMNIBUS VOL. 4 HC SILVA COVER

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by CHRIS CLAREMONT with BARRY WINDSOR-SMITH

Penciled by JOHN ROMITA JR., AL MILGROM & PAUL SMITH with BARRY WINDSOR-SMITH, STEVE LEIALOHA & CRAIG HAMILTON

Covers by R.B. SILVA & JOHN ROMITA JR.

Chris Claremont teams with a new series artist, Marvel legend John Romita Jr., in this massive Omnibus collection of the X-Men's uncanniest adventures! Milestones abound — including a descent into the Morlocks' mutant underground; a bruising battle between Colossus and Juggernaut; and the introduction of Rachel Summers, Cyclops' future daughter from "Days of Future Past"! Rogue emerges as a featured player, while Storm suffers a devastating loss! And it's all set against a rising tide of anti-mutant hysteria that threatens to strip every mutant in the United States of their rights. Plus: A Kitty Pryde and Wolverine solo adventure, a team-up with Alpha Flight, and timeless work by Paul Smith and Barry Windsor-Smith! Collecting UNCANNY X-MEN (1981) #176-193, X-MEN ANNUAL (1970) #8, KITTY PRYDE AND WOLVERINE #1-6, X-MEN AND ALPHA FLIGHT (1985) #1-2 and material from MARVEL FANFARE (1982) #40.

848 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-92704-2

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

THE UNCANNY X-MEN OMNIBUS VOL. 4 HC ROMITA JR. COVER (DM ONLY)

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

848 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-92705-9

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

NEW WARRIORS CLASSIC OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC YOUNG COVER (NEW PRINTING)

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by FABIAN NICIEZA, TOM DEFALCO, DAVID MICHELINIE & MORE

Penciled by MARK BAGLEY, CHRIS MARRINAN, DARICK ROBERTSON, BRANDON PETERSON, STEVE EPTING, RON FRENZ, GUANG YAP, TOM RANEY, TERRY SHOEMAKER, SCOTT MCDANIEL & MORE

Covers by SKOTTIE YOUNG & MARK BAGLEY

Young, idealistic heroes Marvel Boy, Firestar, Nova, Namorita, Speedball and the mysterious Night Thrasher join forces as the New Warriors — determined to fight the kinds of crime other heroes won't touch! But as the naive Warriors dig deeper into a world of gray areas and moral compromises, can they maintain their youthful ideals? And with foes like Terrax, the Juggernaut, Psionex, the Punisher, the Sphinx and more — along with a shocking threat from within — can the New Warriors even stay alive long enough to make a difference in the world? Collecting NEW WARRIORS (1990) #1-26, NEW WARRIORS ANNUAL #1-2 and AVENGERS (1963) #341-342 — plus material from THOR (1966) #411-412, NEW MUTANTS ANNUAL #7, X-MEN ANNUAL (1970) #15, X-FACTOR ANNUAL #6, AMAZING SPIDER-MAN ANNUAL #26, SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN ANNUAL #12 and WEB OF SPIDER-MAN ANNUAL #8.

1064 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-92690-8

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

NEW WARRIORS CLASSIC OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC BAGLEY COVER (NEW PRINTING, DM ONLY)

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

1064 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-92691-5

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

BLACK PANTHER: WHO IS THE BLACK PANTHER? MARVEL SELECT HC

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by REGINALD HUDLIN & STAN LEE

Penciled by JOHN ROMITA JR. & JACK KIRBY Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR.

ON SALE FEBRUARY 2021

Reginald Hudlin and John Romita Jr. delve deep into the mind of the Black Panther in the next in our series of graphic novels handpicked by Marvel Editorial to showcase pivotal storylines written and drawn by some of Marvel's most acclaimed creators! In the heart of Africa lies Wakanda, a technologically advanced civilization that for centuries has stood alone as an unconquerable land inhabited by invincible warriors. Governing Wakanda is a lineage of warrior-kings — and T'Challa, the Black Panther, is the latest in this family line! But now outsiders are once more assembling to invade Wakanda and plunder its riches — led by Klaw, a deadly assassin who murdered T'Challa's father. Even with Wakanda's might and his own superhuman skills, can the Black Panther prevail against Klaw's massive invasion force? Collecting BLACK PANTHER (2005) #1-6 and FANTASTIC FOUR (1961) #52-53.

200 PGS./Rated T+ …$24.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92319-8

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

CONAN THE BARBARIAN BY AARON & ASRAR HC

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by JASON AARON

Penciled by MAHMUD ASRAR, GERARDO ZAFFINO & GARRY BROWN

Cover by ESAD RIBIC

ON SALE FEBRUARY 2021

The life and death of Conan the Barbarian! The greatest sword-and-sorcery hero of all returns to Marvel, but how long will he survive? Conan's travels have brought him to the far reaches of the unknown, from his birthplace in Cimmeria to the kingdom of Aquilonia and all lands in between — but just as his fighting prowess lets him carve his way through life, so too does it attract the forces of death! And few are more deadly than the Crimson Witch and the terrible wizard Thoth-Amon! As beasts from the past rear their fearsome heads, the Barbarian fights his final battle and meets his ultimate fate — but what lies beyond the veil of life? Could it be…Crom?! Robert E. Howard's legendary barbarian's days are numbered in an all-new saga, and Conan's destiny is forever changed! Collecting CONAN THE BARBARIAN (2019) #1-12.

296 PGS./Parental Advisory …$34.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92652-6

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

CELEBRATE THE 300TH MARVEL MASTERWORKS RELEASE!

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: HOWARD THE DUCK VOL. 1 HC

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by STEVE GERBER with FRANK BRUNNER

Penciled by GENE COLAN & FRANK BRUNNER with VAL MAYERIK, JOHN BUSCEMA & SAL BUSCEMA

Cover by FRANK BRUNNER

Trapped in a Masterworks he never made! There were several worthy candidates for the milestone 300th Marvel Masterworks, but only one waddled away with victory: Howard the Duck! Steve Gerber and artistic cohorts Val Mayerik, Frank Brunner and Gene Colan crafted one of comics' most iconoclastic and hilarious characters. Now Howard's inaugural Masterworks kicks things off with his quirky first appearance as a "fowl out of water," teaming with the macabre Man-Thing to protect Cleveland from the Man-Frog and Hellcow! The satirical stories continue with Howard and gal-pal Beverly Switzler taking on dire threats like the Space Turnip, the Beaver and — public transportation?! And just wait until Howard runs for president! All restored in Masterworks glory! Collecting HOWARD THE DUCK (1976) #1-14; MARVEL TREASURY EDITION #12; and material from FEAR #19, MAN-THING (1974) #1, GIANT-SIZE MAN-THING #4-5 and F.O.O.M. #15.

376 PGS./Rated T …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-92216-0

Trim size: 7 x 10

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: HOWARD THE DUCK VOL. 1 HC — VARIANT EDITION VOL. 300 (DM ONLY)

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

376 PGS./Rated T …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-92217-7

Trim size: 7 x 10

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: HOWARD THE DUCK VOL. 1 HC 300TH MASTERWORKS EXCLUSIVE EDITION VARIANT (DM ONLY)

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

376 PGS./Rated T …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-92796-7

Trim size: 7 x 10

EMPYRE: LORDS OF EMPYRE TPB

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY, ANTHONY OLIVEIRA, ALEX PAKNADEL & GERRY DUGGAN

Penciled by MANUEL GARCIA, ALEX LINS, THOMAS NACHLIK & GREG SMALLWOOD

Cover by ROD REIS

ON SALE NOVEMBER 2020

Destiny in the stars! Emperor Dorrek VIII is the son of Kree hero Mar-Vell and the Skrull Princess Anelle. For years, he lived on Earth as the heroic Young Avenger called Hulkling, evading the clutches of both bloodthirsty empires. But his long-avoided destiny has caught up to him, and now Hulkling must take the throne! Elsewhere, the young Cotati called Quoi faces his hour of ascension! Will he become the Celestial Messiah, the role he was prophesized to play — or will his mother, Mantis, stand in his way? Plus: The Avenger called Swordsman may be long dead, but his shadow looms large across the galaxy! And in South America, Conan finds himself targeted by slavers from beyond the stars — and only Venom can help him avoid a grisly fate! Collecting LORDS OF EMPYRE: EMPEROR HULKLING, CELESTIAL MESSIAH and SWORDSMAN; and EMPYRE: SAVAGE AVENGERS.

136 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92591-8

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

EMPYRE: CAPTAIN AMERICA & THE AVENGERS TPB

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON & JIM ZUB

Penciled by ARIEL OLIVETTI & CARLOS MAGNO

Cover by STEVE MCNIVEN

ON SALE NOVEMBER 2020

When the united Kree/Skrull army targets Earth, Captain America sends out a call for heroes! But which Avengers will stand to fight a war on three fronts? Old favorites like Scarlet Witch and the Black Knight will join new faces including Ka-Zar, Zabu and…the Man-Thing?! In New York, a villain from the past is supercharged with alien energy! In Mexico, old hatreds turn allies into enemies! And in the Savage Land, the soul of the jungle has been stolen — and Shanna the She-Devil's life hangs in the balance! Meanwhile, Cap himself stands on the front lines! With his back against the ropes, Steve Rogers reaches out for aid — but is there anyone left to battle by his side? Prepare for mystery, magic and mayhem in the Mighty Marvel Manner — Avengers Assemble! Collecting EMPYRE: CAPTAIN AMERICA #1-3 and EMPYRE: AVENGERS #1-3.

136 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92590-1

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

EMPYRE TPB

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by AL EWING & DAN SLOTT

Penciled by PEPE LARRAZ, R.B. SILVA, VALERIO SCHITI & SEAN IZAAKSE

Cover by JIM CHEUNG

An intergalactic event that will reshape the Marvel Universe! Old allies make a distress call to the Avengers with news of a terrible enemy that could wipe out humanity. Meanwhile, in the most unlikely of places, the Fantastic Four witness the final conflict of the Kree/Skrull War — and a long-hidden Elder of the Universe stands revealed! With the Kree and Skrulls united under a new emperor, their war fleet charts a course — for Earth! The Avengers are ready to fight, while the FF seek a diplomatic solution. But if they can't work together, the world may not survive. Either way, both teams will be tested as never before! The new Marvel Space Age begins here! Collecting EMPYRE #0: AVENGERS, EMPYRE #0: FANTASTIC FOUR, EMPYRE #1-6, EMPYRE AFTERMATH: AVENGERS and EMPYRE FALLOUT: FANTASTIC FOUR.

296 PGS./Rated T+ …$34.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92438-6

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

EMPYRE: X-MEN TPB

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN, TINI HOWARD, GERRY DUGGAN, BENJAMIN PERCY, LEAH WILLIAMS, ED BRISSON, VITA AYALA & ZEB WELLS

Penciled by MATTEO BUFFAGNI, LUCAS WERNECK, ANDREA BROCCARDO & JORGE MOLINA

Cover by EDUARD PETROVICH

Alien plants vs. mutant zombies! Plant people from outer space have come to Earth as part of the cosmic events of EMPYRE — but wouldn't you know it, they happen to arrive just as millions of deceased mutants rise from the grave as undead creatures hungry for human flesh! What are the odds? And can even the X-Men handle two simultaneous crises? Aliens! Plant-men! Mutants! Zombies! Demons! Explosions! This one has it all — and then some! The X-Men return to the graveyard island of Genosha in a tale so crazy, it took the entire writing crew of the Dawn of X line to tackle it! Collecting EMPYRE: X-MEN #1-4.

136 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92575-8

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

EXCALIBUR BY TINI HOWARD VOL. 2 TPB

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by Tini Howard

Penciled by WILTON SANTOS & MARCUS TO

Cover by MAHMUD ASRAR

ON SALE NOVEMBER 2020

Captain Britain, Gambit, Rogue, Jubilee and Rictor are the new Excalibur! Together they're about to face an old foe! Only this time they are the hunters — and the Warwolves are the game! The team has just been baptized by fire in a bloody and brutal struggle against Morgan Le Fay — and though Otherworld, the source of Captain Britain's power, has been liberated from Morgan's magical clutches, many threats remain! Excalibur begins a journey to the mystical Starlight Citadel — but why is London burning behind them? When the Citadel commits an act of war, Excalibur must respond! Torn between Otherworld, Britain and Krakoa, Betsy Braddock will make her hardest decision yet. And deep in Otherworld, Apocalypse forges ahead toward his ultimate goal. Collecting EXCALIBUR (2019) #7-12.

144 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92146-0

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

Order using APR201091

MARAUDERS BY GERRY DUGGAN VOL. 2 TPB

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by GERRY DUGGAN

Penciled by STEFANO CASELLI

Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

A life on the ocean waves! As Verendi's plans against Krakoa grow, Captain Kate Pryde and her seafaring Marauders find themselves missing something vital — and it's about to cause Storm and Emma Frost to come to blows! Meanwhile, a very small attack on the new mutant nation is quickly growing into something much bigger thanks to the size-changing Yellowjacket! Can the crew swat him before his sting succeeds? To prevail, the Marauders must set their sights on the power-dampening technology that seems to have made its way into far too many human hands — most notably, the Russian Army. The Hellfire Trading Company's wrath will be swift and harsh! But tragedy is about to strike — and soon, all of Krakoa will be reeling from an unthinkable, and perhaps insurmountable, death! Collecting MARAUDERS #7-12.

144 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92147-7

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

Order using APR201090

THOR BY DONNY CATES VOL. 1: THE DEVOURER KING TPB

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by DONNY CATES

Penciled by NIC KLEIN

Cover by OLIVIER COIPEL

A new legend begins! The prince is now a king. All of Asgard lies before Thor, the God of Thunder, and the Ten Realms are finally at peace. But the skies above the Realm Eternal are never clear for long. The Black Winter is coming — and to triumph over this new threat, Thor must be transformed in a most unexpected way! Bursting with new power and set on a dangerous path, Thor will battle friend and foe alike. But can he convince Beta Ray Bill to let him continue his bloody mission to save all that is? The Black Winter has the power to reveal the means of any person's demise. Thor will glimpse his future — and if the vision is true, Asgard will soon need a new Odinson to take the throne! Collecting THOR (2020) #1-6.

144 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

ISBN: 978-1-302-92086-9

Order using APR201086

CABLE BY GERRY DUGGAN VOL. 1 TPB

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by GERRY DUGGAN

Penciled by PHIL NOTO

Cover by PHIL NOTO

The dawn of rebellion! Cable used to be a grizzled old veteran of dozens of future wars — and someday he will be again. But for now, he's a young mutant leading a life of adventure on Krakoa! Nathan Summers, Cyclops' time-traveling son, knows he has a destiny to lead mutantkind in rebellion — so why not start now? Mutant babies are going missing, and Cable takes that sort of thing personally. But can this younger, inexperienced Nathan unravel the mystery in time to save them? And when ancient knights from another galaxy target Cable, will he be forced to give them their prize? Plus: Reunited for the very first time! Deadpool considers Cable one of his oldest and best friends. Cable hasn't met Deadpool — yet. He's in for a treat! Prepare for Nathan Summers as you've never seen him before! Collecting CABLE (2020) #1-4.

120 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92178-1

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

WOLVERINE BY BENJAMIN PERCY VOL. 1 TPB

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY

Penciled by ADAM KUBERT & VIKTOR BOGDANOVIC

Cover by ADAM KUBERT

The best is back! Wolverine has been through a lot. He's been a hero and a killer. An X-Man and an Avenger. He's been to hell and back. Now, as the nation of Krakoa brings together all mutantkind, can he finally be…happy? Wolverine finally has everything he ever wanted — and everything to lose. Writer Benjamin Percy and legendary WOLVERINE artist Adam Kubert bring the best there is to his new home! But the worst is never far away — whether it's Omega Red, Lady Deathstrike, Sabretooth or Doctor Cornelius. And Wolverine must make an unlikely alliance when he finds himself targeted by…Dracula?! But the Flower Cartel might have enlisted the deadliest foe of all: Wolverine himself. Logan is about to find himself at the heart of a conspiracy that threatens to darken the Dawn of X! Collecting WOLVERINE (2020) #1-5.

164 PGS./Parental Advisory …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92182-8

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

NEW MUTANTS BY ED BRISSON VOL. 1 TPB

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by ED BRISSON

Penciled by FLAVIANO & MARCO FAILLA

Cover by ROD REIS

The future comes knocking! With the original New Mutants off in space, the rest of the youth of Krakoa begin to take initiative and craft the tomorrow they want to live in. Armor leads an outreach party, seeking young mutants who have chosen not to come to Krakoa — beginning with Beak, Angel and their family! But what starts as a simple visit to check in on old friends goes dangerously wrong! In the face of a terrible tragedy, the New Mutants must soldier on despite the pain — but reality itself is beginning to betray them, and they're losing hope quickly. Helping young mutants in crisis is becoming downright nightmarish. Can the New Mutants find a way to strike back and preserve a Krakoan future for all young mutants? Collecting NEW MUTANTS (2019) #3-4, #6 and #8-12.

184 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

ISBN: 978-1-302-91993-1

HELLIONS BY ZEB WELLS VOL. 1 TPB

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by ZEB WELLS

Penciled by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

Cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

Bad is the new good! When the new nation of Krakoa opened its doors to all mutants and forgave all past crimes, its leaders knew they'd have to accept some of their worst foes into the fold — but they didn't plan for what to do with them. Not to worry — Mister Sinister has his own ideas for the troublemakers. Meet his new Hellions: Scalphunter, Wild Child, Empath, Nanny, Orphan-Maker, Psylocke…and Havok?! They're the new mutant team you're going to hate to love! Though right now the Hellions can barely keep from killing one another. Of course, that might be just what Mister Sinister is counting on when he sends them to clean up his messes! But can this dysfunctional new squad handle the return of the grand dame of the damned: the Goblin Queen, Madelyne Pryor?! Collecting HELLIONS #1-4.

136 PGS./Parental Advisory …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92558-1

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

X-MEN BY JONATHAN HICKMAN VOL. 2 TPB

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN

Penciled by LEINIL FRANCIS YU & MAHMUD ASRAR

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

Mutants are forever! The Resurrection Protocols have changed everything for Homo superior. No longer can humans' hate and fear take mutants' lives from them. But what else has it changed? What does the Crucible mean for the souls of mutantkind? Meanwhile, the New Mutants are back from space — and they've brought intergalactic trouble with them! The Brood! The Starjammers! The Shi'ar Imperial Guard! But what do they all want? And as the events of EMPYRE are felt on Earth, the Summers family finds that some unexpected new neighbors have moved in next to their Krakoan home on the moon! All that plus…the trees are killing the children?! You'll have to see it to believe it! Red-hot writer Jonathan Hickman continues his stunning reinvention of the X-Men! Collecting X-MEN (2019) #7-11.

112 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-91982-5

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

DAWN OF X VOL. 9 TPB

Written by ED BRISSON, GERRY DUGGAN, JONATHAN HICKMAN, TINI HOWARD & BENJAMIN PERCY

Penciled by ED BRISSON, GERRY DUGGAN, JONATHAN HICKMAN, TINI HOWARD & BENJAMIN PERCY

Cover by TBA

The Dawn of X continues to amaze! Magma returns to Nova Roma, leading a crew of young mutants to answer an urgent distress call! A small attack on Krakoa grows into something much bigger, thanks to the villainous Yellowjacket! Can Captain Kate's crew of Marauders swat him before his sting pays off? Nathan Summers, the young Cable, has a destiny leading the youth of mutantkind in rebellion...so why not start now? The New Mutants are back from space, and they've brought intergalactic trouble for the X-Men! Excalibur chart a new mission — and their destination is the Starlight Citadel! And in the heart of South America, X-Force fi nds a growing problem that threatens to destory everything they've built! Collecting NEW MUTANTS (2019) #8, MARAUDERS (2019) #9, CABLE (2020) #1, X-MEN (2019) #8-9 and X-FORCE (2019) #9.

176 PGS./Rated Parental Advisory…$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92766-0

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

DAWN OF X VOL. 10 TPB

Written by GERRY DUGGAN, JONATHAN HICKMAN, BENJAMIN PERCY & TINI HOWARD

Penciled by STEFANO CASELLI, ROD REIS, RUSSELL DAUTERMAN, OSCAR BAZALDUA, LEINIL YU & WILTON SANTOS

Cover by TBA

The Dawn of X is full of dangers! As a nightmare becomes real for the New Mutants, Nightcrawler leads an eerie mission into the unknown! Meanwhile, Mister Sinister fi nds a use for Krakoa's troublemakers. Meet his new Hellions: Scalphunter, Wild Child, Empath, Nanny, Orphan-Maker, Psylocke...and Havok?! They're the team you're going to hate to love!

Wolverine faces a combined assault from Lady Deathstrike, Sabretooth and Doctor Cornelius — but the Flower Cartel might have enlisted his worst foe of all! The X-Men have their hands full with some cosmic heavy hitters — the Brood, the Shi'ar Imperial Guard and the Starjammers! And London is burning! As Britain goes to war with Krakoa, its Captain is faced with her hardest decision yet! Collecting X-FORCE (2019) #10, EXCALIBUR (2019) #9, GIANT-SIZE X-MEN: NIGHTCRAWLER (2020) #1, HELLIONS (2020) #1 and NEW MUTANTS (2019) #9.

184 PGS./Rated Parental Advisory…$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92767-7

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

UNCANNY X-MEN: X-MEN DISASSEMBLED HC

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by ED BRISSON, MATTHEW ROSENBERG & KELLY THOMPSON

Penciled by MAHMUD ASRAR, MIRKO COLAK, IBRAIM ROBERSON, MARK BAGLEY, R.B. SILVA, YILDIRAY ÇINAR, PERE PÉREZ & PEPE LARRAZ

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

The X-Men's newest crisis is shaping up to be their final adventure! It all starts with a mysterious and tragic disappearance, but the X-Men's investigation draws the team into a much larger — and deadlier — situation! Who or what are the Four Horsemen of Salvation — and what is their connection to Nate Grey, the incredibly powerful mutant known as X-Man? Will Nate's home dimension, the Age of Apocalypse, make its horrifying return? Or does the dawn of the Age of X-Man mean the end of the Uncanny X-Men?! It's a status-quo-smashing story that just might leave all of mutantkind in tatters — and it will take three fan-favorite writers to deliver the mutant madness! Collecting UNCANNY X-MEN (2018) #1-10.

272 PGS./Rated T+ …$34.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-91501-8

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

STAR WARS VOL. 1: THE DESTINY PATH TPB

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by CHARLES SOULE

Penciled by JESÚS SAIZ

Cover by R.B. SILVA

It is a dark time for the galaxy in the wake of The Empire Strikes Back. The rebel fleet is scattered following a disastrous defeat at the Battle of Hoth. Han Solo is frozen in carbonite and lost to the bounty hunter Boba Fett. And Luke Skywalker is wounded and reeling from learning the horrible truth about his past. Darth Vader did not kill Luke's father — he is Luke's father! Now Luke, Princess Leia, Lando Calrissian, Chewbacca, C-3PO and R2-D2 must fight their way back to the rest of the Rebel Alliance. But this ragtag band of freedom fighters doesn't realize they've only traded one imperial trap for another! They're about to cross paths with the captain of the Tarkin's Will: the cunning and vengeful Imperial Commander Zahra! Collecting STAR WARS (2020) #1-6.

136 PGS./Rated T …$17.99

trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

ISBN: 978-1-302-92078-4

Order using APR201087

STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS VOL. 1 - GALAXY'S DEADLIEST TPB

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by ETHAN SACKS

Penciled by PAOLO VILLANELLI

Cover by LEE BERMEJO

Never betray a bounty hunter — especially if it's Boba Fett! Years ago, Valance and Bossk joined Fett on a mission that went sideways in a bad way — thanks to a violent betrayal by Valance's mentor, Nakano Lash! The trio barely escaped with their lives. Now Lash has finally resurfaced under mysterious circumstances, and every bounty hunter in the galaxy wants a piece. Valance is hell-bent on getting to the prize first — after all, he has a score to settle. But so does Boba Fett! What could have possibly made Lash break her word and betray her protégé? The truth could shake the foundations of the galaxy's criminal underworld! The biggest, baddest bounty hunters of all clash in a rip-roaring tale of scum and villainy, Star Wars-style! Collecting STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS #1-5.

136 PGS./Rated T …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92083-8

trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER BY GREG PAK VOL. 1 - DARK HEART OF THE SITH TPB

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by GREG PAK

Penciled by RAFFAELE IENCO

Cover by InHYUK LEE

A new chapter in the Sith Lord's saga begins here! "Join me, and together we can rule the galaxy as father and son!" In the shattering climax of The Empire Strikes Back, Darth Vader revealed his true relationship to Luke Skywalker and invited his son to stand at his side. But a horrified Luke chose to plunge into the abyss beneath Cloud City rather than turn to the Dark Side. Now Vader embarks on a bloody mission of rage-filled revenge against everything and everyone who helped to hide and corrupt his only son. But Vader must overcome shocking new challenges from his own dark past, including a hauntingly familiar face that will challenge everything he knows! Collecting STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #1-5.

128 PGS./Rated T …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92081-4

trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

STAR WARS: FROM THE JOURNALS OF OBI-WAN KENOBI TPB

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by JASON AARON & DASH AARON

Penciled by SIMONE BIANCHI, MIKE MAYHEW, SALVADOR LARROCA & ANDREA SORRENTINO

Cover by JOHN CASSADAY

Lost tales of the Jedi revealed! Obi-Wan has slowly adjusted to his life of exile on Tatooine, secretly protecting young Luke Skywalker. But now, injustice reigns as villainous scum run rampant, extorting moisture farmers and wreaking havoc. Will "Old Ben" risk revealing himself to do what's right? And when Jabba the Hutt hires a bounty hunter to find out who's been thwarting his men, Obi-Wan must take on the galaxy's deadliest Wookiee, Black Krrsantan! Plus, years earlier, when Obi-Wan was still a Padawan, Master Yoda found himself trapped on a savage world with a hidden power. Yoda must learn the secret of the stones — and his struggle in the past will affect Luke in the present! And can Obi-Wan save a young Tusken Raider? Collecting STAR WARS (2015) #7, #15, #20, #26-30 and material from STAR WARS (2015) #37.

192 PGS./Rated T …$19.99

trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

ISBN: 978-1-302-92528-4

Order using APR201115

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN BY NICK SPENCER VOL. 9: SINS RISING TPB

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by NICK SPENCER

Penciled by KIM JACINTO, MARK BAGLEY, MARCELO FERREIRA & GUILLERMO SANNA

Cover by RYAN OTTLEY

For months, perhaps years, he has crawled in the shadows, manipulating events from afar. Now the demon known as Kindred is finally ready to take his revenge — not on Spider-Man, but on Peter Parker! And he's resurrected one of Spidey's most disturbing foes: the fanatical Sin-Eater! But who is the Sin-Eater, and why is it so terrifying that he's back? What secret history will be revealed? And who will the shotgun-toting villain target in the here and now? The Lethal Legion has returned to threaten the Big Apple, but they're about to end up in the Sin-Eater's sights! Can Spider-Man stop the murderous vigilante from taking deadly aim? Should he? And as Sin-Eater's appetite for sins to punish grows greater still, he turns his attention to…the Ravencroft Institute for the Criminally Insane! Collecting AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (2018) #44-47 and AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: SINS RISING.

136 PGS./Rated T …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92024-1

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

AVENGERS EPIC COLLECTION: HEAVY METAL TPB

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Volume #18 in the Avengers Epic Collections

Written by ROGER STERN, RALPH MACCHIO, MARK GRUENWALD & WALTER SIMONSON

Penciled by JOHN BUSCEMA, BOB HALL, RICH BUCKLER, MARK BRIGHT & MORE

Cover by JOHN BUSCEMA

The old order really changeth! The Avengers are pushed to their limits — first by all-out war against the Super-Adaptoid and his android army then by the monstrous mutation of Marrina, Namor's wife! It ends in heartbreak for the Sub-Mariner, torment for the Black Knight and anguish for Captain Marvel — giving Doctor Druid his moment to take control. But what is Druid's secret agenda? Who is the beautiful woman in his dreams? And what does it all have to do with Kang the Conqueror? The answers will leave the Avengers in shambles — meaning Jocasta must recruit a crew of reserves to fight the Evolutionary War! But out of the ashes of the X-Men's "Inferno," a new team rises — and Mister Fantastic and the Invisible Woman will answer the cry of "Avengers Assemble!" Collecting AVENGERS (1963) #286-303 and ANNUAL #17.

512 PGS./Rated T …$39.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92315-0

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

FANTASTIC FOUR EPIC COLLECTION: AT WAR WITH ATLANTIS TPB

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Volume #6 in the Fantastic Four Epic Collections

Written by STAN LEE

Penciled by JACK KIRBY with JOHN ROMITA SR. & RON FRENZ

Cover by JACK KIRBY Certifiably the World's Greatest Comic Collaboration, the Stan Lee/Jack Kirby FANTASTIC FOUR run stands as one of the greatest accomplishments in the history of comics! Together, Stan and Jack's FF laid the foundation of the Marvel Universe and birthed more amazing concepts and characters than any series before or since. Here, in the final issues of their run, expect plenty of explosive action and family drama — including the Mole Man, an interstellar gladiatorial arena, Doctor Doom, a mission to save Apollo 11, the Inhumans, the Sub-Mariner, Magneto and more! And to top it all off, we're including the completed version of Stan and Jack's "lost" FF issue! Collecting FANTASTIC FOUR (1961) #88-104 and ANNUAL #7, and FANTASTIC FOUR: THE LOST ADVENTURE.

416 PGS./Rated T …$39.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92202-3

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

DAREDEVIL EPIC COLLECTION: LAST RITES TPB

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Volume #15 in the Daredevil Epic Collections

Written by ANN NOCENTI, D.G. CHICHESTER, GREGORY WRIGHT & ERIC FEIN

Penciled by MARK BAGLEY, LEE WEEKS, GREG CAPULLO, KIERON DWYER, RON GARNEY & MORE

Cover by LEE WEEKS

The fall of the Kingpin! An amnesiac Matt Murdock is Daredevil no more — so who's swinging around town in the red suit? And why is he committing vicious crimes with pinpoint accuracy? Matt thinks he's the boxer Jack Murdock — but can he battle his way back to becoming the Man Without Fear once more? Meanwhile, the Kingpin sets his sights on building a media empire! But a reborn Daredevil is determined to administer the last rites to Wilson's reign of terror, and he won't let anyone stand in his way — even the lethal Typhoid Mary! With Nick Fury, S.H.I.E.L.D. and Hydra all involved, will Daredevil finally bring down his archenemy once and for all? Plus: Captain America! Taskmaster! Tombstone! Baron Strucker! The Punisher! The Hand! And Ghost Rider!

Collecting DAREDEVIL (1964) #283-300 and ANNUAL #7.

504 PGS./Rated T …$39.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92563-5

trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

Order using MAR201111

VENOM EPIC COLLECTION: SYMBIOSIS TPB

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Volume #1 in the Venom Epic Collections

Written by TOM DEFALCO, DAVID MICHELINIE, LOUISE SIMONSON & DANNY FINGEROTH

Penciled by RON FRENZ, TODD MCFARLANE, ERIK LARSEN, RON LIM, GREG LAROCQUE, MIKE MANLEY, AARON LOPRESTI & MORE

Cover by ERIK LARSEN

Venom goes Epic! When Spider-Man learns that his black costume is secretly an alien symbiote, he rejects the suit — and the spurned creature soon finds a new host! Disgraced reporter Eddie Brock has reasons of his own to hate Spider-Man, and together the two merge into the twisted engine of revenge known as Venom —and a rivalry for the ages begins! Venom has the same powers as Spider-Man — but he's bigger, stronger and doesn't trigger his spider-sense. And he knows Spidey's secret identity! Against such a dangerous, determined and deadly foe, how far will Spider-Man have to go to survive? Collecting AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1963) #258, #300, #315-317, #332-333 and #346-347; WEB OF SPIDER-MAN (1985) #1; AVENGERS: DEATHTRAP — THE VAULT and DARKHAWK #13-14 — plus material from AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1963) #388 and ANNUAL #25-26, WEB OF SPIDER-MAN ANNUAL #7-8, and SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN ANNUAL #12.

472 PGS./Rated T …$39.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92729-5

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

IRON MAN 2020: ROBOT REVOLUTION – iWOLVERINE TPB

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by DANA SCHWARTZ, VITA AYALA, DANNY LORE & LARRY HAMA

Penciled by JACEN BURROWS, DAVID MESSINA & ROLAND BOSCHI

Cover by JUAN JOSÉ RYP

No robot is safe in the wake of Arno Stark's crusade against A.I.s! Fearing for his friend Elsie-Dee's safety, Albert — the robot Wolverine — travels to Madripoor to find her. But what he finds is bloodshed! Meanwhile, Pepper Potts moved on from Tony Stark. She's getting her life together, finding her place in the world. Unfortunately, that's exactly when Tony decides it's time for a full-blown meltdown. And if Pepper can't suit up and save the day, he's toast. This is a job for Rescue! And with the Robot Revolution in full swing, Riri "Ironheart" Williams and N.A.T.A.L.I.E. — the A.I. based on her late best friend — are in for a world of trouble. Can they weather the coming storm together, or will 2020 tear them apart? Collecting 2020 RESCUE #1-2, 2020 IRONHEART #1-2 and 2020 iWOLVERINE #1-2.

144 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

ISBN: 978-1-302-92554-3

AVENGERS BY JONATHAN HICKMAN: THE COMPLETE COLLECTION VOL. 2 TPB

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN & NICK SPENCER

Penciled by ADAM KUBERT, DUSTIN WEAVER, MIKE DEODATO JR., STEFANO CASELLI, KODY CHAMBERLAIN & MORE

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

The last White Event changes everything as Jonathan Hickman's sprawling saga continues! The Starbrand has manifested, but will he be Earth's mightiest hero…or the biggest threat to the Avengers' world? Meanwhile, tensions run high between the Black Panther and the Sub-Mariner as hidden connections between the events of AVENGERS and NEW AVENGERS begin to be revealed! Earth's Origin Sites go active, signaling something ancient out in the cosmos! The terror scientists of A.I.M. unveil their latest scheme! The High Evolutionary stakes his claim on the Children of the Sun! Hyperion learns the true cost of the decisions he made in the Savage Land! And the techno-titan Terminus returns! Plus: A solo tale of the newest Avenger — Shang-Chi, Master of Kung Fu! Collecting AVENGERS (2012) #6-17, NEW AVENGERS (2013) #7 and material from SHANG-CHI: MASTER OF KUNG FU (2009) #1.

344 PGS./Rated T+ …$34.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92530-7

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

MARVEL-VERSE: DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE GN-TPB

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by PAUL TOBIN & FRED VAN LENTE

Penciled by RONAN CLIQUET, GURIHIRU & MATTEO LOLLI

Cover by ED MCGUINESS

Feisty fun for the whole family with two of Marvel's most popular superstars! Everybody loves Deadpool, right? Somebody ought to tell the Avengers! Can the Merc with a Mouth fast-talk his way out of a confrontation with Earth's Mightiest Heroes? At least Spider-Man can see Wade Wilson's appeal - until a day in the life of Deadpool shows him a little something about power and irresponsibility. Wolverine's keen to teach Spidey a lesson too, when he finds out the webhead is following him - and he is one tutor who makes sure you get the point! And what was Wolvie up to just before he first tangled with the Hulk? Collecting MARVEL ADVENTURES SUPER HEROES (2010) #4, MARVEL UNIVERSE SPIDER-MAN: WEB WARRIORS (2014) #8, FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2009 (WOLVERINE: ORIGIN OF AN X-MAN), MARVEL ADVENTURES SPIDER-MAN (2010) #3.

96 PGS./Ages 10 & Up …$9.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92778-3

Trim size: 6 x 9

OZ: THE COMPLETE COLLECTION – ROAD TO/EMERALD CITY GN-TPB

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by ERIC SHANOWER

Penciled by SKOTTIE YOUNG

Cover by SKOTTIE YOUNG

More enchanting tales from L. Frank Baum's ever-captivating world of Oz! When your name is Dorothy Gale, all roads lead back to Oz. And sure enough, Dorothy soon finds herself on yet another magical journey! This time she's joined by the Shaggy Man, with his handy-dandy love magnet, and Button-Bright, the wisest little boy who "don't know" anything. But will the trio arrive in time for Princess Ozma's birthday gala? Then, when Dorothy, Uncle Henry and Aunt Em are forced to leave their Kansas home, where can they go? To the Emerald City, of course! Dorothy and the Wizard take Em and Henry on a grand tour — but will Oz be able to withstand an attack by the Nomes, the Growleywogs and the evil shape-shifting Phanfasms? Collecting ROAD TO OZ #1-6 and EMERALD CITY OF OZ #1-5.

240 PGS./All Ages …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92365-5

Trim size: 6 x 9

SHURI: WAKANDA FOREVER GN-TPB

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by NNEDI OKORAFOR & VITA AYALA

Penciled by LEONARDO ROMERO, PAUL DAVIDSON & RACHAEL STOTT

Cover by SKOTTIE YOUNG

The Black Panther's techno-genius sister stars in her own incredible adventures! T'Challa has disappeared, and Wakanda expects Shuri to lead their great nation in his absence! But she's happiest in a lab surrounded by her inventions. She'd rather be testing gauntlets than throwing them down! So it's time for Shuri to rescue her brother yet again — with a little help from Storm, Rocket Raccoon and Groot! But what happens when her outer-space adventure puts Africa at risk from an energy-sapping alien threat? Then, Shuri heads to America to investigate a lead, with Ms. Marvel and Miles "Spider-Man" Morales along for the ride! But with her people in peril, will Shuri embrace her reluctant destiny and become the Black Panther once more? Prepare for a hero like you've never seen before! Collecting SHURI #1-10.

224 PGS./Ages 10 & Up …$12.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92369-3

Trim size: 6 x 9



