Marvel Comics March 2022 comics revealed

In the real world, the northern hemisphere just marked the Winter Solstice, but in the Marvel Universe, it's almost spring - at least in terms of the publisher's full advance solicitations for March 2022, which offer up a glimpse of what's to come as the so-called 'world outside your window' of Marvel Comics thaws and new stories begin to bloom.

In these solicitations, you'll get a glimpse of what's to come for Spider-Man as the current 'Spider-Man Beyond' era that has taken Amazing Spider-Man and its spin-off titles weekly for the last few months reaches its end (hint - it looks like there's gonna be a throwdown between Peter Parker and Ben Reilly, presumably for the right to be Spider-Man).

And of course, March marks the start of the 'Destiny of X' relaunch of the X-Men line, with the release of one of the line's new flagship titles, Immortal X-Men #1, on March 30. Immortal X-Men focuses on the Quiet Council, Krakoa's leadership, as Magneto leaves them behind and reveals some deeply held mutant secrets.

Carnage's 30th anniversary celebration begins in full force in March, with both a new ongoing Carnage series and 23 'Carnage Forever' variant covers to run across the Marvel Comics line.

If that's not enough, March 9's Eternals #10 will mark the start of what Marvel is billing as the "lead-in to the biggest story of 2022" as the Eternals attempt to enter the Avengers' base - which is currently located inside the dead body of the Celestial Progenitor - without Earth's Mightiest Heroes taking notice. However, it seems a safe bet they won't make it out scot-free, as 'Eternals Quietly Steal From the Avengers' doesn't quite have the same ring to it as something like 'Eternals vs. Avengers.'

And interestingly, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles co-creator Kevin Eastman will be heading to Hell's Kitchen - the Daredevil haunt that inspired those Turtles - for a story in Marvel's Elektra: Black, White & Blood #4.

So check out all the March solicits and covers, and as always, you can also check out the Marvel Comics December 2021 solicitations , the Marvel Comics January 2022 solicitations , and the Marvel Comics February 2022 solicitations , or check out all of Marvel and DC's here on our solicitations tab.

Where possible, we've added links to pre-order/buy each of these comic books, graphic novels, and collections.

Marvel March 2022 Spotlight comic books

IMMORTAL X-MEN #1

Kieron Gillen (W) • Lucas Werneck (A) • Cover by Mark Brooks

Design Variant COVER by Tom Muller

Headshot variant COVER by Todd NAUCK

Carnage FOREVER variant COVER by TBA

Quiet Council Variant COVER by Phil Noto

Promo Variant COVER by Leinil FRANCIS Yu

Teaser Variant COVER by Lucas Werneck

Variant cover by Peach Momoko

Variant cover by Oscar Vega

WOMEN'S HISTORY VARIANT COVER BY EMA LUPACCHINO

IN THE QUIET COUNCIL, NO ONE CAN HEAR YOU SCREAM!

The Quiet Council rules the Krakoan age, for better... or worse. Now, shaken by INFERNO and X LIVES / X DEATHS OF WOLVERINE they strive to hold together, no matter how much they want to tear each other apart. Writer Kieron Gillen (UNCANNY X-MEN, ETERNALS, The Wicked + The Divine, Die) returns to the world of X with artist Lucas Werneck (TRIAL OF MAGNETO) to bring us all into the room where it happens. "It" being "the most powerful people on Earth deciding the fate of the whole planet." Prepare for sinister secrets to be revealed and learn that some secrets are more sinister than others...

48 PGS./Rated T+ …$5.99

X-MEN UNLIMITED: LATITUDE #1

JONATHAN HICKMAN (W) • DECLAN SHALVEY (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY MIKE HENDERSON

WOMEN OF MARVEL VARIANT COVER BY BETSY COLA

VARIANT COVER BY EMA LUPACCHINO

WOLVERINE JUMPS INTO THE VOID!

When A.I.M. manages a covert infiltration of the S.W.O.R.D. station and kidnaps three mutants, it's up to Wolverine to take one giant leap for man and get them back. From the vacuum of space to the dripping guts of an evil supercomputer, Logan will stop at nothing to save his friends. Collecting the first four chapters of the hit MARVEL INFINITY COMIC by Head of X Jonathan Hickman and superstar artist Declan Shalvey for the first time in print!

64 PGS./Rated T+ …$5.99

X LIVES OF WOLVERINE #5 (OF 5)

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • JOSHUA CASSARA (A)

Cover by ADAM KUBERT

Trading Card Variant Cover by MARK BAGLEY

Lives of Wolverine Variant Cover by Javi Fernández

Animation Style Variant Cover by Juni Ba

Variant Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN • Variant Cover by PEPE LARRAZ

TIME TO DIE!

WEEK 9 – OMEGA RED has threatened the past, present and future of mutantkind. Today, WOLVERINE puts an end to it. The unbelievable climax to X LIVES OF WOLVERINE is an experience comic readers won't soon forget and sets the stage for the ultimate finale in X DEATHS OF WOLVERINE #5!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

X DEATHS OF WOLVERINE #5 (OF 5)

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • FEDERICO VICENTINI (A) • Cover by ADAM KUBERT

Trading Card Variant Cover by MARK BAGLEY

Omega Spoiler Variant Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

Anime Style Variant Cover by TBA • Variant Cover by Mateus Manhanini

Variant Cover by PHIL JIMENEZ

THE FUTURE CRASHES INTO THE PRESENT WITH THE SHOWDOWN YOU'LL HAVE TO SEE TO BELIEVE!

WEEK 10 – It's WOLVERINE versus WOLVERINE?! With the time-traveling mission behind him, the truth will be revealed. But who –

or WHAT – will remain as the OMEGA WOLVERINE?

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

MARAUDERS #1

STEVE ORLANDO (W) • ELEONORA CARLINI (A) • Cover by KAEL NGU

Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

Design Variant COVER by Tom Muller

Variant COVER by Skottie Young

Promo Variant COVER by Leinil FRANCIS Yu

Teaser Variant COVER by Eleonora Carlini

Variant cover by Russell Dauterman

Variant cover by Erica D'Urso

Variant cover by Lucas Werneck

NEW TEAM! NEW VILLAINS! NEW MYSTERIES!

Captain Pryde and the Marauders are rededicating themselves to rescuing mutants, wherever they may be, and no matter how dangerous the odds against them are. But Captain Pryde's crew is not yet complete! Against her better judgment, Pryde comes face-to-face with the final Marauder: Cassandra Nova! One of the most infamous villains in mutant history might be the Marauders' only chance to unravel a mystery stretching two billion years into the past!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

DEMON DAYS: BLOOD FEUD #1

PEACH MOMOKO (W) • PEACH MOMOKOI (A/C)

Design Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

Variant Cover by ADI GRANOV

Variant Cover by BJÖRN BARENDS

Variant Cover by MIKE DEL MUNDO

Variant Cover by BILL SIENKIEWICZ

Variant Cover by SKOTTIE YOUNG

Variant Cover by GURIHIRU

THE FINAL CHAPTER OF THE DEMON DAYS SAGA!

At the end of the road, Mariko Yashida finally meets the one who's been hunting her: a silver-clad swordswoman named Ogin, who's also Mariko's sister! Will Mariko have to cross blades with her own flesh and blood, or will Ogin's giant, green bodyguard smash Mariko to pieces first? The stakes are high and the emotions are higher in this epic conclusion to the DEMON DAYS SAGA by STORMBREAKER PEACH MOMOKO!

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

WOLVERINE: PATCH #1 (OF 5)

LARRY HAMA (W) • ANDREA DI VITO (A) • Cover by GEOFF SHAW

Variant Cover by DAN JURGENS

Variant Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR.

VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

RETURN TO MADRIPOOR WITH THE MAN CALLED PATCH!

ALL-NEW action, intrigue and espionage awaits you as legendary creator Larry Hama returns with a story set before his original run on WOLVERINE! The mutant known as LOGAN has made a name for himself on the mysterious island of MADRIPOOR, where the locals know him as PATCH. From their haunt at the PRINCESS BAR, what starts as a simple recon mission lands PATCH and ARCHIE knee-deep in a paramilitary struggle that will surface some SURPRISE REVELATIONS and characters!

And is that NICK FURY, DIRECTOR OF S.H.I.E.L.D.? Yes, two patches for the price of one! A must-have for long-standing readers, and a welcome entry point for new readers of WOLVERINE!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

CAPTAIN CARTER #1 (OF 5)

JAMIE MCKELVIE (W) • MARIKA CRESTA (A)

Cover by JAMIE MCKELVIE

DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY JAMIE MCKELVIE

HEADSHOT VARIANT COVER BY TODD NAUCK

WOMEN'S HISTORY MONTH VARIANT COVER BY SARA PICHELLI

INFINITY SAGA PHASE 2 VARIANT COVER BY DECLAN SHALVEY

CARNAGE FOREVER VARIANT COVER BY JEN BARTEL

Marvel Studios' Animation Variant COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

WOMAN OUT OF TIME?

A reality where Agent Peggy Carter took the Super-Soldier Serum is turned upside down when the World War II hero is pulled from the ice where she was lost in action decades before.

Peggy struggles to find her footing in a modern world that's gotten a lot more complicated – cities are louder, technology is smarter and enemies wear friendly faces. Everyone with an agenda wants Captain Carter on their side, but what does Peggy want? And will she have time to figure it out when mysterious forces are already gunning for her?

Prolific comics creator and designer Jamie McKelvie teams with rising star Marika Cresta to tell an unforgettable Captain Carter story for a modern age.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

CARNAGE #1

RAM V (W) • FRANCESCO MANNA (A) • Cover by Kendrik "kunkka" Lim

VARIANT COVER BY SIMONE BIANCHI

VARIANT COVER BY BRYAN HITCH

VARIANT COVER BY DAN PANOSIAN

VARIANT COVER BY RON LIM

VARIANT COVER BY PAULO SIQUIERA

VARIANT COVER BY MARK BAGLEY

VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

THE BLOODCURDLING CARNAGE SERIES YOU'VE BEEN WAITING FOR!

RAM V has carved a perfect home for himself in the symbiote corner of the Marvel U, and in this all-new ongoing series starring Venom's most notorious offspring, that corner is about to get a little bit bigger…and bloodier! After the revelations of CARNAGE FOREVER, and in a year that's set to be a celebration of all things CARNAGE, this is one symbiote story you cannot afford to miss!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

VENOM: LETHAL PROTECTOR #1 (OF 5)

DAVID MICHELINIE (W) • IVAN FIORELLI (A) • Cover by Paulo Siqueira

VARIANT COVER BY BILL SIENKIEWICZ

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY JOSHUA CASSARA

VARIANT COVER BY DAVID NAKAYAMA

AN EPIC RETURN!

Before Carnage and space gods, clones and toxins, and the revelation that he was a father, Eddie Brock was a down-on-his-luck reporter who had tried to take his own life and been saved by an extraterrestrial alien.

This all-new story set in the character's earliest days welcomes Venom co-creator DAVID MICHELINIE back into the symbiote hive with open arms, as he and rising star IVAN FIORELLI unite to tell a new, horrifying tale that not only revisits the wicked web-slinger's past, but hints at what's to come in his future!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

STRANGE #1

JED MACKAY (W) • MARCELO FERREIRA (A) • Cover by BJÖRN BARENDS

VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

VARIANT COVER BY MAHMUD ASRAR

HIDDEN GEM VARIANT COVER BY FRANK BRUNNER

CARNAGE FOREVER VARIANT COVER BY TBA

VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

A NEW SORCERER SUPREME RISES!

Doctor Strange is dead! And a new Sorcerer Supreme has taken the title, or should we say Sorceress? Haunted by her recently returned memories, Clea longs to bring Stephen Strange back from the dead! But when a mysterious group attacks the magical realm, Clea must rise to the duties of Sorcerer Supreme. For she is now the sole protector of Earth against magical threats. Don't miss the twists and turns as Jed MacKay continues the story from DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE with artist Marcelo Ferreira (THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN)!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

PUNISHER #1

JASON AARON (W) • JESÚS SAIZ & PAUL AZACETA (A) • Cover by JESÚS SAIZ

Variant Cover by JEN BARTEL

Variant Cover by GORAN PARLOV

Variant Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR.

Variant Cover by ERNANDA SOUZA

Variant Cover by BENJAMIN SU

TIMELESS VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

TIMELESS VIRGIN SKETCH VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

Spoiler Variant Cover ALSO AVAILABLE

WILL THE PUNISHER'S WAR END?

Born of tragedy. Devoted to war. Unstoppable in his rage. As the Punisher, Frank Castle has become the most accomplished killer the world has ever seen. Now it's time for him to face his true destiny. What shocking secret from Frank's past will convince him to take the reins of the Marvel Universe's most notorious clan of assassins? And once Frank becomes the warlord of the deadly ninjas of the Hand, will it also mean an end for the Punisher? Or a whole new bloody beginning? Join the superstar team of writer Jason Aaron and artists Jesús Saiz and Paul Azaceta for an epic exploration of the dark and violent past and inevitable future of one of Marvel's most iconic characters.

48 PGS./Parental Advisory …$5.99

WHAT IF…MILES MORALES #1 (OF 5)

WHAT IF…MILES MORALES #1 (OF 5)

CODY ZIGLAR (W) • PACO MEDINA (A) • Cover by SARA PICHELLI

DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY IBAN COELLO

VARIANT COVER BY IBAN COELLO

VARIANT COVER BY KAARE ANDREWS

VARIANT COVER BY HUMBERTO RAMOS

VARIANT COVER BY TAURIN CLARKE

VARIANT COVER BY BRIAN STELFREEZE

FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD…

CAPTAIN AMERICA!

What if…Miles Morales had never been bitten by a genetically enhanced spider and became Spider-Man? What if instead…the U.S. government recruited, trained, and granted him incredible powers with the Super-Soldier Serum? What makes Miles a hero no matter the circumstances, no matter the reality?! And are there OTHER super heroes the many Miles of the multiverse might have become instead of Spidey?!

40 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

IRON FIST #2 (OF 5)

ALYSSA WONG (W) • MICHAEL YG (A) • Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

Variant cover by JIM CHEUNG

THE HUNT IS ON!

• As the NEW IRON FIST adjusts to his role, he struggles to handle the WARRING SOURCES of his power!

• Can he find balance before they consume him?

• The answers he seeks may lie at the heart of K'UN-LUN — with the PAST IRON FISTS!

• Meanwhile, DANNY RAND'S hunt for the Mysterious Iron Fist heats up! In order to catch him, Danny will have to cash in a favor...from an old friend!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

GHOST RIDER #2

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • CORY SMITH (A) • Cover by KAEL NGU

VARIANT COVER BY TBA • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

CARNAGE FOREVER VARIANT COVER BY PHILIP TAN

The FBI assigns a team to investigate a recent surge in supernatural activity. A darkness is rising, and their hunt for answers puts them on a collision course with a mysterious, vengeful motorcyclist. Who is this so-called Ghost Rider, and what does he want? They follow rumors. They follow wreckage. And they discover the dark secrets of a roadside motel.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Marvel March 2022 Spider-Man comic books

SPIDER-GWEN: GWENVERSE #2 (OF 5)

TIM SEELEY (W) • JODI NISHIJIMA (A) • Cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA

Homage Variant Cover by GREG LAND Variant Cover by Rian Gonzales • DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

To stop another Gwen Stacy from corrupting the world, Ghost Spider must team up with Thorgwen and travel back in time! But will this new alliance be able to stand against the Super-Soldier might of Captain America Gwen? They will have to try as it looks like she's out for revenge against ANOTHER Gwen Stacy!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SAVAGE SPIDER-MAN #2 (OF 5)

JOE KELLY (W) • GERARDO SANDOVAL (A) • Cover by NICK BRADSHAW

Variant Cover by GERARDO SANDOVAL • Variant Cover by RON LIM

• Spider-Man has gone from "Friendly Neigborhood" to "Terrifying Jungle."

• Peter Parker has been mutated by horrible villains and is being hunted by one of Marvel's greatest villains: Baron Zemo.

• But Peter's fighting back, and he's taken over a tribe of monstrous victims like him. And the power they wield? It's going to be awfully hard to be responsible.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #91

KELLY THOMPSON (W) • SARA PICHELLI (A)

Beyond Board: KELLY THOMPSON, PATRICK GLEASON, SALADIN AHMED, CODY ZIGLAR & ZEB WELLS

Cover by ARTHUR ADAMS • Variant Cover by SARA PICHELLI

VARIANT COVER BY TBA • CARNAGE FOREVER VARIANT COVER BY TBA

• "BEYOND" NEARS ITS END!

• WHAT IS BEHIND DOOR Z?!

• Ben makes his way to the same place Miles Morales was last at, and he is nowhere to be found. Just door after door of true horrors.

• Any door's resident could kill Spider-Man, but Door Z's might just destroy the whole city!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #92

KELLY THOMPSON (W) • SARA PICHELLI (A)

Beyond Board: CODY ZIGLAR, KELLY THOMPSON, SALADIN AHMED, ZEB WELLS

& PATRICK GLEASON

Cover by ARTHUR ADAMS • Variant Cover by SARA PICHELLI

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

• WHAT HAPPENED TO THE LIZARD?! And what could he (or more accurately, it, after recent ASM events) possibly have to do with what has been battering Ben Reilly around?

• Only one issue to go, so you know, BIG STUFF IS HAPPENING HERE!!!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #92.BEY

SALADIN AHMED, ZEB WELLS & CODY ZIGLAR • LUIGI ZAGARIA (A)

Beyond Board: CODY ZIGLAR, PATRICK GLEASON, ZEB WELLS, KELLY THOMPSON, & SALADIN AHMED • Cover by MARK BAGLEY

Variant Cover by CHRIS BRUNNER • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

• As "Beyond" nears the end, all the chickens are coming home to roost…

• Wait, did someone just call Monica Rambeau a CHICKEN?! Don't let her hear you say that. But do pick up this book to see why!

• Don't miss this essential chapter with Monica and so much more!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #93

ZEB WELLS (W) • PATRICK GLEASON (A)

Beyond Board: ZEB WELLS, SALADIN AHMED, CODY ZIGLAR, KELLY THOMPSON & PATRICK GLEASON

Cover by ARTHUR ADAMS • VARIANT COVER BY GERARDO SANDOVAL

Variant Cover by PATRICK GLEASON • VARIANT COVER BY MARK BAGLEY

• THE BIG FINALE OF "BEYOND"!!!

• SPIDER-MAN VS. SPIDER-MAN! You may surprise yourself with who you're rooting for.

• Don't miss the conclusion to one of the most surprising Spider-Stories of the past decade.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #36

SALADIN AHMED (W) • CHRIS ALLEN (A)

Cover by TAURIN CLARKE • Variant Cover by GUILE SHARP

CARNAGE FOREVER VARIANT COVER BY TBA

MILLIONS OF MILES FROM HOME!

• MILES and SHIFT are LOST IN THE MULTIVERSE, and thanks to the Assessor--it could be a one-way trip!

• Miles will risk everything to find his SHHH SPOILERS!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

VENOM #6

RAM V (W) • BRYAN HITCH (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY CARLOS MAGNO

VARIANT COVER BY MARK BAGLEY • VARIANT COVER BY ADAM HUGHES

"DESTRUCTION" BEGINS HERE!

Dylan Brock is in the fight of his life — and he may be in it alone! As he and the VENOM symbiote continue to learn to live together without Eddie Brock, the LIFE FOUNDATION has activated a deadly new operative named the SPEARHEAD! Dylan and Venom aren't the only ones dead in his sights — every single symbiote they (and YOU!) have ever known and cared about is as well!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

BEN REILLY: SPIDER-MAN #3 (OF 5)

J.M. DEMATTEIS (W) • DAVID BALDEÓN (A)

Cover by STEVE SKROCE

Variant Cover by DAN JURGENS • Variant Cover by DECLAN SHALVEY

ENSNARED BY DOCTOR OCTOPUS!

• Jealousy strikes as Carolyn Trainer takes her anger out on Spider-Man!

• But who's REALLY behind this cavalcade of villains?

• And is Ben ready to face that truth?

• Find out as J.M. DEMATTEIS and DAVID BALDEÓN bring the action – and heart! – you know and love in a Spidey story!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

SILK #3

EMILY KIM (W) • TAKESHI MIYAZAWA (A) • Cover by INHYUK LEE

Variant Cover by DIKE RUAN

CARNAGE FOREVER VARIANT COVER BY INHYUK LEE

SOMETHING WICKED THIS WAY COMES!

• A powerful, ancient witch is draining the life force out of young people!

• Silk has to figure out how to stop her before she claims another victim.

• But Silk doesn't know that SHE is the witch's next target!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #238 FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by ROGER STERN

Penciled by JOHN ROMITA JR.

Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR. & JOHN ROMITA SR.

From the shadow of evil past comes a terrifying new foe! When a bank robber flees from Spider-Man and disappears into the sewers, he finds the long-hidden secret hideout of the wall-crawler's one-time arch-enemy: the Green Goblin! Norman Osborn's secrets could be worth more than the contents of any bank vault — and soon, a shadowy figure takes possession of the costume, the weapons and, of course, the jet-glider! But this mystery menace can't resist putting his own horrific spin on the pernicious persona. The Green Goblin is no more — in his place now stands the Hobgoblin! And so begins one of the most acclaimed Spidey epics of all, courtesy of writer Roger Stern and legendary father-and-son artistic team of John Romita Sr. and John Romita Jr.! It's one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

SPIDER-WOMAN #21

KARLA PACHECO (W) • PERE PÉREZ (A) • Cover by JUNGGEUN YOON

Variant Cover by PERE PÉREZ

CARNAGE FOREVER VARIANT COVER BY DAVID NAKAYAMA

• Spider-Woman's Rogues' Gallery has been slowly being pumped up over the last year and a half, and it's all led to this: • THE ANTI-ARACH-9 are here, and Jess and everyone she loves are in serious trouble!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Marvel March 2022 Elektra and Devil's Reign comic books

ELEKTRA: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD #4 (OF 4)

Peach momoko, kevin eastman & ann nocenti (W)

peach momoko, Kevin Eastman & more! (A) • Cover by peach momoko, VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO • VARIANT COVER BY KEVIN EASTMAN

Elektra Natchios is the baddest assassin in the Marvel Universe, but some of Mighty Marveldom's best creators are going to challenge her. From three of comics' most prolific creators comes one of the most brutal and beautiful issues in Elektra's history!

FIRST! Marvel legend ANN NOCENTI returns to Hell's Kitchen to tell an all-new tale pitting Elektra against the one and only TYPHOID MARY!

THEN! Kevin Eastman's fondness for the Marvel U is the stuff of legend! Here he gets to turn Hell's Kitchen into his playground, and the results are as radical as you'd expect! Cowabunga! Let's get pizza!

AND! Peach Momoko spins an all-new tale set in the world of DEMON DAYS, introducing an ALL-NEW vision of Elektra! As elegant and deadly as ever, but seen through Peach's prolific eye, this first appearance is one you won't want to miss!

40 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

DEVIL'S REIGN #5 (OF 6)

CHIP ZDARSKY (W) • MARCO CHECCHETTO (A/C)

Connecting Variant Cover by MARK BAGLEY • VARIANT COVER BY RON LIM

As smart and ruthless as Wilson Fisk may be, he's chosen to enlist the aid of some of the most reprehensible, dangerous and bloodthirsty criminals the Marvel Universe has to offer! He's been able to keep them on a short leash out of fear for weeks. IN THIS ISSUE — that fear runs out! Fisk's lackeys aren't scared of ANYTHING anymore, even him — and ALL OF NEW YORK is left to pay the price!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

DEVIL'S REIGN #6 (OF 6)

CHIP ZDARSKY (W) • MARCO CHECCHETTO (A/C)

Connecting Variant Cover by MARK BAGLEY

VARIANT COVER BY PAULO SIQUIERA • SPOILER VARIANT COVER BY JULIAN TOTINO TEDESCO

Wilson Fisk's hubris as mayor of New York has cast the city in the waiting arms of a cadre of dangerous and deadly super villains! Worse still, Fisk's vendetta against the heroes who have stood against him for so long has left the city defenseless. You may think you've heard a tale like this before, but there will be no last minute bargains struck between Fisk and the heroes, no truce to stop the fighting and no mutual parting of the ways. Just blood, sweat and tears! Trust us, True Believer, you have NO IDEA what's coming — or the effect it will have on the Marvel Universe!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$5.99

DEVIL'S REIGN: SUPERIOR FOUR #3 (OF 3)

ZAC THOMPSON (W) • DAVIDE TINTO (A)

Cover by IVAN SHAVRIN

VARIANT COVER BY MARIA WOLF

THE FANTASTIC FOUR ARE NO MORE... LONG LIVE THE SUPERIOR FOUR!

Stranded in the Multiverse, Otto Octavius must swallow his pride and submit to a truly inferior creature in order to be saved. Now only one question remains: Can he regain the trust of the SUPERIOR FOUR and repair the fabric of the Multiverse without erasing himself from existence in the process?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

DEVIL'S REIGN: VILLAINS FOR HIRE #3 (OF 3)

CLAY MCLEOD CHAPMAN (W)

MANUEL GARCIA (A)

Cover by SKAN

VARIANT COVER BY DAVID NAKAYAMA

As Wilson Fisk's city descends into all-out chaos, the Thunderbolts are the only law left on the streets! But some of these 'Bolts are only interested in serving and protecting themselves, and where others see chaos and fear, they see OPPORTUNITY! CASH TO BE MADE! SKULLS TO BE CRACKED!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

DEVIL'S REIGN: MOON KNIGHT #1

JED MACKAY (W) • FEDERICO SABBATINI (A) • Cover by ROD REIS

Variant Cover by Leinil Francis Yu

After being arrested by the Thunderbolts as part of WILSON FISK'S crackdown on costumed heroes, MOON KNIGHT is now a prisoner in the high-tech Myrmidon. Surrounded by hostile guards and many of the very criminals he helped put away, MARC SPECTOR must fight for his survival. But Moon Knight's quest for justice doesn't end just because of a little light incarceration…

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

DEVIL'S REIGN: X-MEN #3 (OF 3)

Gerry Duggan (W) • PHIL NOTO (A/C)

variant cover by Gerald Parel

KING TAKES QUEEN!

Emma Frost has taken on many opponents as the White Queen, but this time, she may have bitten off more than she can chew. As Kingpin's plans unfold, forget Krakoa — can Emma even protect herself?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

DAREDEVIL: WOMAN WITHOUT FEAR #3 (OF 3)

CHIP ZDARSKY (W)

RAFAEL DE LATORRE (A)

Cover by CHRIS BACHALO

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER

BY CARMEN CARNERO

Elektra Natchios has sworn a vow to never take a life as long as she wears the DAREDEVIL cowl, but battered, bruised and with her back to the wall, will she be strong enough to keep it? If she is, will she be strong enough to survive the consequences of mercy?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Marvel March 2022 X-Men comic books

X-CELLENT #2

PETER MILLIGAN (W) • MICHAEL ALLRED (A/C)

Variant Cover BY GEOFF SHAW

• There is discourse among the X-CELLENT members!

• And as their quest for fame continues, a spot has just opened up on the team.

• But will this addition to the group lead them to superstardom?

• Let's hope their followers think so.

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

SABRETOOTH #2 (OF 5)

VICTOR LAVALLE (W) • LEONARD KIRK (A) • Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

Variant cover by Dustin Weaver

MAN IN THE BOX!

Professor X promised there would be no prisons on Krakoa. Sabretooth was the first in the hole, but now he welcomes five more mutants to his own private hell. What laws did they break? Are they ready for what they'll find? No. No, they're not.

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

X-MEN #9

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • Javier Pina (A) • Cover by Pepe Larraz

Trading Card Variant Cover by Russell Dauterman

Promo Variant Cover by Leinil FRANCIS Yu • CARNAGE FOREVER Variant Cover by TBA

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY NATACHA BUSTOS

The Quiet Council of Krakoa. The Great Ring of Arakko. The Central Column of Orchis. Three ruling bodies, all about to make vital decisions that will affect their people for years to come…and the X-Men are caught in the cross fire.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

X-FORCE ANNUAL #1

NADIA SHAMMAS (W) • Rafael Pimentel (A)

Cover by TAURIN CLARKE • Variant Cover by FRANCESCO MOBILI

MISSION FOR MUTANTKIND!

X-FORCE operates on the fringes of Krakoan society, undertaking the covert ops and dirty jobs the X-MEN can't handle. So who better a target for enemies of mutantkind? ORCHIS makes their deadly move, as WOLVERINE, DOMINO and KID OMEGA are lured into a death trap designed to alter the mutants' destiny! The next wave of X-FORCE adventures begins — and possibly ENDS — here!

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Parental Advisory …$4.99

Marvel March 2022 Marvel comic books

RECKONING WAR: TRIAL OF THE WATCHER #1

DAN SLOTT (W) • JAVIER RODRÍGUEZ (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY PHIL NOTO

CARNAGE FOREVER VARIANT COVER BY JAVIER RODRÍGUEZ

VARIANT COVER BY RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

• In all of the Multiverse, there is only one "What If" world that Uatu has avoided watching – one "What If" that he never wished to see.

• And now it will be revealed – The story that could damn him for all time...and a revelation that could change everything in this universe.

• Guest starring the Fantastic Four, Galactus and the Silver Surfer.

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

FANTASTIC FOUR #41

DAN SLOTT (W) • RACHAEL STOTT (A) • Cover by CARLOS PACHECO

X-Gwen Variant Cover by RICKIE YAGAWA

BLACK HISTORY MONTH VARIANT COVER BY JOSHUA "SWAY" SWABY CONCEPT ART VARIANT COVER BY R.B. SILVA

"WILL YOU WATCH AS OUR UNIVERSE BURNS?"

• The Human Torch is a planet's only hope for surviving Annihilus.

• The Invisible Woman is missing.

• Mister Fantastic, the Thing, She-Hulk and Jack of Hearts face a foe who is predestined to slay one of them.

• The most destructive force in history and the time before time is reawakening.

• And if the Multiverse is to survive, today is the day all of the Watchers must break their most sacred oath.

• Guest-starring the Silver Surfer, Thor and Doctor Doom.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

FANTASTIC FOUR #42

FANTASTIC FOUR #42

DAN SLOTT (W) • RACHAEL STOTT (A) • COVER BY CAFU

CONCEPT ART VARIANT COVER BY R.B. SILVA

CARNAGE FOREVER VARIANT COVER BY MIKE ALLRED

"Brother Against Brother"

• One of the most pivotal planets in the Marvel Universe faces imminent destruction.

• Jennifer Walters, the Sensational SHE-HULK, finally learns her part in this chaos.

• And in the middle of all of this carnage, two lifelong friends will have a battle to the death – prepare yourself for THE THING versus MISTER FANTASTIC!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

HULK GRAND DESIGN: MONSTER #1

HULK GRAND DESIGN: MONSTER #1

JIM RUGG (W) • JIM RUGG (A/C)

Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

Variant Cover by ED PISKOR

Variant Cover by Marcos Martin

The acclaimed Grand Design franchise continues! Writer/artist Jim Rugg follows in the tradition of Ed Piskor and Tom Scioli by unfurling the full saga of THE INCREDIBLE HULK, from the very beginning to the present! Witness the biggest moments in the Hulk's history through the eyes of a single visionary storyteller!

48 PGS./Rated T …$5.99

MAESTRO: WORLD WAR M #2 (OF 5)

MAESTRO: WORLD WAR M #2 (OF 5)

PETER DAVID (W) • GERMÁN PERALTA (A)

Cover by CARLOS PACHECO • Variant Cover by INHYUK LEE

BATTLE AT PACIFICA!

The Maestro is out for revenge against those who attacked him, which has led him straight to the bottom of the Pacific Ocean, right into the underwater city ruled by the Sub-Mariner, Namor! But the Maestro might be outmatched…or, more likely, out-limbed.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

HULK #5

HULK #5

DONNY CATES (W) • RYAN OTTLEY (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY Pepe Larraz

CARNAGE FOREVER VARIANT COVER BY JONBOY MEYERS

"SMASHSTRONAUT" part 5 of 6!

• As President Thunderbolt Ross rains down gamma-irradiated hell, Bruce Banner's Starship Hulk experiment faces its toughest field test yet – this time, it might crack under the pressure.

• Bruce Banner thinks his control over the Hulk is now absolute…but what if he's wrong?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

AVENGERS #54

AVENGERS #54

JASON AARON (W) • JUAN FRIGERI (A) • COVER BY JAVIER GARRÓN

INFINITY SAGA PHASE 2 VARIANT COVER BY DAVID NAKAYAMA

CARNAGE FOREVER VARIANT COVER BY GREG SMALLWOOD

DEADPOOL 30TH VARIANT COVER BY ROB LIEFELD • FORESHADOW VARIANT COVER BY TBA

Doctor Doom and his Multiversal Masters of Evil have come hunting Deathloks. And now there's only one Deathlok left, trapped inside the rubble of a besieged Avengers Mountain. Just in time for a new group of Avengers to rise from the ruins, with new members and at least one Avenger having been wildly transformed. And just who is the cosmic general who commands the Deathloks, the mysterious Avenger Prime?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

AVENGERS FOREVER #4

AVENGERS FOREVER #4

JASON AARON (W) • JIM TOWE (A) • COVER BY AARON KUDER

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY R.B. SILVA

INFINITY SAGA PHASE 2 VARIANT COVER BY SKAN

CARNAGE FOREVER VARIANT COVER BY STEPHANIE HANS

THE RETURN OF THE GODDESSES OF THUNDER!

Atli, Ellisiv and Frigg are the granddaughters of Old King Thor, last seen during the end of Jason Aaron's landmark THOR run. Now the Goddesses of Thunder are back, sailing the wild cosmic seas, chasing the thunder that echoes across universes…and hunting for fallen hammers.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

CAPTAIN AMERICA/IRON MAN #5 (OF 5)

CAPTAIN AMERICA/IRON MAN #5 (OF 5)

DEREK LANDY (W) • ANGEL UNZUETA (A) • Cover by ALEX ROSS

INFINITY SAGA PHASE 2 VARIANT COVER BY VALERIO SCHITI

CARNAGE FOREVER VARIANT COVER BY KENDRIK "kunkka" LIM

The time for the final showdown has come, but nothing is as it seems. As Captain America and Iron Man race to stop the cataclysm that Veronica Eden has put in motion, they realize that they may have missed a few red flags elsewhere…and an innocent person is about to pay the price.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

WOMEN OF MARVEL #1

WOMEN OF MARVEL #1

CHARLIE JANE ANDERS, MIRKA ANDOLFO, JORDIE BELLAIRE, RHIANNA PRATCHETT, PREETI CHHIBBER AND MORE! (W)

ZOE THOROGOOD, JEN BARTEL, MARGUERITE SAUVAGE AND MORE! (A) • Cover by MIRKA ANDOLFO

Variant cover by ERNANDA SOUZA • Variant cover by AUDREY MOK

Variant cover by LAUREN A. BROWN • Variant cover by ASHLEY WITTER

CELEBRATE THE PHENOMENAL WOMEN OF MARVEL WITH TALES SPUN FROM THE GREATEST MINDS IN COMICS!

The talented women creators who have made Marvel the powerhouse that it is take on fan-favorite female characters within the Marvel Universe. From seasoned veterans to up-and-coming talent, this cast of writers and artists gives their own spin on beloved heroines, showing the fire, mystery, grace and joy that makes them phenomenal women. With superstar creators Charlie Jane Anders, Mirka Andolfo, Jordie Bellaire and many more, this issue is another must-have from the Voices pull list!

56 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$5.99

SHE-HULK #3

SHE-HULK #3

RAINBOW ROWELL (W) • ROGÊ ANTÔNIO (A) • Cover by JEN BARTEL

WOMEN'S HISTORY VARIANT COVER BY JAN BAZALDUA • CARNAGE FOREVERVARIANT COVER BY SKAN

• Jack of Hearts is back, and it's up to She-Hulk to help him figure out why.

• But Jack may be the key to figuring out something that has been chasing her since 1989.

• In the meantime – A SMASHING RETURN! GUEST STARS! AND THE FUNNIEST, SEXIEST BOOK ON THE STANDS!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

DARK AGES #6 (OF 6)

DARK AGES #6 (OF 6)

TOM TAYLOR (W) • IBAN COELLO (A/C) • Variant Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

VARIANT COVER BY STEPHANIE HANS

VARIANT COVER BY MAHMUD ASRAR

• All the sacrifices made on the day the world went dark could be for nothing if Apocalypse has his way.

• Some of the greatest minds on the planet have been enslaved by the tyrant and are working on a plan that could end in annihilation.

• Will our heroes, fighting for their loved ones and lost ones, be able to stop Apocalypse and his forces, or could the world end again?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

ETERNALS #10

ETERNALS #10

KIERON GILLEN (W) • ESAD RIBIC (A/C) • Variant Cover by RIAN GONZALES

CARNAGE FOREVER VARIANT COVER BY KYLE HOTZ

FORESHADOW VARIANT COVER BY TBA

The Eternals are on a pilgrimage together. Well, depends on who you ask — for it's not so much a pilgrimage...and more like breaking and entering into Avengers Mountain. But what the Avengers don't know won't hurt them…right?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SILVER SURFER: REBIRTH #3 (OF 5)

SILVER SURFER: REBIRTH #3 (OF 5)

RON MARZ (W) • RON LIM (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY DAVID TALASKI

CARNAGE FOREVER VARIANT COVER BY PAOLO SIQUEIRA

The Silver Surfer has stumbled into a reality with a blast from the past. Master and servant are reunited, and it's not going to be a happy one.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

IRON MAN #18

IRON MAN #18

CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL (W) • IBRAIM ROBERSON (A) • Cover by ALEX ROSS

VARIANT COVER BY INHYUK LEE

CARNAGE FOREVER VARIANT COVER BYJEFF JOHNSON

INFINITY SAGA PHASE 2 VARIANT COVER BY ALEXANDER LOZANO

Iron Man finally realizes that after all is said and done…he's become worse than Korvac. And perhaps it's time for Tony Stark to finally lay down his godlike powers and embrace his humanity. But if he does so, will he stand one shred of a chance against a cosmically enraged Korvac, or will he be destroyed like the small, armored bag of blood, flesh and bones he has once again become? David faces off against Goliath in this penultimate issue of the BOOKS OF KORVAC!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

MOON KNIGHT #9

MOON KNIGHT #9

JED MACKAY (W) • ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO (A) • Cover by CORY SMITH

VARIANT COVER BY MARTIN SIMMONDS • CARNAGE FOREVER VARIANT COVER BY DAN PANOSIAN

Mazes have one of two purposes: to keep people out or to keep people in. An unnatural labyrinth has swallowed up people under Moon Knight's protection — but how do you fight a maze? How do you kill a labyrinth? And will Moon Knight emerge victorious, or will his body and mind be broken by the Fifth Floor?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

BLACK PANTHER LEGENDS #4 (of 4)

BLACK PANTHER LEGENDS #4 (of 4)

TOCHI ONYEBUCHI (W)

Setor Fiadzigbey (A)

Cover by Jahnoy Lindsay

VARIANT COVER BY Juni Ba

BLACK HISTORY MONTH VARIANT

COVER BY JOSHUA "SWAY" SWABY THE BLACK PANTHER TAKES ON THE FANTASTIC FOUR!

T'Challa has ascended the throne, but is still faced with the choice his father tried to make: keep Wakanda closed off and safe, or open up and offer aid to the rest of the world? As a test case, he invites the Fantastic Four to Wakanda, and ends up needing their help to battle a now-super-powered Klaw as he tries again to infiltrate the country and steal the it's precious vibranium for himself. Can the Black Panther defeat Klaw for good this time? Don't miss the finale of the new origin story by the New York Times bestselling team, Tochi Onyebuchi and Setor Fiadzigbey!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

HAWKEYE: KATE BISHOP #5 (of 5)

HAWKEYE: KATE BISHOP #5 (of 5)

MARIEKE NIJKAMP (W) • ENID BALÁM (A)

Cover by JAHNOY LINDSAY

Variant Cover by Rickie Yagawa

WINDOW SHADES VARIANT COVER

BY JORGE FORNÉS

It all comes down to this! Kate, Susan and Lucky have to shut down Resort Chapiteau once and for all, and to do that, they have to follow the Circus of Crime into the very last place Kate ever wants to go: home. Don't miss this fantastic Hawkeye finale – you will have such a good time!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

BLACK PANTHER #4

BLACK PANTHER #4

JOHN RIDLEY (W) • JUANN CABAL (A) • Cover by ALEX ROSS

Variant Cover by STEPHANIE HANS • X-Gwen Variant Cover by PHIL NOTO

Stormbreakers Variant Cover by JOSHUA CASSARA

"THE LONG SHADOW" PART 4

Shuri's life hangs in the balance, and with T'Challa off-planet, things are not looking good! But before T'Challa can help his sister…the truth will finally come out. Has the assassin's ringleader finally been caught?!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

MS. MARVEL: BEYOND THE LIMIT #4 (of 5)

MS. MARVEL: BEYOND THE LIMIT #4 (of 5)

SAMIRA AHMED (W) • ANDRÉS GENOLET (A)

Cover by MASHAL AHMED

Variant Cover by Dike Ruan

Qarin is a girl who crash-landed on Earth and started to take over Kamala Khan's life — but who is she really? How did she get her new doppelganger powers? Why does she want revenge on Kamala? And can Ms. Marvel stop her before it's too late?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99



THE THING #5 (OF 6)

THE THING #5 (OF 6)

WALTER MOSLEY (W) • TOM REILLY (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY DAN PANOSIAN

"THE NEXT BIG THING" CONTINUES!

What began as just a simple altercation in Manhattan has now spiraled into a cosmic showdown on the moon, as the Thing faces off with a trio of familiar villainous faces from the past! And should he win out, the greatest and most implacable enemy of all is waiting for him in the wings! There's drama, action, romance, revelations, surprises and excitement as Walter Mosley and Tom Reilly's epic adventure reaches its penultimate issue!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SHANG-CHI #10

SHANG-CHI #10

GENE LUEN YANG (W) • MARCUS TO (A) • Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

Variant Cover by CREEES LEE

CARNAGE FOREVER VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

Shang-Chi's family is in pieces, but when the going gets tough, family sticks together. It's time for the family to reunite…and that means everybody! For the only way to protect each other from certain death is together! But will Shang-Chi's siblings be able to forgive him and forget the past?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

BLACK WIDOW #15

BLACK WIDOW #15

KELLY THOMPSON (W) • ELENA CASAGRANDE (A)

Cover by ADAM HUGHES

Variant Cover by W. SCOTT FORBES

X-GWEN VARIANT COVER

BY KAARE ANDREWS

VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

WINDOW SHADE VARIANT COVER BY JORGE FORNÉS

The bloody conclusion to "Die by the Blade"!

Guns. Explosives. Widow's bites. Good old-fashioned hand-to-hand. Natasha Romanoff is an expert in just about every form of combat known to humankind…and it's not enough. The Living Blade will not let his quarry escape this time. San Francisco's golden gates slam shut for the superspy as Kelly Thompson and Elena Casagrande deliver another stunning visual feast in their Eisner-winning epic!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

CAPTAIN MARVEL #37

CAPTAIN MARVEL #37

KELLY THOMPSON (W) • JULIUS OHTA (A)

Cover by R.B. SILVA

Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

X-GWEN VARIANT COVER BY RIAN GONZALES

THE STARS THEY WERE MEANT TO BE!

After the brutal fight in "Last of the Marvels," Carol Danvers deserves a break — and so does fellow "Marvel" Monica Rambeau. But with [REDACTED] loose on Earth, the heroes have no time to breathe. There's no telling what this new force in the universe will do next. A perfect jumping-on point in the longest Captain Marvel run yet!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

THOR #23

THOR #23

DONNY CATES (W) • NIC KLEIN (A/C)

INFINITY SAGA PHASE 2 VARIANT COVER BY RYAN STEGMAN

CARNAGE FOREVER VARIANT COVER BY RAHZZAH

WOMEN'S HISTORY MONTH VARIANT COVER BY TBA

"GOD OF HAMMERS" PART 5 of 5!

It's the final chapter in Thor's brutal war against the God of Hammers, and after a horrific and tragic loss, Thor is more determined than ever to finish the fight, once and for all. But can he triumph without Mjolnir at his side?

Either way, by issue's end, Thor's life will be irrevocably changed!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

STRANGE ACADEMY #17

STRANGE ACADEMY #17

SKOTTIE YOUNG (W) • HUMBERTO RAMOS (A/C)

Character Spotlight Variant Cover

by Arthur Adams

CARNAGE FOREVER VARIANT COVER

BY PEACH MOMOKO

CAREFUL WHAT YOU WISH FOR!

• An ancient evil — Gaslamp — has targeted Strange Academy – but what is this creature really after?

• Calvin's caught in this mess, and he could lose everything.

• Using magic always has a cost, and Strange Academy's been racking up a gnarly bill – but when will that bill finally come due?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

THE MARVELS #9

THE MARVELS #9

KURT BUSIEK (W) • YILDIRAY CINAR (A)

Cover by ALEX ROSS

VARIANT COVER BY KAARE ANDREWS

Years ago, the war in Siancong ended, in a shattering, emotionally wrenching disaster that few remember. And today, all the secrets buried from then have come alive to menace the present. What drew the Marvels to Siancong? What drove them out? And what was behind it all? The Avengers, Lady Lotus and more star in the earth-shaking climax of a conflict that never truly died — one that sends the present-day story barreling toward its fateful climax.

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

ALIEN #10

ALIEN #10

PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON (W) • SALVADOR LARROCA (A) • Cover by MARC ASPINALL

Variant Cover by Dan Panosian

Variant Cover by Junggeun Yoon

• The Spinners community has been decimated by the Xenomorphs.

• There's only a handful of survivors left.

• Will they make it to sanctuary?

• And what new terrifying type of Xenomorph awaits them?

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

KING CONAN #4 (OF 6)

KING CONAN #4 (OF 6)

JASON AARON (W) • MAHMUD ASRAR (A/C)

Variant Cover by DECLAN SHALVEY

FATHER VS. SON!

• CONAN fought his way to the crown of Aquilonia…but the most difficult battle is yet to come!

• Yes, it's KING CONAN versus CONAN II, A.K.A. CONN, in a duel that will change the course of the Hyborian Age!

• Plus: The sinister hand of THOTH-AMON enters the fray – is he truly the foe Conan has believed him to be all these decades?

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

Marvel March 2022 Star Wars comic books

STAR WARS: CRIMSON REIGN #3 (OF 5)

STAR WARS: CRIMSON REIGN #3 (OF 5)

CHARLES SOULE (W) • STEVEN CUMMINGS (A) • Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

Variant cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA

Connecting Variant Cover by ARIO ANINDITO

Warriors of Dawn Variant Cover by VALERIO GIANGIORDANO

Sabacc Card Variant Cover by DAVID LOPEZ

Syndicate Variant Cover by KHOI PHAM

Knights of Dawn Variant Cover by RAHZZAH

Enemies of Dawn Variant Cover by CLAYTON CRAIN

ODYSSEY OF THE ARCHIVIST!

• LADY QI'RA'S ultimate plan to reshape the galaxy continues as we focus on one of her most key operatives – the mysterious SAVA MADELIN SUN, former expert in the DARK SIDE OF THE FORCE, now known only as THE ARCHIVIST.

• Qi'ra has given this woman a crucial task and put all the resources of CRIMSON DAWN at her disposal. The Archivist's search will find answers to mysteries at the very heart of the EMPIRE'S formation…

• …and the ultimate fall of THE JEDI ORDER.

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

STAR WARS: HAN SOLO & CHEWBACCA #1

STAR WARS: HAN SOLO & CHEWBACCA #1

MARC GUGGENHEIM (W) • DAVID MESSINA(A) • Cover by ALEX MALEEV

Variant cover by ADAM HUGHES

Variant cover by PHIL NOTO

Variant cover by DECLAN SHALVEY

NEW ONGOING SERIES – HAN SOLO IS BACK!

But wait! Isn't HAN still frozen in Carbonite? Yes. But you can't keep a good smuggler down. Set a few years before Episode IV: A New Hope, Han, his partner, CHEWBACCA and GREEDO, embark on a heist for JABBA THE HUTT. It's supposed to be an easy job. What could possibly go wrong? Well, for starters, how about a reunion with the very last person Han expected to see? The last page is a jaw-dropper...

40 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

STAR WARS: THE HALCYON LEGACY #3 (OF 5)

STAR WARS: THE HALCYON LEGACY #3 (OF 5)

ETHAN SACKS (W) • WILL SLINEY (A) • Cover by E.M. GIST

Variant Cover by ANNIE WU

Connecting Variant Cover by WILL SLINEY

SPY INTRIGUE IN THE CLONE WARS ERA!

• ANAKIN and PADME are in disguise aboard the HALCYON tracking a senator suspected of having separatist ties!

• But their secret mission will put them on a collision course with ASAJJ VENTRESS!

• And, fifty years later, the ship's crew risks a desperate escape through a deadly solar storm!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

STAR WARS #22

STAR WARS #22

CHARLES SOULE (W) • RAMON ROSANAS (A) • Cover by CARLO PAGULAYAN

Variant cover by ROD REIS • Variant cover by RAHZZAH

ACTION FIGURE VARIANT COVER BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

LUCASFILM 50TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS SPROUSE

THE DAWN ALLIANCE – PART 1 OF 3 "The Last Division"

• The time has come for THE REBEL ALLIANCE fleet to bring its final lost division home…

• …but to do it, LEIA ORGANA, MON MOTHMA and the other Alliance leaders will need to rely on intelligence provided by the notoriously untrustworthy criminal organization CRIMSON DAWN.

• Meanwhile, Starlight Squadron and a group of rogue PATHFINDERS led by KES DAMERON head out on an unauthorized rescue mission to save one of their own...!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #19

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #19

ALYSSA WONG (W) • MINKYU JUNG (A)

Cover by W. SCOTT FORBES

Variant Cover by BABS TARR

LUCASFILM 50TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS SPROUSE

ETERNALLY YOURS!

• The trap has been set! DOCTOR APHRA and SANA STARROS are ready to steal the ASCENDANT'S GREATEST TREASURE!

• But their search for the SPARK ETERNAL will lead them somewhere they never expected...

• ...back to the place where Aphra's archaeological adventures began!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS #21

STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS #21

ETHAN SACKS (W) • PAOLO VILLANELLI (A)

Cover by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

Variant cover by TBA

LUCASFILM 50TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS SPROUSE

T'ONGA'S BOUNTY HUNTERS FACE THEIR

DEADLIEST MISSION YET!

• T'ONGA, BOSSK, TASU LEECH, ZUCKUSS, 4-LOM and LOSHA are plotting to kidnap the leader of a major crime syndicate.

• But is the crew walking into a trap?

• And what is the diabolical DENGAR planning that could jeopardize everything?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #21

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #21

GREG PAK (W) • RAFFAELE IENCO (A) • Cover by PAUL RENAUD

Variant cover by RAFFAELE IENCO

LUCASFILM 50TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS SPROUSE

THE RETURN OF THE HANDMAIDEN!

• A figure terrifyingly close to VADER'S dark heart returns — but with a shocking new allegiance that threatens total chaos!

• The band of heroes who have bound themselves to Vader's cause finally learn the true nature of their new lord.

• And how long can OCHI OF BESTOON keep his desperate secret?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

Marvel March 2022 comic book schedule

On-sale March 2

ALIEN #10

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #91

CARNAGE #1

DAREDEVIL: WOMAN WITHOUT FEAR #3

DEVIL'S REIGN: MOON KNIGHT #1

DEVIL'S REIGN: SUPERIOR FOUR #3

FANTASTIC FOUR #41

MOON KNIGHT #9

STRANGE #1

THE THING #5

WHAT IF...? MILES MORALES #1

X-MEN #9

On-sale March 9

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #92

CAPTAIN CARTER #1

DEMON DAYS: BLOOD FEUD #1

DEVIL'S REIGN #5

ETERNALS #10

HAWKEYE: KATE BISHOP #5

PUNISHER #1

SABRETOOTH #2

STAR WARS: CRIMSON REIGN #3

STAR WARS: HAN SOLO & CHEWBACCA #1

STRANGE ACADEMY #17

THOR #23

VENOM #6

WOMEN OF MARVEL #1

On-sale March 16

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #92.BEY

AVENGERS #54

BEN REILLY: SPIDER-MAN #3

CAPTAIN AMERICA/IRON MAN #5

DEVIL'S REIGN: VILLAINS FOR HIRE #3

GHOST RIDER #2

MS. MARVEL: BEYOND THE LIMIT #4

RECKONING WAR: TRIAL OF THE WATCHER #1

SAVAGE SPIDER-MAN #2

STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS #21

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #19

WOLVERINE: PATCH #1

X LIVES OF WOLVERINE #5

X-CELLENT #2

X-MEN UNLIMITED: LATITUDE #1

On-sale March 23

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #93

AVENGERS FOREVER #4

DEVIL'S REIGN: X-MEN #3

ELEKTRA: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD #4

IRON FIST #2

IRON MAN #18

KING CONAN #4

MAESTRO: WORLD WAR M #2

SHANG-CHI #10

SHE-HULK #3

SPIDER-GWEN: GWENVERSE #2

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #21

VENOM: LETHAL PROTECTOR #1

X DEATHS OF WOLVERINE #5

On-sale March 30

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #238 FACSIMILE EDITION

BLACK PANTHER LEGENDS #4

DARK AGES #6

DEVIL'S REIGN #6

FANTASTIC FOUR #42

HULK #5

HULK: GRAND DESIGN - MONSTER #1

IMMORTAL X-MEN #1

MARAUDERS #1

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #36

SILK #3

SILVER SURFER REBIRTH #3

SPIDER-WOMAN #21

STAR WARS #22

STAR WARS: THE HALCYON LEGACY #3

X-FORCE ANNUAL #1

Marvel March 2022 collections

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC ANDREWS COVER

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC ANDREWS COVER

Written by BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS

Penciled by SARA PICHELLI, CHRIS SAMNEE, DAVID MARQUEZ, PEPE LARRAZ & MORE

Covers by KAARE ANDREWS & SARA PICHELLI

When the Peter Parker of the Ultimate Universe falls, the world needs a Spider-Man — and here comes Miles Morales! But what's the secret behind his powers — and can he master them before the Scorpion strikes? Family life gets complicated as Miles learns the truth about his uncle Aaron, and Captain America comes calling when war breaks out! Miles shares a multiversal meeting of the Spider-Men with the Marvel Universe's Peter Parker, but what tragedy could leave the young hero swearing never to wear the webs again? There'll be familiar faces, heroic allies, deadly menaces, a startling return and a sprinkling of romance in the complete Ultimate Universe adventures of Miles Morales! Collecting ULTIMATE COMICS SPIDER-MAN (2011) #1-28 and #16.1, SPIDER-MEN #1-5, CATACLYSM: ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #1-3, ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN (2014) #200, MILES MORALES: ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #1-12, and material from ULTIMATE FALLOUT #4.

1168 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94571-8

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC PICHELLI COVER [DM ONLY] 1168 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94572-5

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC PICHELLI COVER

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC PICHELLI COVER

Written by BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS & JASON LATOUR

Penciled by SARA PICHELLI, NICO LEON, SZYMON KUDRANSKI, JAN BAZALDUA, ROBBI RODRIGUEZ, MARK BAGLEY & RAMÓN K. PÉREZ

Covers by SARA PICHELLI & PATRICK BROWN

Welcome to the Marvel Universe, Miles Morales! After the dimension-shattering Secret Wars, the Ultimate Spider-Man is starting a new life on a new world! And Miles will have to find his feet quickly when he goes up against one of the biggest bads in the Marvel U! The villainous Black Cat plots to get her claws in this new Spidey, but will Miles find romance with the other-dimensional Spider-Gwen? And Spidey gets caught in the middle when Marvel's heroes square off in a second Civil War! Plus: The secret history of Miles' dad…agent of S.H.I.E.L.D.! Miles and Peter Parker team up to take on a familiar face! And here comes an all-new, all-deadly Sinister Six! Collecting SPIDER-MAN (2016) #1-21 and #234-240, SPIDER-GWEN (2015B) #16-18, SPIDER-MEN II #1-5, and GENERATIONS: MILES MORALES SPIDER-MAN & PETER PARKER SPIDER-MAN.

856 PGS./Rated T …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94573-2

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8



MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC BROWN COVER [DM ONLY]

856 PGS./Rated T …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94574-9

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

X-TREME X-MEN BY CHRIS CLAREMONT OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC LARROCA FIRST ISSUE COVER

X-TREME X-MEN BY CHRIS CLAREMONT OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC LARROCA FIRST ISSUE COVER

Written by CHRIS CLAREMONT

Penciled by SALVADOR LARROCA, TOM DERENICK, KEVIN SHARPE & ARTHUR RANSON

Covers by SALVADOR LARROCA

Extreme challenges demand X-Treme X-Men! The legendary Chris Claremont and fan-favorite artist Salvador Larroca send an elite squad of X-Men on a worldwide hunt for the Books of Destiny — which foretell the future of mutantkind! But when Storm, Beast, Bishop, Psylocke, Rogue, Sage and the new Thunderbird come under attack, one will fall at the hands of the deadly Vargas! Meanwhile, Gambit is accused of a terrible crime, and new mutants emerge just in time to face an invading alien armada! Can the X-Treme team hold back the armies of Khan? Plus: the Reavers, the Shadow King, the Savage Land and a terrifying telepathic threat targets Xavier's School! Collecting UNCANNY X-MEN (1981) #389, X-MEN (1991) #109, X-TREME X-MEN (2001) #1-24 and ANNUAL 2001, X-TREME X-MEN: SAVAGE LAND #1-4, X-TREME X-MEN X-POSÉ #1-2, and material from X-MEN UNLIMITED (1993) #36.

888 PGS./Rated T+ …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94639-5

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8



X-TREME X-MEN BY CHRIS CLAREMONT OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC LARROCA EXPANDED LINEUP COVER [DM ONLY]

888 PGS./Rated T+ …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94640-1

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

AVENGERS VS. X-MEN OMNIBUS HC CHEUNG IRON MAN VS. MAGNETO COVER

AVENGERS VS. X-MEN OMNIBUS HC CHEUNG IRON MAN VS. MAGNETO COVER

Written by BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS, JASON AARON, ED BRUBAKER, MATT FRACTION, JONATHAN HICKMAN, KIERON GILLEN, RICK REMENDER, MARK WAID, CHRISTOS GAGE & MORE

Penciled by JOHN ROMITA JR., OLIVIER COIPEL, ADAM KUBERT, TOM GRUMMETT, TIMOTHY GREEN II, RENATO GUEDES, WALTER SIMONSON, MIKE DEODATO JR., RAFA SANDOVAL, DAVID BALDEÓN, CHRIS BACHALO, NICK BRADSHAW, JORGE MOLINA, GREG LAND, DANIEL ACUÑA & MORE

Covers by JIM CHEUNG

Earth's Mightiest Heroes battle the Children of the Atom in a crossover so huge it calls for Marvel's biggest-ever Omnibus! Get the whole story of the Phoenix Force's return to Earth, an event that kicks off an all-out war between the Avengers and the X-Men! The X-Men see the Phoenix as mutantkind's salvation, and the Avengers consider it a deadly danger. But what happens when five of the X-Men are transformed by the Phoenix and begin to change the world? Collecting AVENGERS VS. X-MEN #0-12; AVX: VS. #1-6; AVENGERS VS. X-MEN: INFINITE #1, #6 and #10; AVENGERS ACADEMY #29-33; SECRET AVENGERS (2010) #26-28; AVENGERS (2010) #25-30; NEW AVENGERS (2010) #24-30; X-MEN LEGACY (2008) #266-270; WOLVERINE & THE X-MEN (2011) #9-16 and #18; AVX: CONSEQUENCES #1-5; UNCANNY X-MEN (2011) #11-20; A-BABIES VS. X-BABIES (2012) #1; and material from POINT ONE #1.

1680 PGS./Rated T+ …$150.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94677-7

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8



AVENGERS VS. X-MEN OMNIBUS HC CHEUNG CAPTAIN AMERICA VS. WOLVERINE COVER [DM ONLY]

1680 PGS./Rated T+ …$150.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94678-4

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

HEROES REBORN: AMERICA'S MIGHTIEST HEROES OMNIBUS HC MCGUINNESS COVER

HEROES REBORN: AMERICA'S MIGHTIEST HEROES OMNIBUS HC MCGUINNESS COVER

Written by JASON AARON, RYAN CADY, MARC BERNARDIN, STEVE ORLANDO, JIM ZUB, CODY ZIGLAR, ETHAN SACKS, TIM SEELEY, PAUL GRIST, VITA AYALA & ED BRISSON

Penciled by ED MCGUINNESS, DALE KEOWN, FEDERICO VICENTINI, JAMES STOKOE, R.M. GUERA, ERICA D'URSO, AARON KUDER, MICHELE BANDINI, RAFAEL DE LATORRE, BERNARD CHANG, STEVEN CUMMINGS, PACO MEDINA, LUCA PIZZARI, DAN JURGENS, CHRIS ALLEN, FARID KARAMI, ROLAND BOSCHI & MORE

Covers by ED MCGUINNESS & CARLOS PACHECO

Discover a world without Avengers! Tony Stark never built an iron armor. Thor is a hard-drinking atheist who despises hammers. Wakanda is dismissed as a myth. Captain America was never found in the ice. Instead, this planet has always been protected by Earth's Mightiest Heroes: the Squadron Supreme of America! But who is responsible for this altered Earth? Why is the vampire-hunting Blade the one man who remembers how things should be? And what will he do about it? It's the complete saga of a world reborn, featuring familiar faces as you've never seen them before! Collecting HEROES REBORN (2021) #1-7; HEROES RETURN #1; HEROES REBORN: HYPERION & THE IMPERIAL GUARD; HEROES REBORN: PETER PARKER, THE AMAZING SHUTTERBUG; HEROES REBORN: MAGNETO & THE MUTANT FORCE; HEROES REBORN: YOUNG SQUADRON; HEROES REBORN: SIEGE SOCIETY; HEROES REBORN: SQUADRON SAVAGE; HEROES REBORN: MARVEL DOUBLE ACTION; HEROES REBORN: AMERICAN KNIGHTS; HEROES REBORN: NIGHT-GWEN; and HEROES REBORN: WEAPON X & FINAL FLIGHT.

560 PGS./Rated T+ …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94519-0

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8



HEROES REBORN: AMERICA'S MIGHTIEST HEROES OMNIBUS HC PACHECO COVER [DM ONLY]

560 PGS./Rated T+ …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94520-6

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

STAR WARS LEGENDS: THE NEW REPUBLIC OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC LAUFFRAY COVER

STAR WARS LEGENDS: THE NEW REPUBLIC OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC LAUFFRAY COVER

Written by TIMOTHY ZAHN, MICHAEL A. STACKPOLE, STEVE PERRY, W. HADEN BLACKMAN, MIKE BARON, DARKO MACAN, JAN STRNAD, SCOTT TOLSON, RYDER WINDHAM, PEET JANES, BRETT MATTHEWS & MORE

Penciled by CARLOS EZQUERRA, RON RANDALL, TOMÁS GIORELLO, ALLEN NUNIS, EDVIN BIUKOVIC, JOHN NADEAU, GARY ERSKINE, STEVE CRESPO, JIM HALL, DREW JOHNSON & MORE

Covers by MATHIEU LAUFFRAY & GARY ERSKINE

In the wake of Return of the Jedi, the Emperor has been defeated! But the nascent New Republic still has enemies, and that's where X-Wing Rogue Squadron comes in! Led by Wedge Antilles, the galaxy's greatest pilots will take on all threats. Dogfights, assassination attempts, political intrigue — it's all in a day's work! Meanwhile, Palpatine's top assassin, Mara Jade, must complete her final mission — or die trying! And the human-replica droid Guri ponders her destiny — and the secrets buried in her programming — in a gripping sequel to SHADOWS OF THE EMPIRE! Don't miss these classic Star Wars tales, penned by some of the franchise's bestselling authors! Collecting STAR WARS: MARA JADE — BY THE EMPEROR'S HAND #0-6; STAR WARS: SHADOWS OF THE EMPIRE — EVOLUTION #1-5; STAR WARS: X-WING ROGUE LEADER #1-3; STAR WARS: X-WING ROGUE SQUADRON #1-35 and SPECIAL; STAR WARS HANDBOOK #1; and material from STAR WARS TALES #10, #12, #15 and #23.

1304 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94647-0

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8



STAR WARS LEGENDS: THE NEW REPUBLIC OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC ERSKINE COVER [DM ONLY]

1304 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94648-7

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8



X-FACTOR BY PETER DAVID OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC SOOK COVER

X-FACTOR BY PETER DAVID OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC SOOK COVER

Written by PETER DAVID

Penciled by PABLO RAIMONDI, RYAN SOOK, DENNIS CALERO, ARIEL OLIVETTI, RENATO ARLEM, ROY ALLAN MARTINEZ, KHOI PHAM, VALENTINE DE LANDRO, SCOT EATON, LARRY STROMAN, NELSON DECASTRO & VINCENZO CUCCA

Covers by RYAN SOOK & PABLO RAIMONDI

Peter David reinvents X-Factor — again! Jamie Madrox has become a private eye. But with so many of his duplicates out in the world, is an identity crisis imminent? X-Factor Investigations recruits Guido, Wolfsbane, Siryn, M and Rictor — plus Layla Miller, who knows stuff! Can the team help mutantkind navigate M-Day and deal with their unbalanced former ally Quicksilver? X-Factor butts heads with Singularity Investigations, X-Cell, the Isolationist and more. But what happens when two of Madrox's dupes want their own lives — and when Jamie and Layla are thrown into the future? With Mutant Town under siege, Skrulls running rampant, personal problems tearing the team apart and a major change for Siryn, can X-Factor survive? Collecting MADROX #1-5; X-FACTOR (2005) #1-20, #21-24 (A STORIES) and #25-39; X-FACTOR: THE QUICK AND THE DEAD; X-FACTOR SPECIAL: LAYLA MILLER; and SHE-HULK (2005) #31.

1128 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94522-0

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8



X-FACTOR BY PETER DAVID OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC RAIMONDI COVER [DM ONLY]

1128 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94523-7

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

WHAT IF?: INTO THE MULTIVERSE OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC MILGROM COVER

WHAT IF?: INTO THE MULTIVERSE OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC MILGROM COVER

Written by PETER B. GILLIS, ROY THOMAS, DANNY FINGEROTH, JIM VALENTINO, DOUG MURRAY, KURT BUSIEK, JEAN-MARC LOFFICIER, GLENN HERDLING, RICHARD HOWELL, DWAYNE MCDUFFIE, RON MARZ, GEORGE CARAGONNE, MARK GRUENWALD & MORE

Penciled by STEVE DITKO, RON WILSON, GREG CAPULLO, DAVE SIMONS, MARK BAGLEY, JIM VALENTINO, RON LIM, RICH BUCKLER, RIK LEVINS, VINCE MIELCAREK, MARC JORGENSEN, GARY KWAPISZ, RICHARD HOWELL, LUKE MCDONNELL, RODNEY RAMOS, TOM MORGAN, GAVIN CURTIS, DALE EAGLESHAM, RURIK TYLER, SCOTT MCDANIEL, JOE PHILLIPS, DAVE HOOVER, MARK PACELLA & MORE

Covers by AL MILGROM & RODNEY RAMOS

Anything can happen in WHAT IF? — and this is the Omnibus to prove it! Imaginative creators line up to explore alternate possibilities in unexpected ways — featuring amazing, incredible and uncanny variants of all your favorite heroes! Ask yourself the important questions: What if the alien costume possessed Spider-Man? What if the new X-Men died on their first mission? What if the Fantastic Four all had the same power?! Plus: Professor X becomes the Juggernaut, Wolverine is an agent of S.H.I.E.L.D., Daredevil kills the Kingpin and the Punisher's family survives! Captain America won't give up the shield, Iron Man loses the Armor Wars and the Vision destroys the Avengers! But when the Timekeepers step in, can the Multiverse survive a cosmic crossover between the many worlds the Watcher has witnessed? Collecting WHAT IF? (1988) #1, WHAT IF? (1989) #1-39 and QUASAR #30.

1240 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94645-6

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8



WHAT IF?: INTO THE MULTIVERSE OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC RODNEY RAMOS COVER [DM ONLY]

1240 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94646-3

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

ULTIMATES BY MILLAR & HITCH OMNIBUS HC HITCH ULTIMATES COVER [NEW PRINTING]

ULTIMATES BY MILLAR & HITCH OMNIBUS HC HITCH ULTIMATES COVER [NEW PRINTING]

Written by MARK MILLER

Penciled by BRYAN HITCH & STEVE DILLON

Covers by BRYAN HITCH

They are the Ultimate Universe's greatest heroes! Captain America, Iron Man, Thor, Wasp, Giant Man, Hawkeye, Black Widow, Quicksilver and Scarlet Witch! Brought together by Nick Fury, head of the elite espionage agency S.H.I.E.L.D., the Ultimates are Earth's last line of defense against a rising storm of strange new threats to humanity — including the rampaging Hulk, and an army of shape-shifting aliens bent on destroying the world! But just as the Ultimates begin to get comfortable in their roles as international celebrities and America's champions, things get hard! Can the team survive the Hulk's execution, Thor's imprisonment — and the advent of the Ultimate Defenders?! The Ultimates are in for the battle of the century — and not all of them will walk away! Collecting ULTIMATES (2002) #1-13, ULTIMATES 2 (2004) #1-13 and #1 VARIANT SKETCH EDITION, and ULTIMATES ANNUAL #1.

880 PGS./Parental Advisory …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94565-7

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8



ULTIMATES BY MILLAR & HITCH OMNIBUS HC HITCH ULTIMATES 2 COVER [ [NEW PRINTING, DM ONLY]

880 PGS./Parental Advisory …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94566-4

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

FANTASTIC FOUR BY JOHN BYRNE OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC BYRNE ANNIVERSARY COVER [NEW PRINTING]

FANTASTIC FOUR BY JOHN BYRNE OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC BYRNE ANNIVERSARY COVER [NEW PRINTING]

Written by JOHN BYRNE, CHRIS CLAREMONT, MARV WOLFMAN, BILL MANTLO, STAN LEE & ROGER STERN

Penciled by JOHN BYRNE, JACK KIRBY & RON WILSON

Covers by JOHN BYRNE

It's the world's greatest comic magazine — again! Not since the days of Lee and Kirby had a creator so perfectly captured the intense mood, cosmic style and classic adventure of Marvel's First Family — as legendary writer/artist John Byrne launched Reed, Sue, Ben and Johnny into fantastic realms of imagination and wonder! From the corners of the globe to the vastness of space to the depths of the Negative Zone, the FF face foes old and new, including Dr. Doom, Galactus and Annihilus! Plus: The FF aid the Inhumans, bid farewell to the Baxter Building and celebrate their 20th Anniversary in style, as Byrne reminds us that there's a family at the heart of this team! Collecting MARVEL TEAM-UP (1972) #61-62; MARVEL TWO-IN-ONE (1974) #50; FANTASTIC FOUR (1961) #209-218, #220-221, #232-260 and ANNUAL #17; AVENGERS (1963) #233 and THING (1983) #2.

1096 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94633-3

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8



FANTASTIC FOUR BY JOHN BYRNE OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC BYRNE PIN-UP COVER [NEW PRINTING, DM ONLY]

1096 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94634-0

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

MARVEL STUDIOS' BLACK WIDOW: THE ART OF THE MOVIE HC

MARVEL STUDIOS' BLACK WIDOW: THE ART OF THE MOVIE HC

Written by TBA

After seven appearances spanning a decade in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Natasha Romanoff — A.K.A. Black Widow — takes the lead in an adventure unlike any other she's known before. As a deadly assassin closes in, Natasha must reunite with an unlikely group of spies from her past in order to survive and stop a lethal force from being unleashed on the world. Go behind the scenes of the smash-hit film with exclusive concept art and interviews with cast and crew in this one-of-a-kind collectible volume!

224 PGS./All Ages …$60.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-92358-7

Trim size: 11-5/16 x 9-3/8

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: WEREWOLF BY NIGHT VOL. 1 HC

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: WEREWOLF BY NIGHT VOL. 1 HC

Written by GERRY CONWAY & LEN WEIN with ROY THOMAS & JEAN THOMAS

Penciled by MIKE PLOOG with WERNER ROTH & ROSS ANDRU

Cover by NEAL ADAMS

Born on the night of a full moon, Marvel's most fearsome horror hero debuts! He may be Jack Russell by day — but when darkness falls, he becomes the Werewolf by Night! Immigrated from Eastern Europe as a small child, 18-year-old Russell soon finds out the hair-raising secret of a family curse that turns all males into werewolves! Now, every month when the moon is full, he must struggle to survive in a world not hospitable to werewolf-kind — and try not to kill anyone in the process! In this first volume, master of the macabre Mike Ploog delivers some of the greatest artwork of his storied career. And these classic tales look better than ever, newly restored for the Marvel Masterworks! Collecting MARVEL SPOTLIGHT (1971) #2-4, WEREWOLF BY NIGHT (1972) #1-8 and MARVEL TEAM-UP (1972) #12.

280 PGS./Rated T …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-93346-3

Trim size: 7 x 10



MARVEL MASTERWORKS: WEREWOLF BY NIGHT VOL. 1 HC — VARIANT EDITION VOL. 328 [DM ONLY]

280 PGS./Rated T …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-93347-0

Trim size: 7 x 10

VENOMNIBUS BY CATES & STEGMAN HC STEGMAN KING IN BLACK COVER

VENOMNIBUS BY CATES & STEGMAN HC STEGMAN KING IN BLACK COVER

Written by DONNY CATES, CULLEN BUNN, DAVID MICHELINIE & MORE

Penciled by RYAN STEGMAN, IBAN COELLO, JOSHUA CASSARA, JUAN GEDEON, MARK BAGLEY, RON LIM, LUKE ROSS, KEV WALKER, DANILO BEYRUTH, GUIU VILANOVA, JUANAN RAMÍREZ & MORE

Covers by RYAN STEGMAN

Donny Cates and Ryan Stegman's epic reinvention of Venom! An ancient and primordial evil surfaces beneath New York, awakening something deep inside Eddie Brock's symbiote — and nothing will ever be the same for Venom! Cletus Kasady wreaks Absolute Carnage against the former hosts of symbiotes, Eddie faces a battle for survival on the Island of Bones and an attack by the armored Virus sends Venom into a whole different world of terror! But when Knull, god of symbiotes, awakens and heads for Earth, can anyone survive the darkness of the King in Black? Collecting VENOM (2018) #1-35; VENOM ANNUAL (2018) #1; WEB OF VENOM: VE'NAM, CARNAGE BORN and WRAITH; ABSOLUTE CARNAGE #1-5; KING IN BLACK #1-5; and material from FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2019 (SPIDER-MAN/VENOM); FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2020 (SPIDER-MAN/VENOM), INCOMING #1 and CARNAGE: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD #2.

1352 PGS./Parental Advisory …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94641-8

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8



VENOMNIBUS BY CATES & STEGMAN HC STEGMAN REX COVER [DM ONLY]

1352 PGS./Parental Advisory …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94642-5

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

KING IN BLACK OMNIBUS HC STEGMAN FALL COVER

KING IN BLACK OMNIBUS HC STEGMAN FALL COVER

Written by DONNY CATES, AL EWING, CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL, SI SPURRIER, GERRY DUGGAN, GEOFFREY THORNE, DANNY LORE, TINI HOWARD, JED MACKAY, CLAY MCLEOD CHAPMAN, ED BRISSON, SEANAN MCGUIRE, KURT BUSIEK, JASON AARON, TORUNN GRØNBEKK, MATTHEW ROSENBERG, PETER DAVID, CHIP ZDARSKY, KELLY THOMPSON, DAN SLOTT, SALADIN AHMED, KARLA PACHECO, PAUL GRIST & MORE

Penciled by RYAN STEGMAN, AARON KUDER, SALVADOR LARROCA, JESÚS SAIZ, LUKE ROSS, GERMÁN PERALTA, LUCIANO VECCHIO, MICHELE BANDINI, GARRY BROWN, JUAN FRIGERI, FLAVIANO, BENJAMIN DEWEY, DANILO BEYRUTH, GERARDO SANDOVAL, NINA VAKUEVA, JUAN FERREYRA, GREG LAND, CARLOS VILLA, MARCO CHECCHETTO, MIKE HAWTHORNE, ZÉ CARLOS, JUANN CABAL, CARMEN CARNERO, VALERIO SCHITI, KEV WALKER, PERE PÉREZ, ANDREA DI VITO, IBAN COELLO & MORE

Covers by RYAN STEGMAN

Darkness reigns in the Marvel Universe! After a campaign of terror across the galaxy, Knull — ancient and malevolent god of symbiotes — reaches Earth with an endless army of symbiote dragons at his command! The King in Black is a force unlike any ever faced by Venom and the rest of the planet's heroes — but now Spider-Man, the Avengers, the Hulk, the Fantastic Four, the Sub-Mariner and more must battle an endless wave of darkness! Outgunned and badly outnumbered, can anyone possibly survive Knull's symbiotic onslaught? Or will they all be forced to bow to the King in Black? Featuring every epic chapter in one monstrous, black-hearted volume! Collecting KING IN BLACK #1-5; KING IN BLACK: IMMORTAL HULK, IRON MAN/DOCTOR DOOM, BLACK KNIGHT, MARAUDERS, BLACK PANTHER, CAPTAIN AMERICA, WICCAN AND HULKLING, SPIDER-MAN, SCREAM and GHOST RIDER; KING IN BLACK: GWENOM VS. CARNAGE #1-3; KING IN BLACK: NAMOR #1-5; KING IN BLACK: PLANET OF THE SYMBIOTES #1-3; KING IN BLACK: RETURN OF THE VALKYRIES #1-4; KING IN BLACK: THUNDERBOLTS #1-3; SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN: KING IN BLACK #1-5; BLACK CAT (2020) #1-3; DAREDEVIL (2019) #26-27; DEADPOOL (2019) #10; FANTASTIC FOUR (2018) #29-30; GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY (2020) #10; MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #23; S.W.O.R.D. (2020) #2-4; SAVAGE AVENGERS (2019) #17-19; SPIDER-WOMAN (2020) #7-8; THE UNION #1-2; VENOM (2018) #31-34; and KING IN BLACK HANDBOOK.

1568 PGS./Parental Advisory …$150.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94643-2

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8



KING IN BLACK OMNIBUS HC STEGMAN DAWN COVER [DM ONLY]

1568 PGS./Parental Advisory …$150.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94644-9

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

EXCALIBUR BY TINI HOWARD VOL. 2 HC

EXCALIBUR BY TINI HOWARD VOL. 2 HC

Written by TINI HOWARD

Penciled by MARCUS TO

Cover by MAHMUD ASRAR

ON SALE AUGUST 2022

In the aftermath of X OF SWORDS, Excalibur must uncover the fate of Betsy Braddock! Can they discern the secret of the woman on the shore? And who is…Queen Elizabeth III?! As the Krakoan Council makes moves to protect the mutants remaining in the realm of Otherworld, an invisible threat is unleashed on the island — unseen, unheard and almost undetectable. Can the team hunt it down before the all-important Hellfire Gala kicks off? And how will Excalibur's actions at the Gala change Krakoan diplomacy forever? As an escort mission reveals deep political unrest among Saturnyne's Otherworld court, a brutal sacrifice will bear bitter fruit. And when doom returns to Avalon, Excalibur's sacred duties to Otherworld will be tested to their very limits. Are they heroes to be celebrated? Or witchbreed to be put to the stake? Collecting EXCALIBUR (2019) #16-26.

296 PGS./Rated T+ …$39.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94518-3

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

MARAUDERS BY GERRY DUGGAN VOL. 2 HC

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by GERRY DUGGAN

Penciled by STEFANO CASELLI, MATTEO LOLLI, KLAUS JANSON, IVAN FIORELLI, PHIL NOTO & LUKE ROSS

Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

ON SALE AUGUST 2022

Troubled waters for the Marauders! Double-dealing and backstabbing are the order of the day within the Hellfire Trading Company, but killing Kate Pryde crossed the line. Now the Black King must pay! And a resurrected Kate has some ideas about exactly how. The seafaring Marauders return to Madripoor to pay tribute to a fallen friend — but old enemies are being forged anew, and the team is about to face a nasty surprise! Meanwhile, Ororo is looking to the future — one that takes her far beyond the horizon. And as the Marauders point their bow to the stars, what threat awaits them out in the cosmos — and why has it sworn vengeance? Secrets, lies and hidden agendas unravel as the Marauders chart a course toward a new future for mutantkind! Collecting MARAUDERS #16-20 and #22-27, and KING IN BLACK: MARAUDERS.

344 PGS./Rated T+ …$39.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94521-3

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

HELLIONS BY ZEB WELLS HC

HELLIONS BY ZEB WELLS HC

Written by ZEB WELLS

Penciled by STEPHEN SEGOVIA, ROGÊ ANTÔNIO & ZÉ CARLOS

Cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

Bad is the new good! When Krakoa opened its doors to all mutants, its leaders knew they'd have to accept some of their worst foes into the fold — but they didn't plan for what to do with them. Not to worry — Mister Sinister has ideas! Meet his new Hellions: Wild Child, Empath, Greycrow, Nanny, Orphan-Maker, Psylocke…and Havok! But can they handle the return of Madelyne Pryor, the diabolical Goblin Queen?! Plus: The emergence of an old enemy and his fearsome warriors makes the Hellions' new lives a hell on Earth! Arcade puts them to the test in his new Murderworld! Psylocke takes on Betsy Braddock! Tarn the Uncaring seeks revenge! And secrets, betrayals, alliances and loss all come boiling to the surface! The Hellions are the mutant team you're going to hate to love! Collecting HELLIONS #1-18

512 PGS./Parental Advisory …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-93372-2

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

X LIVES & DEATHS OF WOLVERINE HC ADAM KUBERT COVER

X LIVES & DEATHS OF WOLVERINE HC ADAM KUBERT COVER

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY

Penciled by JOSHUA CASSARA & FEDERICO VICENTINI

CoverS by ADAM KuBERT & MARK BROOKS

The most expansive Wolverine story of all time! Logan. James Howlett. Weapon X. The mutant known as Wolverine has lived many lives under many identities, but never before has the fate of the future been so entwined with his past! To prevent a terrible tragedy, Logan must travel to various points in time to prevent the death of a key figure in mutant history. But that's only the beginning — because for every life, there must be a death! Fan-favorite eras are explored anew, along with never-before-seen periods in Wolverine's century-long life! But while Logan saves the past, his extended family must step up to protect the present! Benjamin Percy presents a time-shredding saga across all of Wolverine history — and futures yet to come! Collecting X LIVES OF WOLVERINE #1-5 and X DEATHS OF WOLVERINE #1-5.

288 PGS./Parental Advisory …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-93122-3

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8



X LIVES & DEATHS OF WOLVERINE HC BROOKS COVER [DM ONLY]

288 PGS./Parental Advisory …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94707-1

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

DEMON DAYS TREASURY EDITION TPB

DEMON DAYS TREASURY EDITION TPB

Written by PEACH MOMOKO

Penciled by PEACH MOMOKO

Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

Acclaimed artist Peach Momoko reimagines the Marvel Universe! A wandering swordswoman with a psychic blade arrives at a village targeted by demons. One is black-and-white with a horrifying tongue, and another may be the strongest demon there is! Mariko Yashida hears mysterious voices and has strange dreams that feel real. Maybe her redheaded maid who dresses all in black might know more than she lets on? But as Mariko embarks on a wondrous journey, deadly creatures lurk in the woods — including a mysterious, blue-skinned woman and a giant with super-strength and claws! Enter a creative and mysterious new world of demons, monsters, mutants, and magic! Collecting DEMON DAYS: X-MEN, MARIKO, CURSED WEB, RISING STORM and BLOOD FEUD; and material from KING IN BLACK #4.

184 PGS./Rated T+ …$34.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93011-0

Trim size: 8-1/2 x 13

AMAZING FANTASY TREASURY EDITION TPB

AMAZING FANTASY TREASURY EDITION TPB

Written by KAARE ANDREWS

Penciled by KAARE ANDREWS

Cover by KAARE ANDREWS

An all-new vision of the Marvel Universe! Spy-school Black Widow, teenage Spider-Man, World War II Captain America — the most iconic versions of your favorite Marvel characters from across time and space — all wake up on an island of intrigue, darkness and amazing fantasy. Are they dead? Are they dreaming? Or have they truly been transported to another fantastical realm? And as the heroes explore their uncanny surroundings, can they find a way to return home? This isn't just a love letter to your favorite Marvel eras, it's a reinvestment in the seminal characters you've always loved, plucked from their quintessential timelines. This is the one you've been waiting for, True Believers — an Amazing Fantasy for the ages, featuring Kaare Andrews' unique artwork on the oversized pages of a Treasury Edition! Collecting AMAZING FANTASY (2021) #1-5 and AMAZING FANTASY PRELUDE INFINITY COMIC (2021) #1.

136 PGS./Rated T+ …$34.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93148-3

Trim size: 8-1/2 x 13

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: BEYOND VOL. 3 TPB

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: BEYOND VOL. 3 TPB

Written by ZEB WELLS, JED MACKAY & GEOFFREY THORNE

Penciled by MICHAEL DOWLING, CARLOS GÓMEZ, JAN BAZALDUA, JIM TOWE & C.F. VILLA

Cover by ARTHUR ADAMS

When Doc Ock strikes, Ben Reilly will be shaken to the core — and so will you! It's an event fans will remember for years to come. And in the aftermath of Ock's attack, Captain America and the Black Cat need to know one thing: Can the still-recovering Peter Parker step up and be Spider-Man again? Then, Goblins have bedeviled Spider-Man for years — and Ben is about to face a new one all his own. Nothing can prepare you…for the Queen Goblin! Meanwhile, the Black Cat is kidnapped, and only Mary Jane Watson can save her! And did you think the Beyond Corporation only had one hero on its payroll? Meet the Slingers — and see Hobie Brown ascend to new heights as the Hornet! Collecting AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (2018) #86-88 and #88.BEY, and MARY JANE & BLACK CAT: BEYOND.

136 PGS./Rated T …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93258-9

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

MILES MORALES VOL. 7: BEYOND TPB

MILES MORALES VOL. 7: BEYOND TPB

Written by SALADIN AHMED

Penciled by MICHELE BANDINI & LUCA MARESCA

Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

What lies Beyond for Miles Morales? Momentous events in the world of Peter Parker are about to have dire repercussions for both Miles and his metamorphic clone, Shift! But what does this domino effect of events mean for Ben Reilly, the new corporate-sponsored Spider-Man? Miles and Shift must descend into the darkness of the Assessor's HQ for answers — and when Space Stone-host Quantum enters the fray, the heroes' only hope might just be the Beyond Corporation! Plus: As Miles investigates a series of monster attacks in Brooklyn, he runs into Ms. Marvel's friend and ally, Amulet! Working together, can they get to the bottom of this mystery before the monsters take them down too? Collecting MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #33-36 and material from MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN ANNUAL #1.

120 PGS./Rated T …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93265-7

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

SPIDER-WOMAN VOL. 4: DEVIL'S REIGN TPB

SPIDER-WOMAN VOL. 4: DEVIL'S REIGN TPB

Written by KARLA PACHECO

Penciled by PERE PÉREZ

Cover by JUNGGEUN YOON

Lights! Cameras! Action! Jess is still recovering from her epic showdown with her brother, Aeternum, when she decides to visit her old friend, stuntwoman Lindsay McCabe, on the set of her newest film project. But wait — those assassins aren't in the movie! And they're after Lindsay?! Get ready for your close-up, Jess! Then, when New York Mayor Wilson Fisk starts purging "costumed vigilantes" from his city, you can bet Spider-Woman is on his list! The Kingpin will do anything to bring her down — including going after her loved ones. It's all on the line for Jessica Drew when Fisk unleashes his insidious endgame! But why is Spider-Woman fighting…Spider-Woman?! And what's worse than Spider-Man's Sinister Six? How about Jess' awful assemblage of adversaries: the Anti-Arachnine! Collecting SPIDER-WOMAN (2020) #17-21.

112 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93464-4

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

JANE FOSTER: THE SAGA OF THE MIGHTY THOR TPB

JANE FOSTER: THE SAGA OF THE MIGHTY THOR TPB

Written by JASON AARON & NOELLE STEVENSON

Penciled by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN, JORGE MOLINA, MARGUERITE SAUVAGE, STEVE EPTING

& MAHMUD ASRAR

Cover by STANLEY "ARTGERM" LAU

Goddess of Thunder! When the Odinson is rendered unworthy of lifting Mjolnir, another claims the hammer! Her battles against Frost Giants, Malekith and the Minotaur prove she's well worthy of the name Thor! But this new hero is secretly Dr. Jane Foster — and each time she transforms, it worsens the cancer that's killing her! As the Odinson comes to terms with the loss of his hammer, the new Thor defines her independence when she battles Odin himself! But will she prevail when she's caught between Roxxon and S.H.I.E.L.D.? Meanwhile, Malekith is waging war across the realms — and Jane must lead a powerful new team to oppose his terrible plans! Collecting THOR (2014) #1-8; MIGHTY THOR (2015) #1-5, #8-11 and #13-14; GENERATIONS: UNWORTHY THOR AND MIGHTY THOR; and material from THOR ANNUAL (2015) #1.

472 PGS./Rated T+ …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93487-3

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

HAWKEYE: KATE BISHOP TPB

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by MARIEKE NIJKAMP

Penciled by ENID BALÁM

Cover by JAHNOY LINDSAY

Get ready for your favorite Hawkeye in a high-octane thriller! Kate Bishop has her sights set on the Big Apple, but a lot has changed since she was last in New York. So before she completes her journey back, she's taken on a pit-stop case first. A confidence-booster, to prove to herself she's making the right decision and not going to backslide into her old ways just by changing time zones. Besides, the case is perfect: Swanky resort? Check. Jewel heist? Check. Almost definitely one hundred percent a trap? Check! But when Kate learns who invited her to Resort Chapiteau in the first place, she has a triple mystery on her hands: Can she find a missing girl, discover what the resort is hiding and work out what all of it has to do with her family? Collecting HAWKEYE: KATE BISHOP #1-5.

112 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93299-2

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC VOL. 3 - JEDI'S END TPB

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by CAVAN SCOTT & CHARLES SOULE

Penciled by GEORGES JEANTY, ARIO ANINDITO & GUILLERMO SANNA

Cover by PHIL NOTO

The history-making saga of the High Republic era continues! With the stakes higher than ever before and time running out quickly, the Jedi must mount a daring rescue — just as the Nihil unleash a nameless terror! Marshal Avar Kriss is more determined than ever to bring Lourna Dee to justice, but do Stellan Gios and the Jedi Council agree? While Keeve Trennis struggles with what she experienced at the Nihil base, the truth about Sskeer is finally revealed — and the Jedi prepare for war! As phase one of the High Republic era enters its final stages, everything is about to change! Plus: Discover the true origins of Marchion Ro, the Eye of the Nihil and sworn enemy of the Jedi order! Collecting STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC #11-15 and STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC — EYE OF THE STORM #1-2.

184 PGS./Rated T …$19.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93277-0

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

PHOENIX SONG: ECHO TPB

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by REBECCA ROANHORSE

Penciled by LUCA MARESCA & KYLE CHARLES

Cover by CORY SMITH

From the pages of AVENGERS comes a hero transformed! Maya Lopez, the deaf hero known as Echo, already knows a little bit about death and rebirth — and now she has become the new host of the cosmic Phoenix Force! With its galactic fire burning in her veins, the always adaptable Echo has begun learning how to use her incredible new abilities. But she's about to come into conflict with certain X-Men who know exactly how dangerous the Phoenix can be! Meanwhile, an ancient demon wants to claim Echo's newfound power — and the fight to keep the Phoenix Force safe will push Maya to her very limits! As the threads of her life unravel, Maya will face a journey of discovery through time. But destiny, and her Adversary, await in the White Hot Room! Collecting PHOENIX SONG: ECHO #1-5.

128 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93026-4

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

DEFENDERS: THERE ARE NO RULES TPB

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by AL EWING

Penciled by JAVIER RODRÍGUEZ

Cover by JAVIER RODRÍGUEZ

Al Ewing and Javier Rodríguez reunite for a cosmos-colliding journey! When existence itself faces extraordinary threats, it needs an extraordinary defense! That's when you call...the Defenders! Doctor Strange and the Masked Raider gather a non-team of Marvel's weirdest, wildest heroes for a mission that will uncover the hidden architecture of reality itself! This cosmos was not the first to exist — but if the Defenders can't track Marvel's oldest villain through the deepest trenches of time, it might be the last! The group must travel to the long-extinct previous cosmos, the birthplace of Galactus — but the Devourer is not the man they remember. Meet Taaia, Omnimax and more as Marvel history expands and Doctor Strange's makeshift Defenders face extreme jeopardy! Collecting DEFENDERS (2021) #1-5.

112 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92472-0

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

REIGN OF X VOL. 11 TPB

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by SI SPURRIER, GERRY DUGGAN & VITA AYALA

Penciled by BOB QUINN, PHIL NOTO & PACO MEDINA

Cover by PHIL NOTO

Not everyone will make the party event of the Reign of X! Nightcrawler sure will, but first he must uncover the dark force hidden within Krakoa! Young Cable won't make it to the Hellfire Gala — this year or any other — as he learns that some summers end too soon. Meanwhile, the big night sounds like the perfect opportunity for the Children of the Atom to finally rub shoulders with mutant royalty. After all, Krakoa is their homeland…right? Collecting WAY OF X #2, CABLE (2020) #11-12 and CHILDREN OF THE ATOM #4-5.

136 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93406-4

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

X-FACTOR EPIC COLLECTION: AFTERLIVES TPB

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Volume #9 in the X-Factor Epic Collections

Written by J.M. DEMATTEIS, TODD DEZAGO, SCOTT LOBDELL, JOHN FRANCIS MOORE, KURT BUSIEK, FABIAN NICIEZA & MORE

Penciled by JAN DUURSEMA, BRYAN HITCH, PAUL BORGES, MAT BROOME, PAT BRODERICK, TONY DANIEL, STEVE EPTING & MORE

Cover by JAN DUURSEMA

Jamie Madrox is dead! As X-Factor struggles to cope with their first major loss, Alex Summers questions his role as leader. Will Havok quit just when the team needs him the most? Meanwhile, Polaris seeks vengeance on the person who hired Random to kill her — even as the bounty hunter joins Strong Guy and Wolfsbane on a road trip! Lorna follows Alex to Hawaii, but the island paradise soon becomes a nightmare — courtesy of Malice, Mister Sinister and the Nasty Boys! The techno-organic threat of the Phalanx unites X-Factor, X-Force and Excalibur! Strong Guy battles the Blob! Legion awakens from his coma! But when Lila Cheney is targeted, Guido puts his life on the line. Will X-Factor lose another member? Collecting X-FACTOR (1986) #101-111 and ANNUAL #9, SPIDER-MAN & X-FACTOR: SHADOWGAMES #1-3, X-FORCE #38, and EXCALIBUR (1988) #82.

496 PGS./Rated T …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93451-4

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

INCREDIBLE HULK EPIC COLLECTION: CROSSROADS TPB

INCREDIBLE HULK EPIC COLLECTION: CROSSROADS TPB

Volume #13 in the Incredible Hulk Epic Collections

Written by BILL MANTLO

Penciled by SAL BUSCEMA, BRET BLEVINS, MIKE MIGNOLA & ALAN KUPPERBERG

Cover by MIKE MIGNOLA

Bruce Banner is in charge — but for how long? After returning from the Beyonder's Battleworld, Banner's precarious hold on the Hulk's savage persona has begun to slip, threatening to destroy the happiness he's finally attained! And when the fighting-mad Hulk comes roaring back, it leads to a no-holds-barred battle against the entire Marvel Universe — and a shocking twist! Now, banished to the mysterious and deadly Crossroads dimension by Doctor Strange, a nearly mindless Hulk must claw his way back from the edge of insanity! As he battles the U-Foes, the N'Garai and a parade of ever more bizarre enemies, the Hulk will confront aspects of his own fractured psyche. But how did Bruce's tragic childhood shape the monster within? Collecting INCREDIBLE HULK (1968) #297-313 and ANNUAL #13, and ALPHA FLIGHT (1983) #29.

488 PGS./Rated T …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93449-1

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

STAR WARS LEGENDS EPIC COLLECTION: TALES OF THE JEDI VOL. 2 TPB

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by KEVIN J. ANDERSON & TOM VEITCH

Penciled by CHRIS GOSSETT, DARIO CARRASCO JR., JANINE JOHNSTON, DAVID ROACH & TONY AKINS

Cover by DAVE DORMAN

The history of the Old Republic! Five thousand years before Luke Skywalker, the Sith Empire rules the galaxy at the height of its powers — but the Great Hyperspace War could lead to their downfall! Then, a millennium later, two Jedi legends emerge: Nomi Sunrider, who takes up her murdered husband's lightsaber, and Ulic Qel-Droma, who discovers the final resting place of fallen Jedi Freedon Nadd — who may not be at rest after all! Can they save the Holocron containing all of Jedi history, or will the dark side of the Force triumph? Collecting STAR WARS: TALES OF THE JEDI — THE GOLDEN AGE OF THE SITH #0-5, STAR WARS: TALES OF THE JEDI — THE FALL OF THE SITH EMPIRE #1-5, STAR WARS: TALES OF THE JEDI #1-5 and STAR WARS: TALES OF THE JEDI — THE FREEDON NADD UPRISING #1-2.

480 PGS./Rated T …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94598-5

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

SHE-HULK EPIC COLLECTION: BREAKING THE FOURTH WALL TPB

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Volume #3 in the She-Hulk Epic Collections

Written by JOHN BYRNE, STEVE GERBER, PETER DAVID, ROBIN D. CHAPLIK, DWAYNE MCDUFFIE & MORE

Penciled by JOHN BYRNE, BRYAN HITCH, STEVE LEIALOHA, JUNE BRIGMAN & MORE

Cover by JOHN BYRNE

She's done being savage — now it's time to be sensational! Comics legend John Byrne launches She-Hulk's second solo series with a twist — because Shulkie knows she's a character in a comic book! As the jade giantess smashes the glass ceiling at her new law firm, she does the same to the "fourth wall" between character and audience — quipping with readers and arguing with her comic's creators as she takes on bizarre foes including the Circus of Crime, the Toad Men, Stilt-Man and Xemnu the Titan! Plus: Jen meets Golden Age hero the Blonde Phantom and learns harsh lessons about the rules of comics! The mayhem of Madcap! A wedding proposal like no other! And She-Hulk: The Movie?! Collecting SENSATIONAL SHE-HULK #1-12; SHE-HULK: CEREMONY #1-2; and material from SOLO AVENGERS #14, MARVEL COMICS PRESENTS (1988) #18 and MARVEL FANFARE (1982) #48.

448 PGS./Rated T+ …$39.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94591-6

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

SILVER SURFER EPIC COLLECTION: PARABLE TPB

SILVER SURFER EPIC COLLECTION: PARABLE TPB

Volume #4 in the Silver Surfer Epic Collections

Written by STEVE ENGLEHART, STAN LEE & MORE

Penciled by RON LIM, MARSHALL ROGERS, JOE STATON, RICH BUCKLER, JOHN BUSCEMA, MOEBIUS & MORE

Cover by RON LIM

Timeless tales of the Silver Surfer! Galactus' latest meal, the powerful Elders of the Universe, isn't sitting well — and only the Surfer and Fantastic Four can cure his fatal case of cosmic indigestion! Meanwhile, Norrin's relationship with Nova hits the rocks thanks to Firelord, Ego the Living Planet seeks to consume the Surfer and a Kree/Skrull conflict builds to a boil! Plus: The incomparable Stan Lee returns to script two standout sagas! Mephisto bedevils the Surfer in a graphic novel drawn by the legendary John Buscema, and visionary talent Moebius illustrates a thoughtful epic wherein the only one who can stop Galactus from leading mankind to its doom…is the Silver Surfer! Collecting SILVER SURFER (1987) #15-23 and ANNUAL #1-2, FANTASTIC FOUR (1961) #325, MARVEL GRAPHIC NOVEL: SILVER SURFER, SILVER SURFER (1988) #1-2, and material from MARVEL COMICS PRESENTS (1988) #1.

504 PGS./Rated T+ …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93232-9

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16