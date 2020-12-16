Marvel Comics King in Black #5 advanced March 2021 solicitations

Marvel has unveiled an advance look at its March 2021 solicitations for King in Black #5 from writer Donny Cates and artist Ryan Stegman – the limited series' conclusion – along with a host of recently announced tie-in titles for the Venom-centric crossover.

First up, the publisher offers a detailed description setting the stage for the final month of King in Black and its crossover titles.

"Earlier this month, King in Black #1 hit stands, and fans finally saw masterminds Donny Cates and Ryan Stegman plunge the Marvel Universe into darkness with the long-dreaded arrival of Knull," it reads. "With four issues left and multiple exciting tie-in issues, things are just getting started."

"It's all leading up to the final showdown in King in Black #5, which will bring this epic event to a close," it continues. "Be there when the very fate of all symbiotes is decided, and the future of the saga of Venom is revealed."

King in Black #5 will alongside a host of March tie-in titles, most of which have previously been announced.

March's tie-ins include Jed MacKay and Michele Bandini's one-shot King in Black: Spider-Man #1, Ed Brisson and Juan Frigeri's one-shot King in Black: Ghost Rider #1, Clay McLeod Chapman and Garry Brown's one-shot King in Black: Scream #1, Tini Howard and Luciano Vecchio's one-shot King in Black: Wiccan and Hulkling #1, and the launch of writer/artist Daniel Warren Johnson's Beta Ray Bill limited series, which spins out of the events of King in Black and King in Black writer Donny Cates's ongoing Thor title.

Marvel has not revealed the full solicit text for the announced March King in Black titles. Look for the publisher's full March 2021 solicitations later this month on Newsarama.

King in Black #5

KING IN BLACK #5 (OF 5)

Written by DONNY CATES

Art and Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

King in Black: Ghost Rider #1

Written by ED BRISSON

Art by JUAN FRIGERI

Cover by WILL SLINEY

King in Black: Spider-Man #1

KING IN BLACK: SPIDER-MAN #1

Written by JED MACKAY

Art by MICHELE BANDINI

Cover by CARLOS GOMEZ

King in Black: Scream #1

Written by CLAY MCLEOD CHAPMAN

Art by GARRY BROWN

Cover by INKHYUK LEE

King in Black: Wiccan and Hulkling #1

Written by TINI HOWARD

Art by LUCIANO VECCHIO

Cover by JIM CHEUNG

Beta Ray Bill #1

Written by DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON

Art and Cover by DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON